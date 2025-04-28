Potomac Bancshares, Inc.: Potomac Bancshares Reports 30% Increase In 2025 First Quarter Earnings Over Prior Year

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: PTBS), the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town (the "Bank" or "BCT"), also known as The Community's Bank, reported net income of $2.2 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.53 for the first quarter of 2025. Net income increased $512 thousand, or 30%, and basic and diluted earnings per share increased by $0.13 compared to net income of $1.7 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.40 for the first quarter of 2024.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income
$2,188
$1,972
$1,676
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$0.53
$0.48
$0.40
Return on average assets
1.01 %
0.89 %
0.81 %
Return on average equity
11.88 %
10.81 %
10.00 %
Non-GAAP Measures:
Adjusted net income
$2,188
$2,286
$1,676
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share
$0.53
$0.55
$0.40
Adjusted return on average assets
1.01 %
1.04 %
0.81 %
Adjusted return on average equity
11.88 %
12.53 %
10.00 %
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
$2,982
$2,951
$2,344
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average
1.37 %
1.34 %
1.13 %
Net interest margin
3.51 %
3.37 %
3.20 %
Efficiency ratio
67.47 %
67.98 %
70.67 %
Note: see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.
"We are pleased to report an outstanding start to the year with continued growth and improved profitability, resulting in a 30% increase in net income for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "Our strategic initiatives continue to deliver improved profitability and growth of both the loan and deposit portfolios. During the first quarter, the team's disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing and expense management resulted in an expanded net interest margin and flat noninterest expense. I am thankful for the efforts of our dedicated team who are responsible for the profitable growth and overall success of the Company through their commitment to our clients and communities we serve."
FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Key highlights of the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ending December 31, 2024, unless otherwise stated:
- Return on assets and return on equity of 1.01% and 11.88%, respectively
- Net interest margin(1) improved 14 basis points to 3.51%
- Loan balances increased by 7%, annualized
- Deposit balances increased by 10%, annualized
- Tangible book value per share(1) increased 14%, annualized, to $18.35
- Loan production office relocated in northern Virginia with capacity for growth
LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE RELOCATED WITH CAPACITY FOR GROWTH
In support of the Company's strategic plan, which includes market expansion and continued growth, the Bank celebrated the grand opening of a new lending office in Ashburn, Virginia, located within Loudoun County, in March 2025. The new office houses professional bankers who offer both commercial loans and residential real estate loans. These employees formerly reported to an office in Leesburg, Virginia, which is also in Loudoun County. The new Ashburn office provides capacity for growth.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income increased $190 thousand, or 3%, to $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total interest and dividend income increased by $27 thousand and total interest expense decreased by $163 thousand. The net interest margin(1) increased to 3.51%, which was up 14-basis points from 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Total interest and dividend income increased $27 thousand and was attributable to a $214 thousand increase in interest income and fees on loans and a $68 thousand increase in interest income on securities, which was partially offset by a $255 thousand decrease in interest income on deposits in other financial institutions. The increase in interest and fees on loans was attributable to a 6-basis point increase in the yield and a $21.6 million increase in average balances and the increase in interest on securities was primarily attributable to a 52-basis point increase in yield. The decrease in interest income on deposits in other financial institutions was attributable to a $15.4 million decrease in average balances and a 40-basis point decrease in yield. The yield on total earning assets increased to 5.21% from 5.12% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Total interest expense decreased $163 thousand and was primarily attributable to a $133 thousand, or 4%, decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $27 thousand decrease in interest expense on long term borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on deposits resulted from a 2-basis point decrease in the cost of deposits, which was partially offset by a $3.6 million increase in average balances. The decrease in interest expense on long term borrowings was primarily attributable to a lower average balance of other borrowings in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The total cost of funds was 1.79% for the first quarter, which was a 5-basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million for the first quarter, which was a $159 thousand, or 10%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding net losses on sales of securities from the fourth quarter of 2024, total noninterest income would have decreased in the first quarter by $238 thousand, or 12%, primarily from a $79 thousand decrease in wealth and investment income and a $108 thousand decrease in secondary market mortgage income. Secondary market mortgage income decreased from lower demand for mortgage loans, while wealth and investment income decreased from lower estate fee income.
