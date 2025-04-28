The Club Français des Brunos et des Chiens Courants Suisses organizes its Nationale d'Élevage 2025 at Mende

ORGNAC-L'AVEN, France, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Club Français des Brunos et des Chiens Courants Suisses is proud to announce that its Nationale d'Élevage, will be held on June 29, 2025 at Mende en Lozère, as part of the Salon Gabalitana Chasse-Pêche-Cheval-Nature. This event will be a unique opportunity to admire the finest specimens of the Swiss and French varieties, while discovering the club's initiatives to preserve these ancestral breeds.

A unique historical heritage

The Swiss Hound is an ancient breed whose earliest traces date back to Roman times, as evidenced by a mosaic discovered in Avenches. These dogs acquired an international reputation: sought-after by the Italians in the 15th century and by the French in the 18th century for their exceptional talent at hunting hares. In 1933, a single standard was established for the four varieties recognized today: Bernese, Bruno du Jura, Lucerne and Schwyz.

A versatile hunting dog

The Swiss Hound is used for hunting and stands out for its exceptional sense of smell and its ability to hunt alone or in a pack. It excels on difficult terrain and can be trained on a variety of game. Small Swiss hounds embody these qualities in a smaller format, suitable for hunting rabbits and deer.

Bruno du Jura: a recognized champion

Among Swiss varieties, the Bruno du Jura stands out for its remarkable performance in competition. Winner of the Coupe de France on hare in 1994 and 2014, he has also obtained places of honor in 2005, 2018 and 2023. With the boom in big-game hunting, the Bruno du Jura has become a must-have for any hunting.

The Bruno Saint-Hubert Français takes its origins from the Aargau dog, the most massive and heavy form of Swiss hound. France, through its club, created a new standard under the name Bruno Saint-Hubert Français in 2000. Excellent tracker, he is a very persistent howler.

A club dedicated to preservation and promotion

The Club Français des Brunos et des Chiens Courants Suisses is committed to the preservation of these iconic breeds. It provides forum for exchange and expertise on breeding and competitions.

Find out more about our activities or join us on our website: www.clubdesbrunosetdesccs.org .

Media contact:

Monsieur Philippe Krieg

clubfrancaisdesbrunosetdesccs@gmail.com

