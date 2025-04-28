Matador Technologies Inc. Announces Symbol Change and DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF), a Bitcoin Ecosystem company, is pleased to announce that the Company's stock ticker symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") will change from "MTDTF" to "MATAF" effective as of market open on Monday, April 28, 2025. As a result of this change, "MATAF" will now be the ticker symbol for Matador's common shares listed on the OTCQB. The change allows for improved and synchronized brand alignment for the stock and the Company. No action is required by Matador's shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change.

Matador is also pleased to announce that its common shares, traded in the United States under the symbol "MATAF" on the OTCQB, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and enhances liquidity by enabling shares of Matador to be transferred electronically between brokerages in the United States. This milestone is expected to make the Company's shares more accessible to a broader range of U.S. investors and improve overall trading efficiency.

"We are pleased to have secured DTC eligibility, which represents another important step in expanding our presence in U.S. capital markets," said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer of Matador Technologies. "This development aligns with our broader strategy to increase shareholder visibility and enhance liquidity as we continue to build an innovative platform at the intersection of Bitcoin and physical gold."

Matador remains focused on the development and upcoming launch of its Digital Gold Platform, which pairs physical gold with digital art inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain using Ordinals technology.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. leverages blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador's digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create a platform that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a convenient and engaging way.

