Potomac Bancshares, Inc.: Potomac Bancshares Reports 30% Increase In 2025 First Quarter Earnings Over Prior Year

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: PTBS), the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town (the "Bank" or "BCT"), also known as The Community's Bank, reported net income of $2.2 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.53 for the first quarter of 2025. Net income increased $512 thousand, or 30%, and basic and diluted earnings per share increased by $0.13 compared to net income of $1.7 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.40 for the first quarter of 2024.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Net income $2,188 $1,972 $1,676 Basic and diluted earnings per share $0.53 $0.48 $0.40 Return on average assets 1.01 % 0.89 % 0.81 % Return on average equity 11.88 % 10.81 % 10.00 %







Non-GAAP Measures:





Adjusted net income $2,188 $2,286 $1,676 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share $0.53 $0.55 $0.40 Adjusted return on average assets 1.01 % 1.04 % 0.81 % Adjusted return on average equity 11.88 % 12.53 % 10.00 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $2,982 $2,951 $2,344 Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average

assets 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.13 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.37 % 3.20 % Efficiency ratio 67.47 % 67.98 % 70.67 %

Note: see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"We are pleased to report an outstanding start to the year with continued growth and improved profitability, resulting in a 30% increase in net income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "Our strategic initiatives continue to deliver improved profitability and growth of both the loan and deposit portfolios. During the first quarter, the team's disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing and expense management resulted in an expanded net interest margin and flat noninterest expense. I am thankful for the efforts of our dedicated team who are responsible for the profitable growth and overall success of the Company through their commitment to our clients and communities we serve."

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ending December 31, 2024, unless otherwise stated:

Return on assets and return on equity of 1.01% and 11.88%, respectively

Net interest margin (1) improved 14 basis points to 3.51%

improved 14 basis points to 3.51% Loan balances increased by 7%, annualized

Deposit balances increased by 10%, annualized

Tangible book value per share (1) increased 14%, annualized, to $18.35

increased 14%, annualized, to $18.35 Loan production office relocated in northern Virginia with capacity for growth

LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE RELOCATED WITH CAPACITY FOR GROWTH

In support of the Company's strategic plan, which includes market expansion and continued growth, the Bank celebrated the grand opening of a new lending office in Ashburn, Virginia, located within Loudoun County, in March 2025. The new office houses professional bankers who offer both commercial loans and residential real estate loans. These employees formerly reported to an office in Leesburg, Virginia, which is also in Loudoun County. The new Ashburn office provides capacity for growth.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $190 thousand, or 3%, to $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total interest and dividend income increased by $27 thousand and total interest expense decreased by $163 thousand. The net interest margin(1) increased to 3.51%, which was up 14-basis points from 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total interest and dividend income increased $27 thousand and was attributable to a $214 thousand increase in interest income and fees on loans and a $68 thousand increase in interest income on securities, which was partially offset by a $255 thousand decrease in interest income on deposits in other financial institutions. The increase in interest and fees on loans was attributable to a 6-basis point increase in the yield and a $21.6 million increase in average balances and the increase in interest on securities was primarily attributable to a 52-basis point increase in yield. The decrease in interest income on deposits in other financial institutions was attributable to a $15.4 million decrease in average balances and a 40-basis point decrease in yield. The yield on total earning assets increased to 5.21% from 5.12% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total interest expense decreased $163 thousand and was primarily attributable to a $133 thousand, or 4%, decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $27 thousand decrease in interest expense on long term borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on deposits resulted from a 2-basis point decrease in the cost of deposits, which was partially offset by a $3.6 million increase in average balances. The decrease in interest expense on long term borrowings was primarily attributable to a lower average balance of other borrowings in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The total cost of funds was 1.79% for the first quarter, which was a 5-basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million for the first quarter, which was a $159 thousand, or 10%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding net losses on sales of securities from the fourth quarter of 2024, total noninterest income would have decreased in the first quarter by $238 thousand, or 12%, primarily from a $79 thousand decrease in wealth and investment income and a $108 thousand decrease in secondary market mortgage income. Secondary market mortgage income decreased from lower demand for mortgage loans, while wealth and investment income decreased from lower estate fee income.