Net losses on the sale of securities available for sale totaled $397 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024, which resulted from repositioning the investment portfolio by selling lower yielding securities and reinvesting the proceeds in higher yielding securities. The sales and reinvestment of securities decreased the risk of lower earnings in falling interest rate environments and increased interest income on securities in the first quarter of 2025.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expenses totaled $6.2 million for the first quarter, which was a $79 thousand, or 1%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $59 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $53 thousand decrease in other professional fees, and a $48 thousand decrease in other operating expenses. The decreases were partially offset by a $36 thousand increase in occupancy expense, a $24 thousand increase in equipment expense, and a $24 thousand increase in printing, stationery, and supplies expense.
ASSET QUALITY
Overview
Asset quality remained stable during the fourth quarter. Loans that were past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans were 0.07% on March 31, 2025, 0.07% on December 31, 2024, and 0.01% on March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.25% on March 31, 2025, 0.31% on December 31, 2024, and 0.32% on March 31, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.00% for the first quarter of 2025, 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 0.01% for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.2 million, or 1.00% of total loans on March 31, 2025, $7.0 million, or 0.99% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $6.8 million, or 1.04% of total loans on March 31, 2024.
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses totaled $250 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $180 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. While there were no changes in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses, the general reserve component increased during the first quarter of 2025 from the impact of loan growth and changes to certain qualitative factors of the general reserve. Qualitative factors related to economic conditions and the operating environment were downgraded, while qualitative factors related to management experience and asset quality were upgraded.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.2 million on March 31, 2025, $7.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $6.8 million on March 31, 2024. There was an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance during the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $1 thousand in the first quarter and were comprised primarily of commercial and industrial loans.
The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of
$6,977
$7,097
$6,673
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(1)
(79)
(21)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on loans
204
(41)
180
Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period
$7,180
$6,977
$6,832
The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.00% on March 31, 2025, 0.99% on December 31, 2024, and 1.04% on March 31, 2024.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $448 thousand on March 31, 2025, $402 thousand on December 31, 2024, and $304 thousand on March 31, 2024. There was a $46 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the first quarter of 2025, $41 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2024, and no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the first quarter 2024.
BALANCE SHEET
Assets totaled $895.6 million on March 31, 2025, which was an increase of $18.2 million, or 8% (annualized), from December 31, 2024, and a $40.6 million, or 5%, increase from March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $12.0 million increase in loans, net of allowance for credit losses and a $7.2 million increase in interest-bearing deposits in other banks. Total assets increased from March 31, 2024, primarily from a $60.4 million, or 9%, increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, which was partially offset by a $16.0 million decrease in the interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and an $8.0 million decrease in securities available for sale.
Loans totaled $716.3 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $12.2 million, or 7% (annualized), from $704.1 million on December 31, 2024. Quarterly average loans totaled $711.8 million, an increase of $21.5 million, or 12% (annualized), from the fourth quarter of 2024. On March 31, 2025, loans increased $60.7 million, or 9%, from one year ago, and quarterly average loans increased $59.2 million, or 9%, when comparing the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2024.
Securities available for sale totaled $76.8 million on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $622 thousand from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $8.0 million from March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $6.4 million, which was a $1.3 million decrease from December 31, 2024, and a $2.8 million decrease from March 31, 2024.
Deposits totaled $772.4 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $18.0 million, or 10% (annualized), from December 31, 2024. Quarterly average deposits increased from the fourth quarter of 2024 by $3.6 million. Total deposits increased $9.5 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2024, and quarterly average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 increased $18.9 million from the first quarter of 2024.
Other borrowings totaled $32.1 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $34.2 million on December 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, other borrowings included $29.0 million of funds borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and had a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% with maturity dates on advances ranging from 2026 to 2028.
Shareholders' equity totaled $76.0 million on March 31, 2025, which was a $2.6 million increase from December 31, 2024, and an $8.3 million increase from March 31, 2024. The increases in shareholders' equity were attributable to increases in retained earnings and decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Retained earnings increased $1.7 million from December 31, 2024, and $5.4 million from March 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $942 thousand from December 31, 2024, and $2.9 million from March 31, 2024.
The following table provides capital ratios at the end of the period:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Total capital ratio(2)
13.61 %
13.57 %
13.97 %
Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
12.55 %
12.52 %
12.88 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
12.55 %
12.52 %
12.88 %
Leverage ratio(2)
10.06 %
9.92 %
9.98 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)(3)
8.49 %
8.37 %
7.92 %
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.12 per common share, which was consistent with the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a 20% increase from $0.10 per share paid in the first quarter of 2024.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company's management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.
