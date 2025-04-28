YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: A Mother's Day to Remember: When the Best Gift Is Time Together

Light up the wall, light up her heart-with Yaber Projectors

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Yaber invites everyone to celebrate the women who light up our lives-not just with flowers or cards, but with something far more lasting: moments of joy, togetherness, and love.

Because the best gift isn't about what you give. It's about how you make her feel. Yaber's range of entertainment projectors transforms everyday family time into extraordinary shared experiences. Whether it's rewatching her favorite classic films, laughing together over family photo slideshows, or watching the kids perform their latest "living room concert," a Yaber projector becomes more than a device-it becomes a memory-maker.

Top Mother's Day Picks with Exclusive Deals

A top pick is the Yaber T2 projector, designed for backyard movie nights, bonfire parties, or camping trips, featuring JBL speakers, Dolby Audio and a built-in battery. It's now available with exclusive discounts across multiple Amazon stores:

Amazon US: $232.49 with code P4T8XC25

Amazon UK: On sale for £251.80

Amazon DE: On sale for €305.99

Amazon FR: Save €118 with code E9IL2RN9

Amazon CA: 36% off with code 6A8M9BRM

For premier home theater experience, the Yaber K3 offers immersive sound and brilliant visuals, is now $130 off with code V7VHLU92. Meanwhile, the compact, stylish, and beginner-friendly projector, Yaber L2s, is available for just $146.99 with code GLB69U9E. For more offers and Yaber products, search "Yaber" on Amazon, or head to the "Yaber" shop on the TikTok app to get the lowest flash deal price with free shipping.

For those seeking a bit of excitement this Mother's Day, Yaber's Mystery Box event offers surprise products worth up to $999.99. Plus, customers can unlock additional savings of up to $150 with "Buy More, Save More" promotion. Visit www.yaber.com/mother'sdaysale for all the details and to make this Mother's Day extra special.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674151/Yaber_Mother_s_Day_Sale.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-mothers-day-to-remember-when-the-best-gift-is-time-together-302439535.html