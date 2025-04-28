ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) ("ZJK Industrial", "ZJK" or the "Company"), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Mr. Ning Ding, Chief Executive Officer of ZJK Industrial, commented: "We are pleased to report strong performance for fiscal year 2024. During this period, our revenue increased by 30.13%, driven by robust growth in sales volume for the year ended December 31, 2024. Amid the ongoing AI-related industry growth, sales volume increased across all product segments-ranging from over 7% to 50%-thanks to our flexible pricing strategy tailored to the rise in AI-related projects. To meet rising demand and fulfill a growing pipeline of purchase orders, we have been expanding our production capabilities by upgrading our facilities and adding new equipment. As a result of these initiatives, our gross profit rose by 23.09%, although our gross margin slightly declined to 35.88% from 37.93%.
In 2024, selling and marketing expenses increased significantly-by approximately 169.08%-as we pursued business expansion in global markets. At the same time, we increased our research and development (R&D) investment by 20.36% to recruit top talent and support our continued growth, reflecting our deep commitment to technological innovation and high quality.
These efforts are bearing fruit, as evidenced by our emerging new products and advanced technologies-for example, a series of high-quality innovative products launched at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference in March 2025-as well as our recognition as one of the Top 100 Enterprises by the local government in April 2025, in acknowledgment of our outstanding performance and contributions to the region's economic and technological development.
We will continue to execute our business strategy and operational initiatives to seize opportunities presented by the next wave of technological innovation. At the same time, we will strengthen our supply chain resilience to diversify and mitigate risks associated with global uncertainties."
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Summary
- Revenues were US$37.81 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 30.13% from US$29.05 million in fiscal year 2023.
- Gross profit was US$13.57 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 23.09% from US$11.02 million in fiscal year 2023.
- Gross margin was 35.88% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 37.93% in fiscal year 2023.
- Net income was US$3.66 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$7.69 million in fiscal year 2023.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share were US$0.06 in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$0.13 in fiscal year 2023.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues were US$37.81 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 30.13% from US$29.05 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to the sales volume of products for fiscal year 2024 increased by 27.58% compared to that for fiscal year 2023, with a slightly increase in average unit sales price of products, particularly in AI-related projects added in 2024.
For screws products, the sales volume for fiscal year 2024 increase by 32.17% with a slightly decrease in average unit sales price, compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$3.77 million in revenue. The sales volume increased mainly due to a price reduction strategy to maintain customer order share in 2024. For turned parts, the sales volume and the average sales unit price for fiscal year 2024 increase by 7.35% and 15.69%, respectively, compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$3.22 million in revenue. For stamping parts, the sales volume and the average sales unit price for fiscal year 2024 increased by 50.62% and 99.07%, respectively compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$1.68 million in revenue. The sales volume and the average sales unit price of both turned parts and stamping parts increased mainly due to the addition of AI-related projects and customers with premium pricing in 2024, particularly in stamping parts.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenue was US$24.24 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 34.43% from US$18.03 million in fiscal year 2023, which was mainly due to the increasing sales volume of products.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit was US$13.57 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 23.09% from US$11.02 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross profit increased mainly due to the increased sales volume and the increased average sales unit price of turned parts and stamping parts.
Gross profit margin was 35.88% in fiscal year 2024, decreased from 37.93% in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) higher sales of lower-margin screws, exacerbated by increasing volume of free samples that reduced effective revenue per unit; (ii) reductions in unit price for screws to maintain the cooperative relationship with existing customers. However, the decline was partially offset by margin improvements in turned parts and stamping parts.
Total Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were US$11.93 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase from US$4.74 million in fiscal year 2023.
- General and administrative expenses were US$6.71 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 164.88% from US$2.53 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily attributable to (i) an increase of US$3.92 million in professional service fees due to increases of audit fee arising from the initial public offering and financing consulting fees, and (ii) an increase of US$0.34 million in salaries and benefits for administrative personnel due to an increase of employee headcounts resulting from business growth.
- Selling and marketing expenses were US$4.71 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 169.08% from US$1.75 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily due to (i) an increase of US$2.21 million in sales commission resulting from business expansion into markets such as North America, Singapore, and Taiwan, China, and (ii) an increase of US$0.55 million in freight costs for sale of products mainly due to expanded shipping demands for deliveries to overseas regions such as Taiwan, China, North America, Singapore and India, as business operations scaled up in 2024.