The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business, performance, and financial position. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.
ABOUT POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCPK: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town, which was founded in 1871. The Bank also does business under the names BCT and The Community's Bank. The Bank conducts operations through its nine branch offices and two loan production offices. The Bank's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to permanent loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorite readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. The Bank was named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker five of the last six years.
The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral 5 securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Income Statement
Interest and fees on loans
$ 9,501
$ 9,287
$ 8,985
$ 8,361
$ 8,225
Taxable interest on securities
715
647
678
695
635
Tax-exempt interest on securities
29
29
29
29
28
Other interest and dividends
674
929
1,273
1,003
859
Total interest and dividend income
$ 10,919
$ 10,892
$ 10,965
$ 10,088
$ 9,747
Interest on deposits
$ 3,105
$ 3,238
$ 3,648
$ 3,308
$ 3,142
Interest on short term borrowings
6
9
7
7
6
Interest on long term borrowings
313
340
217
67
67
Interest on subordinated debt
141
141
140
140
140
Total interest expense
$ 3,565
$ 3,728
$ 4,012
$ 3,522
$ 3,355
Net interest income
$ 7,354
$ 7,164
$ 6,953
$ 6,566
$ 6,392
Provision for credit losses
250
-
202
129
180
Net interest income after provision for
$ 7,104
$ 7,164
$ 6,751
$ 6,437
$ 6,212
Wealth and investments
$ 505
$ 584
$ 515
$ 431
$ 419
Service charges on deposit accounts
260
273
273
265
246
Secondary market mortgage income
247
355
169
274
196
Interchange fees
475
530
522
521
493
Income from bank owned life insurance
97
99
98
97
116
Net losses on sale of securities
-
(397)
-
(386)
-
Other operating income
245
226
178
157
144
Total noninterest income
$ 1,829
$ 1,670
$ 1,755
$ 1,359
$ 1,614
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 3,368
$ 3,427
$ 3,333
$ 3,228
$ 3,015
Occupancy
344
308
278
266
276
Equipment
376
352
353
367
368
Accounting, audit, and compliance
69
70
83
44
65
Advertising and public relations
118
104
103
116
68
Computer services and online banking
406
385
393
436
426
FDIC assessment
99
100
99
94
94
Other professional fees
132
185
206
146
110
Trust professional fees
171
203
119
123
108
Director fees
97
100
75
88
93
Legal fees
33
34
31
117
65
Printing, stationery, and supplies
79
55
57
62
76
Communications
112
114
99
99
102
ATM and check card expense
240
238
247
263
249
Other operating expenses
557
605
772
523
547
Total noninterest expenses
$ 6,201
$ 6,280
$ 6,248
$ 5,972
$ 5,662
Income before income tax expense
$ 2,732
$ 2,554
$ 2,258
$ 1,824
$ 2,164
Income tax expense
544
582
497
404
488
Net income
$ 2,188
$ 1,972
$ 1,761
$ 1,420
$ 1,676
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Common Share and Per Common Share Data
Earnings per common share, basic
$ 0.53
$ 0.48
$ 0.42
$ 0.34
$ 0.40
Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)
$ 0.53
$ 0.55
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
$ 0.40
Weighted average shares, basic
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Earnings per common share, diluted
$ 0.53
$ 0.48
$ 0.42
$ 0.34
$ 0.40
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)
$ 0.53
$ 0.55
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
$ 0.40
Weighted average shares, diluted
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Shares outstanding at period end
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)
$ 18.35
$ 17.71
$ 17.49
$ 16.72
$ 16.35
Cash dividends
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.10
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.01 %
0.89 %
0.79 %
0.68 %
0.81 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.01 %
1.04 %
0.79 %
0.82 %
0.81 %
Return on average equity
11.88 %
10.81 %
9.92 %
8.41 %
10.00 %
Adjusted return on average equity (1)
11.88 %
12.53 %
9.92 %
10.21 %
10.00 %
Net interest margin (1)
3.51 %
3.37 %
3.24 %
3.25 %
3.20 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
67.47 %
