Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTCQB: WERDF) ("Boba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM). Trading commenced on April 24, 2025, under the ticker symbol "WERDF."

"This milestone marks an important step forward for Boba Mint as we expand our investor reach and increase our visibility within the U.S. capital markets," said Rody Lazar, CEO of Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. "We are committed to maintaining transparency and meeting the highest standards of disclosure as we continue our growth."

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test, among other requirements. Being listed on the OTCQB will provide current and prospective investors with enhanced visibility and access to Real-Time Level 2 Quotes.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company. With a 50% ownership of WERD Studios, Boba Mint is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, entertainment, and the Web3 space. The Company is also actively involved in strategic investments within the AI and blockchain sectors, including Cherry Labs' Telegram-based bot ecosystem.

