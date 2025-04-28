Publication highlights SiNAPS' expansive recording capability and potential to explore and connect with the brain with an unprecedented level of detail, from single neurons to large neural networks

Highest-density neural interface ever created enables mapping of brain circuits from vertical and horizontal aspect simultaneously for the treatment of brain-related diseases

Corticale SRL, a neurotechnology company developing minimally invasive brain-machine interfaces powered by high-resolution brain activity monitoring technology, today announced the publication of a study in Advanced Science that demonstrated the unmatched precision and depth of its SiNAPS(Simultaneous Neural Active Pixel Sensors) neural probes for large-scale brain mapping and brain-computer interface (BCI) development. The publication is titled "Multi-Shank 1024 Channels Active SiNAPS Probe for Large Multi-Regional Topographical Electrophysiological Mapping of Neural Dynamics."

SiNAPS is a new generation of minimally invasive Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)-based neural implants as thin as a human hair. Each probe is composed of 1,024 independent active recording electrodes spaced 30 micrometers apart, enabling the acquisition of high-resolution neural data of the bioelectrical activity of the brain with single cell resolution. This allows for simultaneous recording from hundreds of neural cells distributed throughout the brain using high-density arrays that provide the capability to map brain activity with a sensitivity and resolution never achieved before

"Understanding neural circuits is a problem of both depth and breadth," said study author György Buzsáki, M.D., Ph.D., Biggs Professor of Neural Sciences at the NYU Neuroscience Institute, Langone Medical Center. "The SiNAPS probe provides true 1024 channels of simultaneous recording. With its configurable 4 or 8 shanks, it can record from a large volume of brain structures, such as the neocortex, hippocampus, striatum, and thalamus, allowing monitoring of both mesoscopic local field potentials and single neurons at an unprecedented scale."

Specific findings of the published mouse study led by the Italian Institute of Technology and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, in collaboration with New York Universityinclude:

SiNAPS technology enables higher density and sampling resolution and allows for precise geometric relationships among all recording sites to examine functional connections within-layer, across-layers, and across-regions with accurate co-registration to their anatomy.

By leveraging the small electrode pitch and the large number of electrode sites on SiNAPS probes, it is possible to precisely track the position of neurons as they change over time.

SiNAPS demonstrated the potential and utility of 2D recordings for precise layer identification, cell-type characterization, and inter-regional communication analysis.

"This recently published paper, based on the results obtained with Corticale's SiNAPS probes through a strong international collaboration, confirms that our technologyrepresents the state of the art in neuroscience research," said Giuseppe Santella, President and CEO of Corticale. "Based on this achievement, our next goal-which we are already pursuing-is to develop the firstultra-high-density brain-computer interface. This interface is intended to provide new hope and improve the quality of life for millions of people suffering from neurological disorders of both the central and peripheral systems."

Corticale has validated its SiNAPS technology in different animal models, including behaving non-human primates implanted with multiple devices, collecting essential data to enhance the company's understanding of the mechanisms that govern brain function. Corticale has already integrated its technology in products of U.S.-based companies, and it is accelerating the development of minimally invasive, high-density neural interfaces composed of tens of thousands of neural sensors. Corticale aims to perform its first-in-human trial by 2026, with the goal to demonstrate the safety and quality of its technology within the BCI panorama.

"Our SiNAPS technology allows the integration of micrometric active sensing elements capable of monitoring the neuronal activity from the surrounding brain tissue," said Fabio Boi, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Corticale. "By leveraging a modular approach with the aim of monitoring multiple neural circuits down to the single-neuron scale, we are working towards recording tens of thousands of cells simultaneously.This advancement will be crucial for enabling the collection of electrophysiological data from human patients, with an information content that is at least 10 to 100 times greater than that of competing technologies,while achieving much lower invasiveness."

About Corticale

Corticale is developing next-generation neural implant technology for the future of brain-computer interfaces. Built on a foundation of minimally invasive, ultra high-density implants, Corticale's SiNAPS probes are poised to deliver unprecedented access to the brain at single-neuron resolution. Corticale neural probes are currently adopted by leading researchers and laboratories around the world to study various neurological disorders.

The company aims to realize a fully implantable bidirectional BCI that supports multi-probe implantation, expanding brain coverage while maintaining precise resolution. The HD neural data coming simultaneously from thousands of neurons will be analyzed and translated by adaptive AI/ML algorithms into actions or information useful for the implanted patient.

The entire system will integrate its patented wireless technology, which utilizes low-power Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) neural data transmission (up to 600Mb/s), eliminating the need for bulky connectors and enhancing long-term implantation stability.

Corticale's mission is to surpass the scale and decoding limitations of current brain-computer interface devices offering an unprecedented link between the brain and external world. The company's approach and technology has the potential to enable large-scale brain interfacing offering a new hope for the restoration of the life quality of millions of patients affected by severe and untreated brain disorders.

