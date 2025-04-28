ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) ("ZJK Industrial", "ZJK" or the "Company"), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Ning Ding, Chief Executive Officer of ZJK Industrial, commented: "We are pleased to report strong performance for fiscal year 2024. During this period, our revenue increased by 30.13%, driven by robust growth in sales volume for the year ended December 31, 2024. Amid the ongoing AI-related industry growth, sales volume increased across all product segments-ranging from over 7% to 50%-thanks to our flexible pricing strategy tailored to the rise in AI-related projects. To meet rising demand and fulfill a growing pipeline of purchase orders, we have been expanding our production capabilities by upgrading our facilities and adding new equipment. As a result of these initiatives, our gross profit rose by 23.09%, although our gross margin slightly declined to 35.88% from 37.93%.

In 2024, selling and marketing expenses increased significantly-by approximately 169.08%-as we pursued business expansion in global markets. At the same time, we increased our research and development (R&D) investment by 20.36% to recruit top talent and support our continued growth, reflecting our deep commitment to technological innovation and high quality.

These efforts are bearing fruit, as evidenced by our emerging new products and advanced technologies-for example, a series of high-quality innovative products launched at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference in March 2025-as well as our recognition as one of the Top 100 Enterprises by the local government in April 2025, in acknowledgment of our outstanding performance and contributions to the region's economic and technological development.

We will continue to execute our business strategy and operational initiatives to seize opportunities presented by the next wave of technological innovation. At the same time, we will strengthen our supply chain resilience to diversify and mitigate risks associated with global uncertainties."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Summary

R evenues were US$37.81 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 30.13% from US$29.05 million in fiscal year 2023.

were US$37.81 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 30.13% from US$29.05 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross profit was US$13.57 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 23.09% from US$11.02 million in fiscal year 2023.

was US$13.57 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 23.09% from US$11.02 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross margin was 35.88% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 37.93% in fiscal year 2023.

was 35.88% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 37.93% in fiscal year 2023. Net i ncome was US$3.66 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$7.69 million in fiscal year 2023.

was US$3.66 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$7.69 million in fiscal year 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share were US$0.06 in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$0.13 in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$37.81 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 30.13% from US$29.05 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to the sales volume of products for fiscal year 2024 increased by 27.58% compared to that for fiscal year 2023, with a slightly increase in average unit sales price of products, particularly in AI-related projects added in 2024.

For screws products, the sales volume for fiscal year 2024 increase by 32.17% with a slightly decrease in average unit sales price, compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$3.77 million in revenue. The sales volume increased mainly due to a price reduction strategy to maintain customer order share in 2024. For turned parts, the sales volume and the average sales unit price for fiscal year 2024 increase by 7.35% and 15.69%, respectively, compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$3.22 million in revenue. For stamping parts, the sales volume and the average sales unit price for fiscal year 2024 increased by 50.62% and 99.07%, respectively compared to that for fiscal year 2023, contributing an increase of US$1.68 million in revenue. The sales volume and the average sales unit price of both turned parts and stamping parts increased mainly due to the addition of AI-related projects and customers with premium pricing in 2024, particularly in stamping parts.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was US$24.24 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 34.43% from US$18.03 million in fiscal year 2023, which was mainly due to the increasing sales volume of products.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit was US$13.57 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 23.09% from US$11.02 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross profit increased mainly due to the increased sales volume and the increased average sales unit price of turned parts and stamping parts.

Gross profit margin was 35.88% in fiscal year 2024, decreased from 37.93% in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to (i) higher sales of lower-margin screws, exacerbated by increasing volume of free samples that reduced effective revenue per unit; (ii) reductions in unit price for screws to maintain the cooperative relationship with existing customers. However, the decline was partially offset by margin improvements in turned parts and stamping parts.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$11.93 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase from US$4.74 million in fiscal year 2023.

General and administrative expenses were US$6.71 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 164.88% from US$2.53 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily attributable to (i) an increase of US$3.92 million in professional service fees due to increases of audit fee arising from the initial public offering and financing consulting fees, and (ii) an increase of US$0.34 million in salaries and benefits for administrative personnel due to an increase of employee headcounts resulting from business growth.

Selling and marketing expenses were US$4.71 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 169.08% from US$1.75 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily due to (i) an increase of US$2.21 million in sales commission resulting from business expansion into markets such as North America, Singapore, and Taiwan, China, and (ii) an increase of US$0.55 million in freight costs for sale of products mainly due to expanded shipping demands for deliveries to overseas regions such as Taiwan, China, North America, Singapore and India, as business operations scaled up in 2024.

Research and development expenses were US$0.55 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 20.36% from US$0.46 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily attributable to an increase of US$0.11 million in salaries and benefits for research and development personnel due to an increase of employee headcounts resulting from business growth, and was partially offset by a decrease of US$0.02 million in material consumption as the types of products the Company developed in 2024 have a less material consumption than that in 2023.

