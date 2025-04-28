Balco Group AB: Weak quarter with major structural action program initiated

First quarter: January - March Net sales amounted to 316 MSEK (326)

Order intake amounted to 275 MSEK (352)

Order backlog amounted to 1,238 MSEK (1,392)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to -3 MSEK (16)

Adjusted operating margin amounted to -0.9 percent (5.0)

Profit after tax amounted to -30 MSEK (2)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to -5 MSEK (5)

Earnings per share amounted to -1.31 SEK (0.00)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to -0.24 (0.11)

Operating cash flow amounted to 1 MSEK (34)

Events during the quarter and from the end of the quarter

On April 8, Balco Group AB acquired an additional twenty (20) percent of the shares in Suomen ohutlevyasennus Oy and now owns eighty (80) percent of the company. The purchase was regulated in the original purchase agreement.

The banking agreement with Danske Bank with a sustainability-linked credit facility of 510 MSEK and an overdraft facility of 75 MSEK has been extended until March 31, 2028, with an option for a further two-year extension.

" Major structural measures implemented and planned for 31 MSEK. The savings effect of these is estimated to amount to approximately 60 MSEK on a full-year basis. "

" All Swedish balcony companies and our Finnish balcony company have increased their order intake during the first quarter compared to the previous year. "

- Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO

This disclosure contains information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 28-04-2025 13:00 CET.

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 600 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.