Net losses on the sale of securities available for sale totaled $397 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024, which resulted from repositioning the investment portfolio by selling lower yielding securities and reinvesting the proceeds in higher yielding securities. The sales and reinvestment of securities decreased the risk of lower earnings in falling interest rate environments and increased interest income on securities in the first quarter of 2025.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expenses totaled $6.2 million for the first quarter, which was a $79 thousand, or 1%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $59 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $53 thousand decrease in other professional fees, and a $48 thousand decrease in other operating expenses. The decreases were partially offset by a $36 thousand increase in occupancy expense, a $24 thousand increase in equipment expense, and a $24 thousand increase in printing, stationery, and supplies expense.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Asset quality remained stable during the fourth quarter. Loans that were past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans were 0.07% on March 31, 2025, 0.07% on December 31, 2024, and 0.01% on March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.25% on March 31, 2025, 0.31% on December 31, 2024, and 0.32% on March 31, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.00% for the first quarter of 2025, 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 0.01% for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.2 million, or 1.00% of total loans on March 31, 2025, $7.0 million, or 0.99% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $6.8 million, or 1.04% of total loans on March 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $250 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $180 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. While there were no changes in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses, the general reserve component increased during the first quarter of 2025 from the impact of loan growth and changes to certain qualitative factors of the general reserve. Qualitative factors related to economic conditions and the operating environment were downgraded, while qualitative factors related to management experience and asset quality were upgraded.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.2 million on March 31, 2025, $7.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $6.8 million on March 31, 2024. There was an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance during the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $1 thousand in the first quarter and were comprised primarily of commercial and industrial loans.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of

period $6,977 $7,097 $6,673 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1) (79) (21) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on loans 204 (41) 180 Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period $7,180 $6,977 $6,832

The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.00% on March 31, 2025, 0.99% on December 31, 2024, and 1.04% on March 31, 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $448 thousand on March 31, 2025, $402 thousand on December 31, 2024, and $304 thousand on March 31, 2024. There was a $46 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the first quarter of 2025, $41 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2024, and no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the first quarter 2024.

BALANCE SHEET

Assets totaled $895.6 million on March 31, 2025, which was an increase of $18.2 million, or 8% (annualized), from December 31, 2024, and a $40.6 million, or 5%, increase from March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $12.0 million increase in loans, net of allowance for credit losses and a $7.2 million increase in interest-bearing deposits in other banks. Total assets increased from March 31, 2024, primarily from a $60.4 million, or 9%, increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, which was partially offset by a $16.0 million decrease in the interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and an $8.0 million decrease in securities available for sale.

Loans totaled $716.3 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $12.2 million, or 7% (annualized), from $704.1 million on December 31, 2024. Quarterly average loans totaled $711.8 million, an increase of $21.5 million, or 12% (annualized), from the fourth quarter of 2024. On March 31, 2025, loans increased $60.7 million, or 9%, from one year ago, and quarterly average loans increased $59.2 million, or 9%, when comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2024.

Securities available for sale totaled $76.8 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $622 thousand from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $8.0 million from March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $6.4 million, which was a $1.3 million decrease from December 31, 2024, and a $2.8 million decrease from March 31, 2024.

Deposits totaled $772.4 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $18.0 million, or 10% (annualized), from December 31, 2024. Quarterly average deposits increased from the fourth quarter of 2024 by $3.6 million. Total deposits increased $9.5 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024, and quarterly average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 increased $18.9 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Other borrowings totaled $32.1 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $34.2 million on December 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, other borrowings included $29.0 million of funds borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and had a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% with maturity dates on advances ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Shareholders' equity totaled $76.0 million on March 31, 2025, which was a $2.6 million increase from December 31, 2024, and an $8.3 million increase from March 31, 2024. The increases in shareholders' equity were attributable to increases in retained earnings and decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Retained earnings increased $1.7 million from December 31, 2024, and $5.4 million from March 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $942 thousand from December 31, 2024, and $2.9 million from March 31, 2024.

