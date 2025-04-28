Frisco, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Affiliated Workers Association (AWA), a leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, is bolstering its commitment to members through a new strategic partnership with ManhattanLife. This announcement comes on the heels of a recent Small Business Majority (SBM) survey, which revealed that 66% of small business owners identify increasing access to affordable health care as a significant priority.

"The SBM survey underscores what we consistently hear from our members: affordable health care is a critical concern for small business owners striving to attract and retain talent," said Neil Peterson, AWA Board President. "To compete effectively, small businesses need to offer competitive benefits, and health care is paramount. However, navigating the complexities of the health care system can be a significant hurdle for many."

Small business owners face immense challenges when it comes to securing health insurance benefits for their workers, including the accessibility of quality and affordable benefits and the lack of dedicated HR resources to manage these processes. Businesses with limited access to health care face challenges with employee morale, productivity, and retention.

To address these issues, AWA has implemented a multi-faceted strategy, culminating in a new partnership with ManhattanLife.

"AWA is excited to collaborate with ManhattanLife, a company renowned for its reliability and service in insurance benefits," Peterson said. "This partnership allows us to offer flexible membership levels that combine AWA's small business resources with access to quality, affordable health care options tailored to the unique needs of our members."

Through this collaboration and many others, AWA members have access to a range of coverage options, including:

Fixed Indemnity Insurance

Accident Insurance

Term Life Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

These affordable and flexible solutions from top-rated carriers are designed to supplement existing major medical coverage or provide essential benefits for small business owners and their employees. AWA also provides access to consultants who can work directly with members to craft health care solutions that align with their specific requirements.

Furthermore, AWA is committed to empowering its members to understand and maximize the value of their health care benefits through partnerships with patient advocacy services like GetAdvocacy and Alight. These services assist members in finding cost-effective providers, navigating the health care system, and ensuring accurate billing.

"AWA is dedicated to being a true partner to small business owners in their pursuit of affordable health care solutions," Peterson said. "We continuously research the market for innovative and cost-effective options and work closely with our partners to provide access to the knowledge and resources our members need to make informed decisions."

About the Affiliated Worker's Association (AWA):

Created in 2001, AWA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing representation, tools and resources to its members, including more than 20,000 small business owners, independent contractors, and entrepreneurs across the United States. With a commitment to empowering workers, AWA serves as a reliable resource for those seeking to navigate the complexities of building and growing a small business, including finding healthcare solutions. Through its collaborative approach, AWA strives to create a supportive community where members can access essential resources and build a secure future.

For more information about AWA and its offerings, visit affiliatedworkersassociation.org.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249830

SOURCE: Affiliated Worker's Association