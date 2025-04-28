Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2L0 | ISIN: KYG98Y9E1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.04.25
22:00 Uhr
4,750 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZJK INDUSTRIAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZJK INDUSTRIAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 14:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) ("ZJK Industrial", "ZJK" or the "Company"), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Ning Ding, Chief Executive Officer of ZJK Industrial, commented: "We are pleased to report strong performance for fiscal year 2024. During this period, our revenue increased by 30.13%, driven by robust growth in sales volume for the year ended December 31, 2024. Amid the ongoing AI-related industry growth, sales volume increased across all product segments-ranging from over 7% to 50%-thanks to our flexible pricing strategy tailored to the rise in AI-related projects. To meet rising demand and fulfill a growing pipeline of purchase orders, we have been expanding our production capabilities by upgrading our facilities and adding new equipment. As a result of these initiatives, our gross profit rose by 23.09%, although our gross margin slightly declined to 35.88% from 37.93%.

In 2024, selling and marketing expenses increased significantly-by approximately 169.08%-as we pursued business expansion in global markets. At the same time, we increased our research and development (R&D) investment by 20.36% to recruit top talent and support our continued growth, reflecting our deep commitment to technological innovation and high quality.

These efforts are bearing fruit, as evidenced by our emerging new products and advanced technologies-for example, a series of high-quality innovative products launched at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference in March 2025-as well as our recognition as one of the Top 100 Enterprises by the local government in April 2025, in acknowledgment of our outstanding performance and contributions to the region's economic and technological development.

We will continue to execute our business strategy and operational initiatives to seize opportunities presented by the next wave of technological innovation. At the same time, we will strengthen our supply chain resilience to diversify and mitigate risks associated with global uncertainties."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Summary

  • Revenues were US$37.81 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 30.13% from US$29.05 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross profit was US$13.57 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 23.09% from US$11.02 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross margin was 35.88% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 37.93% in fiscal year 2023.
  • Net income was US$3.66 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$7.69 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were US$0.06 in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$0.13 in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$37.81 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 30.13% from US$29.05 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to the sales volume of products for fiscal year 2024 increased by 27.58% compared to that for fiscal year 2023, with a slightly increase in average unit sales price of products, particularly in AI-related projects added in 2024.

For screws products, the sales volume for fiscal year 2024 increase by 32.17% with a slightly decrease in average unit sales price, compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$3.77 million in revenue. The sales volume increased mainly due to a price reduction strategy to maintain customer order share in 2024. For turned parts, the sales volume and the average sales unit price for fiscal year 2024 increase by 7.35% and 15.69%, respectively, compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$3.22 million in revenue. For stamping parts, the sales volume and the average sales unit price for fiscal year 2024 increased by 50.62% and 99.07%, respectively compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$1.68 million in revenue. The sales volume and the average sales unit price of both turned parts and stamping parts increased mainly due to the addition of AI-related projects and customers with premium pricing in 2024, particularly in stamping parts.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was US$24.24 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 34.43% from US$18.03 million in fiscal year 2023, which was mainly due to the increasing sales volume of products.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit was US$13.57 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 23.09% from US$11.02 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross profit increased mainly due to the increased sales volume and the increased average sales unit price of turned parts and stamping parts.

Gross profit margin was 35.88% in fiscal year 2024, decreased from 37.93% in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) higher sales of lower-margin screws, exacerbated by increasing volume of free samples that reduced effective revenue per unit; (ii) reductions in unit price for screws to maintain the cooperative relationship with existing customers. However, the decline was partially offset by margin improvements in turned parts and stamping parts.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$11.93 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase from US$4.74 million in fiscal year 2023.

  • General and administrative expenses were US$6.71 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 164.88% from US$2.53 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily attributable to (i) an increase of US$3.92 million in professional service fees due to increases of audit fee arising from the initial public offering and financing consulting fees, and (ii) an increase of US$0.34 million in salaries and benefits for administrative personnel due to an increase of employee headcounts resulting from business growth.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were US$4.71 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 169.08% from US$1.75 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily due to (i) an increase of US$2.21 million in sales commission resulting from business expansion into markets such as North America, Singapore, and Taiwan, China, and (ii) an increase of US$0.55 million in freight costs for sale of products mainly due to expanded shipping demands for deliveries to overseas regions such as Taiwan, China, North America, Singapore and India, as business operations scaled up in 2024.
  • Research and development expenses were US$0.55 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 20.36% from US$0.46 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily attributable to an increase of US$0.11 million in salaries and benefits for research and development personnel due to an increase of employee headcounts resulting from business growth, and was partially offset by a decrease of US$0.02 million in material consumption as the types of products the Company developed in 2024 have a less material consumption than that in 2023.