The following table provides capital ratios at the end of the period:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Total capital ratio(2) 13.61 % 13.57 % 13.97 % Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.55 % 12.52 % 12.88 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.55 % 12.52 % 12.88 % Leverage ratio(2) 10.06 % 9.92 % 9.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)(3) 8.49 % 8.37 % 7.92 %

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.12 per common share, which was consistent with the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a 20% increase from $0.10 per share paid in the first quarter of 2024.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company's management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business, performance, and financial position. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





















For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Income Statement

















Interest and fees on loans $ 9,501

$ 9,287

$ 8,985

$ 8,361

$ 8,225 Taxable interest on securities 715

647

678

695

635 Tax-exempt interest on securities 29

29

29

29

28 Other interest and dividends 674

929

1,273

1,003

859 Total interest and dividend income $ 10,919

$ 10,892

$ 10,965

$ 10,088

$ 9,747



















Interest on deposits $ 3,105

$ 3,238

$ 3,648

$ 3,308

$ 3,142 Interest on short term borrowings 6

9

7

7

6 Interest on long term borrowings 313

340

217

67

67 Interest on subordinated debt 141

141

140

140

140 Total interest expense $ 3,565

$ 3,728

$ 4,012

$ 3,522

$ 3,355 Net interest income $ 7,354

$ 7,164

$ 6,953

$ 6,566

$ 6,392 Provision for credit losses 250

-

202

129

180 Net interest income after provision for

credit losses $ 7,104

$ 7,164

$ 6,751

$ 6,437

$ 6,212



















Wealth and investments $ 505

$ 584

$ 515

$ 431

$ 419 Service charges on deposit accounts 260

273

273

265

246 Secondary market mortgage income 247

355

169

274

196 Interchange fees 475

530

522

521

493 Income from bank owned life insurance 97

99

98

97

116 Net losses on sale of securities -

(397)

-

(386)

- Other operating income 245

226

178

157

144 Total noninterest income $ 1,829

$ 1,670

$ 1,755

$ 1,359

$ 1,614



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,368

$ 3,427

$ 3,333

$ 3,228

$ 3,015 Occupancy 344

308

278

266

276 Equipment 376

352

353

367

368 Accounting, audit, and compliance 69

70

83

44

65 Advertising and public relations 118

104

103

116

68 Computer services and online banking 406

385

393

436

426 FDIC assessment 99

100

99

94

94 Other professional fees 132

185

206

146

110 Trust professional fees 171

203

119

123

108 Director fees 97

100

75

88

93 Legal fees 33

34

31

117

65 Printing, stationery, and supplies 79

55

57

62

76 Communications 112

114

99

99

102 ATM and check card expense 240

238

247

263

249 Other operating expenses 557

605

772

523

547 Total noninterest expenses $ 6,201

$ 6,280

$ 6,248

$ 5,972

$ 5,662 Income before income tax expense $ 2,732

$ 2,554

$ 2,258

$ 1,824

$ 2,164 Income tax expense 544

582

497

404

488 Net income $ 2,188

$ 1,972

$ 1,761

$ 1,420

$ 1,676

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





















For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Common Share and Per Common Share Data

















Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.53

$ 0.48

$ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ 0.40 Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1) $ 0.53

$ 0.55

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.40 Weighted average shares, basic 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.48

$ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ 0.40 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1) $ 0.53

$ 0.55

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.40 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Shares outstanding at period end 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 18.35

$ 17.71

$ 17.49

$ 16.72

$ 16.35 Cash dividends $ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.10



















Key Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets 1.01 %

0.89 %

0.79 %

0.68 %

0.81 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.01 %

1.04 %

0.79 %

0.82 %

0.81 % Return on average equity 11.88 %

10.81 %

9.92 %

8.41 %

10.00 % Adjusted return on average equity (1) 11.88 %

12.53 %

9.92 %

10.21 %

10.00 % Net interest margin (1) 3.51 %

3.37 %

3.24 %

3.25 %

3.20 % Efficiency ratio (1) 67.47 %

67.98 %

71.69 %

71.80 %

70.67 %



















Average Balances

















Average assets $ 881,490

$ 877,813

$ 884,167

$ 841,627

$ 831,861 Average earning assets 850,176

847,248

853,527

812,168

803,289 Average shareholders' equity 74,694

72,588

70,637

67,987

67,381



















Asset Quality

















Loan charge-offs $ 21

$ 101

$ 22

$ 81

$ 56 Loan recoveries 20

22

59

34

35 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1

79

(37)