67.98 %
71.69 %
71.80 %
70.67 %
Average Balances
Average assets
$ 881,490
$ 877,813
$ 884,167
$ 841,627
$ 831,861
Average earning assets
850,176
847,248
853,527
812,168
803,289
Average shareholders' equity
74,694
72,588
70,637
67,987
67,381
Asset Quality
Loan charge-offs
$ 21
$ 101
$ 22
$ 81
$ 56
Loan recoveries
20
22
59
34
35
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1
79
(37)
47
21
Non-accrual loans
2,245
2,738
2,638
2,963
2,695
Other real estate owned, net
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets (5)
2,245
2,738
2,638
2,963
2,695
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing
523
474
299
60
75
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing
-
-
1
-
-
Special mention loans
8,192
10,627
2,267
14,055
8,132
Substandard loans, accruing
4,594
4,238
4,391
3,708
3,729
Capital Ratios (2)
Total capital
$ 97,302
$ 95,449
$ 93,943
$ 92,606
$ 91,554
Tier 1 capital
89,674
88,070
86,485
85,388
84,418
Common equity tier 1 capital
89,674
88,070
86,485
85,388
84,418
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.61 %
13.57 %
13.79 %
13.96 %
13.97 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.55 %
12.52 %
12.69 %
12.87 %
12.88 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk wtd. assets
12.55 %
12.52 %
12.69 %
12.87 %
12.88 %
Leverage ratio
10.06 %
9.92 %
9.67 %
9.99 %
9.98 %
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Balance Sheet
Cash and due from banks
$ 4,673
$ 5,143
$ 5,014
$ 4,061
$ 3,662
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial
66,844
59,621
67,337
51,167
82,816
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 71,517
$ 64,764
$ 72,351
$ 55,228
$ 86,478
Securities available for sale, at fair value
76,763
77,385
82,146
83,276
84,768
Equity securities, at fair value
243
241
223
200
205
Loans held for sale
2,234
1,506
1,219
1,395
2,210
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
709,160
697,132
679,558
657,188
648,804
Premises and equipment, net
8,240
8,099
7,832
7,806
5,882
Accrued interest receivable
2,478
2,283
2,382
2,413
2,309
Bank owned life insurance
14,074
13,977
13,878
13,780
13,683
FHLB of Pittsburgh stock
2,023
2,103
2,328
1,419
1,481
Other assets
8,851
9,859
9,414
9,875
9,151
Total assets
$ 895,583
$ 877,349
$ 871,331
$ 832,580
$ 854,971
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 186,182
$ 171,681
$ 172,941
$ 169,262
$ 170,933
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
586,200
582,677
576,809
570,834
591,994
Total deposits
$ 772,382
$ 754,358
$ 749,750
$ 740,096
$ 762,927
Short term borrowings
3,052
3,170
3,503
3,031
3,657
Long term borrowings
29,000
31,000
31,000
6,000
6,000
Subordinated debt
9,973
9,958
9,942
9,927
9,912
Accrued interest payable
987
1,266
1,041
875
658
Other liabilities
4,140
4,181
3,586
3,347
4,057
Total liabilities
$ 819,534
$ 803,933
$ 798,822
$ 763,276
$ 787,211
Common stock
$ 4,493
$ 4,493
$ 4,493
$ 4,493
$ 4,493
Surplus
14,547
14,547
14,547
14,547
14,547
Retained Earnings
65,497
63,806
62,331
61,068
60,145
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net
(4,994)
(5,936)
(5,368)
(7,310)
(7,931)
$ 79,543
$ 76,910
$ 76,003
$ 72,798
$ 71,254
Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury
(3,494)
(3,494)
(3,494)
(3,494)
(3,494)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 76,049
$ 73,416
$ 72,509
$ 69,304
$ 67,760
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 895,583
$ 877,349
$ 871,331
$ 832,580
$ 854,971
Loan Data
Construction and land development
$ 42,954
$ 39,404
$ 35,260
$ 28,936
$ 27,437
Secured by farmland
6,707
6,769
6,820
6,814
6,915
Secured by 1-4 family resident
250,436
247,299
244,125
240,053
235,861
Other real estate loans
344,953
345,904
340,027
335,888
340,289
Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)
237
190
195
198
195
Commercial and industrial loans (except those
61,348
54,205
49,972
41,431
33,791
Consumer installment loans
2,910
2,910
2,994
3,287
3,359
Deposit overdraft
85
518
74
71
132
All other loans
6,710
6,910
7,188
7,391
7,657
Total loans
$ 716,340
$ 704,109
$ 686,655
$ 664,069
$ 655,636
Allowance for credit losses
(7,180)
(6,977)
(7,097)
(6,881)
(6,832)
Loans, net
$ 709,160
$ 697,132
$ 679,558
$ 657,188
$ 648,804
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$ 2,188