Net Income

Net income was US$3.66 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 52.37% from US$7.69 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were US$0.06 in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$0.13 in fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$12.26 million, an increase from US$2.83 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2024 was US$5.34 million, an increase from US$4.12 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities was US$2.80 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash provided by investing activities US$1.29 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was US$6.75 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash used in financing activities of US$2.95 million in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. On October 30, 2024, the underwriters of the Offering partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 131,249 ordinary shares at the public offering price of US$5.00 per share. The gross proceeds were US$6.91 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 30, 2024 under the ticker symbol "ZJK."

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
Phone: +86-755-28341175
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
 Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars, except for numbers of shares data)












As of December 31,



2023


2024

ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



2,826,725




12,255,213


Restricted cash



1,075,047




797,241


Short-term investments



-




2,559,362


Accounts receivable, net



10,268,807




10,282,857


Accounts receivable-due from a related party



8,816,184




9,165,068


Inventories, net



4,765,742




7,316,029


Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



503,914




872,753


Other receivables-due from related parties



277,786




249,235


Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



566,417




-


Total current assets



29,100,622




43,497,758











Non-current assets









Property, plant and equipment, net



5,596,699




6,668,612


Intangible assets, net



-




33,008


Operating lease right-of-use assets



522,148




1,242,524


Finance lease right-of-use assets



336,257




38,160


Construction in progress



41,200




-


Long-term investment



2,517,538




2,747,493


Deferred tax assets, net



165,969




397,691


Other non-current assets



-




1,146,010


Total non-current assets



9,179,811




12,273,498











TOTAL ASSETS



38,280,433




55,771,256











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowings



37,184




1,223,405


Accounts payable



11,094,287




14,998,590


Notes payable



475,541




1,903,194


Income tax payable



1,035,152




1,600,300


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



841,402




2,051,588


Other payables-due to related parties



1,867,459




1,778,175


Operating lease liabilities, current



157,980




423,214


Finance lease liabilities, current



230,460




-


Other long-term debts, current



9,379




-


Total current liabilities



15,748,844




23,978,466











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current



290,684




755,395


Other long-term debts, non-current



20,321




-


Deferred tax liabilities



518,156




970,520


Total non-current liabilities



829,161




1,725,915











TOTAL LIABILITIES



16,578,005




25,704,381











Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)


















Shareholders' equity









Ordinary share, $0.000016666667 par value, 3,000,000,000
shares authorized, 60,000,000 and 61,381,249 shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024,
respectively*



1,000




1,023


Additional paid-in capital



1,792,559




7,060,050


Statutory surplus reserves



2,283,180




2,658,112


Retained earnings



18,644,082




21,951,873


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,016,563)




(1,635,291)


Total ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity



21,704,258




30,035,767


Non-controlling interests



(1,830)




31,108


Total shareholders' equity



21,702,428




30,066,875











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



38,280,433




55,771,256



* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed
on March 28, 2023, the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)
















For the years ended December 31,



2022


2023


2024

Revenues













Third-party sales



13,618,185




13,961,495




21,250,363


Related-party sales



11,174,044




15,093,811




16,559,102


Total revenues



24,792,229




29,055,306




37,809,465


Cost of revenues













Third-party sales



(8,084,957)




(9,486,512)




(12,281,086)


Related-party sales



(7,694,032)




(8,547,906)




(11,963,141)


Total cost of revenues



(15,778,989)




(18,034,418)




(24,244,227)


Gross profit



9,013,240




11,020,888




13,565,238















Operating expenses













Selling and marketing expenses



(928,339)




(1,750,877)




(4,711,294)


General and administrative expenses



(1,416,186)




(2,531,630)




(6,705,791)


Research and development costs



(487,543)




(455,398)




(548,122)


Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment



95,250




78




34,878


Total operating expenses



(2,736,818)




(4,737,827)




(11,930,329)















Income from operations



6,276,422




6,283,061




1,634,909















Other income, net













Interest expenses



(124,104)




(109,003)




(15,085)


Interest income



17,521




18,239




113,736


Share of profits from equity method investment



1,956,797




2,335,281




2,622,348


Currency exchange gain



18,314




12,433




97,506


Other income, net



246,947




434,031




474,348


Total other income, net



2,115,475




2,690,981




3,292,853















Income before income tax provision



8,391,897




8,974,042




4,927,762


Income tax provision



(1,113,066)