47

21 Non-accrual loans 2,245

2,738

2,638

2,963

2,695 Other real estate owned, net -

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets (5) 2,245

2,738

2,638

2,963

2,695 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 523

474

299

60

75 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing -

-

1

-

- Special mention loans 8,192

10,627

2,267

14,055

8,132 Substandard loans, accruing 4,594

4,238

4,391

3,708

3,729



















Capital Ratios (2)

















Total capital $ 97,302

$ 95,449

$ 93,943

$ 92,606

$ 91,554 Tier 1 capital 89,674

88,070

86,485

85,388

84,418 Common equity tier 1 capital 89,674

88,070

86,485

85,388

84,418 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.61 %

13.57 %

13.79 %

13.96 %

13.97 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.55 %

12.52 %

12.69 %

12.87 %

12.88 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk wtd. assets 12.55 %

12.52 %

12.69 %

12.87 %

12.88 % Leverage ratio 10.06 %

9.92 %

9.67 %

9.99 %

9.98 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. Performance Summary (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Balance Sheet

















Cash and due from banks $ 4,673

$ 5,143

$ 5,014

$ 4,061

$ 3,662 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial

institutions 66,844

59,621

67,337

51,167

82,816 Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,517

$ 64,764

$ 72,351

$ 55,228

$ 86,478 Securities available for sale, at fair value 76,763

77,385

82,146

83,276

84,768 Equity securities, at fair value 243

241

223

200

205 Loans held for sale 2,234

1,506

1,219

1,395

2,210 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 709,160

697,132

679,558

657,188

648,804 Premises and equipment, net 8,240

8,099

7,832

7,806

5,882 Accrued interest receivable 2,478

2,283

2,382

2,413

2,309 Bank owned life insurance 14,074

13,977

13,878

13,780

13,683 FHLB of Pittsburgh stock 2,023

2,103

2,328

1,419

1,481 Other assets 8,851

9,859

9,414

9,875

9,151 Total assets $ 895,583

$ 877,349

$ 871,331

$ 832,580

$ 854,971



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 186,182

$ 171,681

$ 172,941

$ 169,262

$ 170,933 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 586,200

582,677

576,809

570,834

591,994 Total deposits $ 772,382

$ 754,358

$ 749,750

$ 740,096

$ 762,927 Short term borrowings 3,052

3,170

3,503

3,031

3,657 Long term borrowings 29,000

31,000

31,000

6,000

6,000 Subordinated debt 9,973

9,958

9,942

9,927

9,912 Accrued interest payable 987

1,266

1,041

875

658 Other liabilities 4,140

4,181

3,586

3,347

4,057 Total liabilities $ 819,534

$ 803,933

$ 798,822

$ 763,276

$ 787,211



















Common stock $ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493 Surplus 14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547 Retained Earnings 65,497

63,806

62,331

61,068

60,145 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (4,994)

(5,936)

(5,368)

(7,310)

(7,931)

$ 79,543

$ 76,910

$ 76,003

$ 72,798

$ 71,254 Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury (3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494) Total shareholders' equity $ 76,049

$ 73,416

$ 72,509

$ 69,304

$ 67,760 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 895,583

$ 877,349

$ 871,331

$ 832,580

$ 854,971



















Loan Data

















Construction and land development $ 42,954

$ 39,404

$ 35,260

$ 28,936

$ 27,437 Secured by farmland 6,707

6,769

6,820

6,814

6,915 Secured by 1-4 family resident 250,436

247,299

244,125

240,053

235,861 Other real estate loans 344,953

345,904

340,027

335,888

340,289 Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate) 237

190

195

198

195 Commercial and industrial loans (except those

secured by real estate) 61,348

54,205

49,972

41,431

33,791 Consumer installment loans 2,910

2,910

2,994

3,287

3,359 Deposit overdraft 85

518

74

71

132 All other loans 6,710

6,910

7,188

7,391

7,657 Total loans $ 716,340

$ 704,109

$ 686,655

$ 664,069

$ 655,636 Allowance for credit losses (7,180)

(6,977)

(7,097)

(6,881)

