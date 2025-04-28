Anzeige
DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc (L100 LN) 
Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Apr-2025 / 12:50 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 14.7696 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46098386 
CODE: L100 LN 
ISIN: LU1650492173 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1650492173 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     L100 LN 
LEI Code:   5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 
Sequence No.: 385099 
EQS News ID:  2125530 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2125530&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2025 06:50 ET (10:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.