(1,284,203)




(1,264,933)


Net income



7,278,831




7,689,839




3,662,829


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(4,012)




(1,246)




(19,894)


Net income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co.,
Ltd.'s shareholders



7,282,843




7,691,085




3,682,723















Other comprehensive (loss)/income













Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable
to parent company



(758,083)




(460,025)




(618,728)


Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable
to non-controlling interests



(190)




19




332


Total comprehensive income



6,520,558




7,229,833




3,044,433


Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling
interests



(4,202)




(1,227)




(19,562)


Comprehensive income attributable to ZJK Industrial
Co., Ltd.'s shareholders



6,524,760




7,231,060




3,063,995















Earnings per share













Basic and Diluted*



0.12




0.13




0.06















Weighted average shares used in calculating
earnings per share













Basic and Diluted*



60,000,000




60,000,000




60,336,800



* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed
on March 28, 2023 and the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)

















For the years ended December 31,



2022


2023


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income



7,278,831




7,689,839




3,662,829


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:













Provision for credit loss



37




17,071




15,394


Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



387,005




504,370




560,846


Amortization of intangible assets



-




-




10,431


Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



236,053




286,220




347,177


Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets



32,306




281,849




293,169


Interest expense of finance lease liabilities



-




13,794




4,346


Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment



(95,250)




(78)




(34,878)


Provision for inventories



507,293




373,264




997,587


Share of profits from equity method investment



(1,956,797)




(2,335,281)




(2,622,348)


Provisions for deferred income tax



30,999




213,773




232,801


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(4,088,315)




(631,085)




(314,305)


Accounts receivable-due from a related party



(307,236)




(2,025,426)




(598,412)


Inventories



(3,648,954)




(427,290)




(3,717,561)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(55,527)




(378,164)




(388,242)


Other receivables-due from related parties



269,546




69,344




30,393


Loan receivables



222,163




-




-


Accounts payable



2,370,468




(124,132)




3,877,173


Notes payable



(12,534)




75,567




1,461,872


Income tax payable



750,305




96,368




602,170


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(1,126,723)




225,204




1,225,041


Other payables-due to related parties



264,225




548,398




44,578


Operating lease liabilities



(243,265)




(357,231)




(347,522)


Net cash provided by operating activities



814,630




4,116,374




5,342,539















Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(685,079)




(366,740)




(2,472,552)


Purchase of intangible assets



-




-




(43,926)


Payment of short-term investments



-




-




(2,597,076)


Purchase of construction in progress



(489,533)




-




-


Dividends received from long-term equity investment



884,867




1,863,561




2,319,218


Loans to related parties



-




(253,473)




(555,089)


Collection of loans to related parties



-




51,125




545,969


Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities



(289,745)




1,294,473




(2,803,456)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



1,039,723




183,367




1,390,183


Repayments of short-term bank borrowings



(1,169,318)




(851,388)




(185,450)


Proceeds from long-term debts



49,320




-




-


Repayments of long-term debts



(57,018)




(1,750,598)




(29,314)


Repayments of financing lease liabilities



(60,056)




(377,467)




(231,814)


Proceeds from loans from related parties



-




282,104




-


Repayments of loans from related parties



-




(65,828)




(83,411)


Deferred IPO costs



(160,298)




(369,443)




(1,072,314)


Proceeds from IPO



-




-




6,906,245


Capital injection from a non-controlling shareholder
of a subsidiary



-




-




52,500


Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities



(357,647)




(2,949,253)




6,746,625















Effect of exchange rate changes



(114,868)




(76,136)




(135,026)















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash



52,370




2,385,458




9,150,682















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
beginning of period



1,463,944




1,516,314




3,901,772


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
end of period



1,516,314




3,901,772




13,052,454















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Income tax paid



924,915




986,257




607,120


Interest expenses paid



96,775




71,606




8,164















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:













Obtaining finance lease right-of-use assets in
exchange for finance lease liabilities



201,219




457,731




-


Obtaining operating right-of-use assets in exchange
for operating lease liabilities



-




455,499




1,100,660


Offset additional paid in capital with deferred IPO
costs



-




-




566,417


Acquiring property, plant and equipment transferred
from construction in progress



3,371,592




50,132




66,965


Acquiring property, plant and equipment in exchange
for accounts payable



498,577




427,015




392,199


Obtaining long-term equity investment by property,
plant and equipment investment



366,495




-




-


SOURCE ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.