- Research and development expenses were US$0.55 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 20.36% from US$0.46 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily attributable to an increase of US$0.11 million in salaries and benefits for research and development personnel due to an increase of employee headcounts resulting from business growth, and was partially offset by a decrease of US$0.02 million in material consumption as the types of products the Company developed in 2024 have a less material consumption than that in 2023.
Net Income
Net income was US$3.66 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 52.37% from US$7.69 million in fiscal year 2023.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
Basic and diluted earnings per share were US$0.06 in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$0.13 in fiscal year 2023.
Financial Condition
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$12.26 million, an increase from US$2.83 million as of December 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2024 was US$5.34 million, an increase from US$4.12 million in fiscal year 2023.
Net cash used in investing activities was US$2.80 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash provided by investing activities US$1.29 million in fiscal year 2023.
Net cash provided by financing activities was US$6.75 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash used in financing activities of US$2.95 million in fiscal year 2023.
Recent Development
On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. On October 30, 2024, the underwriters of the Offering partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 131,249 ordinary shares at the public offering price of US$5.00 per share. The gross proceeds were US$6.91 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 30, 2024 under the ticker symbol "ZJK."
About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
Phone: +86-755-28341175
Email: [email protected]
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]
ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars, except for numbers of shares data)
As of December 31,
2023
2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,826,725
12,255,213
Restricted cash
1,075,047
797,241
Short-term investments
-
2,559,362
Accounts receivable, net
10,268,807
10,282,857
Accounts receivable-due from a related party
8,816,184
9,165,068
Inventories, net
4,765,742
7,316,029
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
503,914
872,753
Other receivables-due from related parties
277,786
249,235
Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs
566,417
-
Total current assets
29,100,622
43,497,758
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,596,699
6,668,612
Intangible assets, net
-
33,008
Operating lease right-of-use assets
522,148
1,242,524
Finance lease right-of-use assets
336,257
38,160
Construction in progress
41,200
-
Long-term investment
2,517,538
2,747,493
Deferred tax assets, net
165,969
397,691
Other non-current assets
-
1,146,010
Total non-current assets
9,179,811
12,273,498
TOTAL ASSETS
38,280,433
55,771,256
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term bank borrowings
37,184
1,223,405
Accounts payable
11,094,287
14,998,590
Notes payable
475,541
1,903,194
Income tax payable
1,035,152
1,600,300
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
841,402
2,051,588
Other payables-due to related parties
1,867,459
1,778,175
Operating lease liabilities, current
157,980
423,214
Finance lease liabilities, current
230,460
-
Other long-term debts, current
9,379
-
Total current liabilities
15,748,844
23,978,466
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
290,684
755,395
Other long-term debts, non-current
20,321
-
Deferred tax liabilities
518,156
970,520
Total non-current liabilities
829,161
1,725,915
TOTAL LIABILITIES
16,578,005
25,704,381
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary share, $0.000016666667 par value, 3,000,000,000
1,000
1,023
Additional paid-in capital
1,792,559
7,060,050
Statutory surplus reserves
2,283,180
2,658,112
Retained earnings
18,644,082
21,951,873
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,016,563)
(1,635,291)
Total ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
21,704,258
30,035,767
Non-controlling interests
(1,830)
31,108
Total shareholders' equity
21,702,428
30,066,875
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
38,280,433
55,771,256
* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed
ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)
For the years ended December 31,
2022
2023
2024
Revenues
Third-party sales
13,618,185
13,961,495
21,250,363
Related-party sales
11,174,044
15,093,811
16,559,102
Total revenues
24,792,229
29,055,306
37,809,465
Cost of revenues
Third-party sales
(8,084,957)
(9,486,512)
(12,281,086)
Related-party sales
(7,694,032)
(8,547,906)
(11,963,141)
Total cost of revenues
(15,778,989)
(18,034,418)
(24,244,227)
Gross profit
9,013,240
11,020,888
13,565,238
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
(928,339)
(1,750,877)
(4,711,294)
General and administrative expenses
(1,416,186)
(2,531,630)
(6,705,791)
Research and development costs
(487,543)
