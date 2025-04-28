South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has fined eight solar operators for failing to comply with output curtailment orders and canceled licenses for 11 renewable energy projects totaling 347. 4 MW. It did not say how much of the canceled capacity was solar. South Korea's MOTIE has revealed that its Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) has fined eight solar operators for failing to comply with output curtailment orders, in addition to canceling licenses for 11 stalled renewable projects, totaling 347. 4 MW. The ministry did not say how much of the canceled capacity was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...