(6,832) Loans, net $ 709,160

$ 697,132

$ 679,558

$ 657,188

$ 648,804

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





















For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Adjusted Net Income

















Net income (GAAP) $ 2,188

$ 1,972

$ 1,761

$ 1,421

$ 1,675 Add: Loss on sale of securities -

397

-

386

- Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4) -

(83)

-

(81)

- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,188

$ 2,286

$ 1,761

$ 1,726

$ 1,675







































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic

















Weighted average shares, basic 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.53

$ 0.48

$ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ 0.40 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-

GAAP) $ 0.53

$ 0.55

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.40







































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted

















Weighted average shares, diluted 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.53

$ 0.48

$ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ 0.40 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-

GAAP) $ 0.53

$ 0.55

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.40







































Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings

















Net interest income $ 7,354

$ 7,164

$ 6,953

$ 6,566

$ 6,392 Total noninterest income 1,829

1,670

1,755

1,359

1,614 Net revenue $ 9,183

$ 8,834

$ 8,708

$ 7,925

$ 8,006 Total noninterest expense 6,201

6,280

6,248

5,972

5,662 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $ 2,982

$ 2,554

$ 2,460

$ 1,953

$ 2,344 Add: Loss on sale of securities -

397

-

386

- Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $ 2,982

$ 2,951

$ 2,460

$ 2,339

$ 2,344







































Adjusted Performance Ratios

















Average assets $ 881,490

$ 877,813

$ 884,167

$ 841,627

$ 831,861 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.01 %

0.89 %

0.79 %

0.68 %

0.81 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-

GAAP) 1.01 %

1.04 %

0.79 %

0.82 %

0.81 %







































Average shareholders' equity $ 74,694

$ 72,588

$ 70,637

$ 67,987

$ 67,381 Return on average equity (GAAP) 11.88 %

10.81 %

9.92 %

8.41 %

10.00 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP) 11.88 %

12.53 %

9.92 %

10.21 %

10.00 %







































Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets 1.37 %

1.16 %

1.11 %

0.93 %

1.13 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on

average assets 1.37 %

1.34 %

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





















For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Net Interest Margin

















Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,360

$ 7,170

$ 6,959

$ 6,572

$ 6,398 Average earning assets 850,176

847,248

853,527

812,168

803,289 Net interest margin 3.51 %

3.37 %

3.24 %

3.25 %

3.20 %



















Efficiency Ratio

















Total noninterest expense $ 6,201

$ 6,280

$ 6,248

$ 5,972

$ 5,662 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,360

$ 7,170

$ 6,959

$ 6,572

$ 6,398 Total noninterest income $ 1,829

$ 1,670

$ 1,755

$ 1,359

$ 1,614 Add: Loss on disposal of property and

equipment 2

1

1

-

- Add: Loss on sale of securities -

397

-

386

- Total noninterest income subtotal 1,831

2,068

1,756

1,745

1,614 Subtotal $ 9,191

$ 9,238

$ 8,715

$ 8,317

$ 8,012



















Efficiency ratio 67.47 %

67.98 %

71.69 %

71.80 %

70.67 %



















Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

















GAAP measures:

















Interest income - loans $ 9,501

$ 9,287

$ 8,985

$ 8,361

$ 8,225 Interest income - investments taxable 715

647

678

695

635 Interest income - investments tax exempt 29

29

29

29

28 Interest income - other 674

929

1,273

1,003

859 Interest expense - deposits (3,105)

(3,238)

(3,648)

(3,308)

(3,142) Interest expense - short term borrowings (6)

(9)

(7)

(7)

(6) Interest expense - long term borrowings (313)

(340)

(217)

(67)

(67) Interest expense - subordinated debt (141)

(141)

(140)

(140)

(140) Net interest income $ 7,354

$ 7,164

$ 6,953

$ 6,566

$ 6,392 Non-GAAP measures:

















Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable

interest income - municipal securities (4) $ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest

income $ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6 Tax equivalent net interest income $ 7,360

$ 7,170

$ 6,959

$ 6,572

$ 6,398



















Tangible Book Value Per Share

















Tangible common equity $ 76,049

$ 73,417

$ 72,509

$ 69,305

$ 67,760 Common shares outstanding, ending 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share $ 18.35

$ 17.71

$ 17.49

$ 16.72

$ 16.35



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments. (2) Capital ratios are for Bank of Charles Town. (3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21% (5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.