(455,398)
(548,122)
Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment
95,250
78
34,878
Total operating expenses
(2,736,818)
(4,737,827)
(11,930,329)
Income from operations
6,276,422
6,283,061
1,634,909
Other income, net
Interest expenses
(124,104)
(109,003)
(15,085)
Interest income
17,521
18,239
113,736
Share of profits from equity method investment
1,956,797
2,335,281
2,622,348
Currency exchange gain
18,314
12,433
97,506
Other income, net
246,947
434,031
474,348
Total other income, net
2,115,475
2,690,981
3,292,853
Income before income tax provision
8,391,897
8,974,042
4,927,762
Income tax provision
(1,113,066)
(1,284,203)
(1,264,933)
Net income
7,278,831
7,689,839
3,662,829
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4,012)
(1,246)
(19,894)
Net income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co.,
7,282,843
7,691,085
3,682,723
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable
(758,083)
(460,025)
(618,728)
Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable
(190)
19
332
Total comprehensive income
6,520,558
7,229,833
3,044,433
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling
(4,202)
(1,227)
(19,562)
Comprehensive income attributable to ZJK Industrial
6,524,760
7,231,060
3,063,995
Earnings per share
Basic and Diluted*
0.12
0.13
0.06
Weighted average shares used in calculating
Basic and Diluted*
60,000,000
60,000,000
60,336,800
* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed
ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)
For the years ended December 31,
2022
2023
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
7,278,831
7,689,839
3,662,829
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Provision for credit loss
37
17,071
15,394
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
387,005
504,370
560,846
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
10,431
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
236,053
286,220
347,177
Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets
32,306
281,849
293,169
Interest expense of finance lease liabilities
-
13,794
4,346
Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment
(95,250)
(78)
(34,878)
Provision for inventories
507,293
373,264
997,587
Share of profits from equity method investment
(1,956,797)
(2,335,281)
(2,622,348)
Provisions for deferred income tax
30,999
213,773
232,801
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(4,088,315)
(631,085)
(314,305)
Accounts receivable-due from a related party
(307,236)
(2,025,426)
(598,412)
Inventories
(3,648,954)
(427,290)
(3,717,561)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(55,527)
(378,164)
(388,242)
Other receivables-due from related parties
269,546
69,344
30,393
Loan receivables
222,163
-
-
Accounts payable
2,370,468
(124,132)
3,877,173
Notes payable
(12,534)
75,567
1,461,872
Income tax payable
750,305
96,368
602,170
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(1,126,723)
225,204
1,225,041
Other payables-due to related parties
264,225
548,398
44,578
Operating lease liabilities
(243,265)
(357,231)
(347,522)
Net cash provided by operating activities
814,630
4,116,374
5,342,539
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(685,079)
(366,740)
(2,472,552)
Purchase of intangible assets
-
-
(43,926)
Payment of short-term investments
-
-
(2,597,076)
Purchase of construction in progress
(489,533)
-
-
Dividends received from long-term equity investment
884,867
1,863,561
2,319,218
Loans to related parties
-
(253,473)
(555,089)
Collection of loans to related parties
-
51,125
545,969
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(289,745)
1,294,473
(2,803,456)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings
1,039,723
183,367
1,390,183
Repayments of short-term bank borrowings
(1,169,318)
(851,388)
(185,450)
Proceeds from long-term debts
49,320
-
-
Repayments of long-term debts
(57,018)
(1,750,598)
(29,314)
Repayments of financing lease liabilities
(60,056)
(377,467)
(231,814)
Proceeds from loans from related parties
-
282,104
-
Repayments of loans from related parties
-
(65,828)
(83,411)
Deferred IPO costs
(160,298)
(369,443)
(1,072,314)
Proceeds from IPO
-
-
6,906,245
Capital injection from a non-controlling shareholder
-
-
52,500
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(357,647)
(2,949,253)
6,746,625
Effect of exchange rate changes
(114,868)
(76,136)
(135,026)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and
52,370
2,385,458
9,150,682
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
1,463,944
1,516,314
3,901,772
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
1,516,314
3,901,772
13,052,454
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Income tax paid
924,915
986,257
607,120
Interest expenses paid
96,775
71,606
8,164
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:
Obtaining finance lease right-of-use assets in
201,219
457,731
-
Obtaining operating right-of-use assets in exchange
-
455,499
1,100,660
Offset additional paid in capital with deferred IPO
-
-
566,417
Acquiring property, plant and equipment transferred
3,371,592
50,132
66,965
Acquiring property, plant and equipment in exchange
498,577
427,015
392,199
Obtaining long-term equity investment by property,
366,495
-
-