$ 1,972
$ 1,761
$ 1,421
$ 1,675
Add: Loss on sale of securities
-
397
-
386
-
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)
-
(83)
-
(81)
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 2,188
$ 2,286
$ 1,761
$ 1,726
$ 1,675
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic
Weighted average shares, basic
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Basic earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.53
$ 0.48
$ 0.42
$ 0.34
$ 0.40
Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-
$ 0.53
$ 0.55
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
$ 0.40
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted
Weighted average shares, diluted
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.53
$ 0.48
$ 0.42
$ 0.34
$ 0.40
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-
$ 0.53
$ 0.55
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
$ 0.40
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings
Net interest income
$ 7,354
$ 7,164
$ 6,953
$ 6,566
$ 6,392
Total noninterest income
1,829
1,670
1,755
1,359
1,614
Net revenue
$ 9,183
$ 8,834
$ 8,708
$ 7,925
$ 8,006
Total noninterest expense
6,201
6,280
6,248
5,972
5,662
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
$ 2,982
$ 2,554
$ 2,460
$ 1,953
$ 2,344
Add: Loss on sale of securities
-
397
-
386
-
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
$ 2,982
$ 2,951
$ 2,460
$ 2,339
$ 2,344
Adjusted Performance Ratios
Average assets
$ 881,490
$ 877,813
$ 884,167
$ 841,627
$ 831,861
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.01 %
0.89 %
0.79 %
0.68 %
0.81 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-
1.01 %
1.04 %
0.79 %
0.82 %
0.81 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 74,694
$ 72,588
$ 70,637
$ 67,987
$ 67,381
Return on average equity (GAAP)
11.88 %
10.81 %
9.92 %
8.41 %
10.00 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
11.88 %
12.53 %
9.92 %
10.21 %
10.00 %
Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets
1.37 %
1.16 %
1.11 %
0.93 %
1.13 %
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on
1.37 %
1.34 %
1.11 %
1.12 %
1.13 %
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net Interest Margin
Tax-equivalent net interest income
$ 7,360
$ 7,170
$ 6,959
$ 6,572
$ 6,398
Average earning assets
850,176
847,248
853,527
812,168
803,289
Net interest margin
3.51 %
3.37 %
3.24 %
3.25 %
3.20 %
Efficiency Ratio
Total noninterest expense
$ 6,201
$ 6,280
$ 6,248
$ 5,972
$ 5,662
Tax-equivalent net interest income
$ 7,360
$ 7,170
$ 6,959
$ 6,572
$ 6,398
Total noninterest income
$ 1,829
$ 1,670
$ 1,755
$ 1,359
$ 1,614
Add: Loss on disposal of property and
2
1
1
-
-
Add: Loss on sale of securities
-
397
-
386
-
Total noninterest income subtotal
1,831
2,068
1,756
1,745
1,614
Subtotal
$ 9,191
$ 9,238
$ 8,715
$ 8,317
$ 8,012
Efficiency ratio
67.47 %
67.98 %
71.69 %
71.80 %
70.67 %
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
GAAP measures:
Interest income - loans
$ 9,501
$ 9,287
$ 8,985
$ 8,361
$ 8,225
Interest income - investments taxable
715
647
678
695
635
Interest income - investments tax exempt
29
29
29
29
28
Interest income - other
674
929
1,273
1,003
859
Interest expense - deposits
(3,105)
(3,238)
(3,648)
(3,308)
(3,142)
Interest expense - short term borrowings
(6)
(9)
(7)
(7)
(6)
Interest expense - long term borrowings
(313)
(340)
(217)
(67)
(67)
Interest expense - subordinated debt
(141)
(141)
(140)
(140)
(140)
Net interest income
$ 7,354
$ 7,164
$ 6,953
$ 6,566
$ 6,392
Non-GAAP measures:
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
Tax equivalent net interest income
$ 7,360
$ 7,170
$ 6,959
$ 6,572
$ 6,398
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Tangible common equity
$ 76,049
$ 73,417
$ 72,509
$ 69,305
$ 67,760
Common shares outstanding, ending
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
Tangible book value per share
$ 18.35
$ 17.71
$ 17.49
$ 16.72
$ 16.35
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.
(2) Capital ratios are for Bank of Charles Town.
(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.
(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%
(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.
SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.