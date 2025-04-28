Nasstar Group, a leading provider of transformational Microsoft technologies, secure networks and data AI services, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Senior as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1st May 2025. As part of the transition, Kevin Dangerfield will be stepping down.

David Senior brings significant experience in driving business growth through strategic financial oversight. He joins from Redcentric, a managed services provider where he has served as CFO for the past five years, playing a critical role in building a high-performing finance team and driving commercial success.

Paul Cosgrave, CEO, said: "We are thrilled to welcome David to the Nasstar team, who joins at an exciting time for the business.

He brings a wealth of valuable financial and strategic experience and is excellently positioned to make a significant contribution to our future success. I look forward to David joining the senior leadership team and working with him closely.

I would also like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Kevin, who has helped us navigate this period of transformation. I would like to wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Nasstar's investments and initiatives over the past few years have positioned the company as a category-defining next generation technology services company, serving upper mid-market and enterprise clients in the UK.

David Senior, incoming CFO, said: "I am delighted to be joining Nasstar at such an exciting time in its journey. The company has a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, and I look forward to working with the team to drive financial excellence and support Nasstar's continued growth and success."

About Nasstar

Launched in 2000, the Nasstar Group is a leading UK Microsoft partner, secure networks provider, and data and AI specialist.

With an integrated suite of next-generation technology services, Nasstar supports upper mid-market, enterprise and public sector customers on their journey to digital transformation.

With 700+ staff across the UK, Malaysia, and Romania, Nasstar has grown both organically and through acquisition, including the acquisition of Data and AI specialists Colibri Digital in 2023.

Learn more at: www.nasstar.com