Net Income

Net income was US$3.66 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 52.37% from US$7.69 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were US$0.06 in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$0.13 in fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$12.26 million, an increase from US$2.83 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2024 was US$5.34 million, an increase from US$4.12 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities was US$2.80 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash provided by investing activities US$1.29 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was US$6.75 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash used in financing activities of US$2.95 million in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. On October 30, 2024, the underwriters of the Offering partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 131,249 ordinary shares at the public offering price of US$5.00 per share. The gross proceeds were US$6.91 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 30, 2024 under the ticker symbol "ZJK."

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. dollars, except for numbers of shares data)





















As of December 31,



2023

2024 ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents



2,826,725





12,255,213

Restricted cash



1,075,047





797,241

Short-term investments



-





2,559,362

Accounts receivable, net



10,268,807





10,282,857

Accounts receivable-due from a related party



8,816,184





9,165,068

Inventories, net



4,765,742





7,316,029

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



503,914





872,753

Other receivables-due from related parties



277,786





249,235

Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



566,417





-

Total current assets



29,100,622





43,497,758



















Non-current assets















Property, plant and equipment, net



5,596,699





6,668,612

Intangible assets, net



-





33,008

Operating lease right-of-use assets



522,148





1,242,524

Finance lease right-of-use assets



336,257





38,160

Construction in progress



41,200





-

Long-term investment



2,517,538





2,747,493

Deferred tax assets, net



165,969





397,691

Other non-current assets



-





1,146,010

Total non-current assets



9,179,811





12,273,498



















TOTAL ASSETS



38,280,433





55,771,256



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Short-term bank borrowings



37,184





1,223,405

Accounts payable



11,094,287





14,998,590

Notes payable



475,541





1,903,194

Income tax payable



1,035,152





1,600,300

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



841,402





2,051,588

Other payables-due to related parties



1,867,459





1,778,175

Operating lease liabilities, current



157,980





423,214

Finance lease liabilities, current



230,460





-

Other long-term debts, current



9,379





-

Total current liabilities



15,748,844





23,978,466



















Non-current liabilities















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



290,684





755,395

Other long-term debts, non-current



20,321





-

Deferred tax liabilities



518,156





970,520

Total non-current liabilities



829,161





1,725,915



















TOTAL LIABILITIES



16,578,005





25,704,381



















Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)

































Shareholders' equity















Ordinary share, $0.000016666667 par value, 3,000,000,000

shares authorized, 60,000,000 and 61,381,249 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024,

respectively*



1,000





1,023

Additional paid-in capital



1,792,559





7,060,050

Statutory surplus reserves



2,283,180





2,658,112

Retained earnings



18,644,082





21,951,873

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,016,563)





(1,635,291)

Total ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity



21,704,258





30,035,767

Non-controlling interests



(1,830)





31,108

Total shareholders' equity



21,702,428





30,066,875



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



38,280,433





55,771,256



* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed

on March 28, 2023, the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)





























For the years ended December 31,



2022

2023

2024 Revenues























Third-party sales



13,618,185





13,961,495





21,250,363

Related-party sales



11,174,044





15,093,811





16,559,102

Total revenues



24,792,229





29,055,306





37,809,465

Cost of revenues























Third-party sales



(8,084,957)





(9,486,512)





(12,281,086)

Related-party sales



(7,694,032)





(8,547,906)





(11,963,141)

Total cost of revenues



(15,778,989)





(18,034,418)





(24,244,227)

Gross profit



9,013,240





11,020,888





13,565,238



























Operating expenses























Selling and marketing expenses



(928,339)





(1,750,877)





(4,711,294)

General and administrative expenses



(1,416,186)





(2,531,630)





(6,705,791)

Research and development costs



(487,543)





(455,398)





(548,122)

Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment



95,250





78





34,878

Total operating expenses



(2,736,818)





(4,737,827)





(11,930,329)



























Income from operations



6,276,422





6,283,061





1,634,909



























Other income, net























Interest expenses



(124,104)





(109,003)





(15,085)

Interest income



17,521





18,239





113,736

Share of profits from equity method investment



1,956,797





2,335,281





2,622,348

Currency exchange gain



18,314





12,433





97,506

Other income, net



246,947





434,031





474,348

Total other income, net



2,115,475





2,690,981





3,292,853



























Income before income tax provision



8,391,897





8,974,042





4,927,762

Income tax provision



(1,113,066)





(1,284,203)





(1,264,933)

Net income



7,278,831





7,689,839





3,662,829

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(4,012)





(1,246)





(19,894)

Net income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co.,

Ltd.'s shareholders



7,282,843





7,691,085





3,682,723



























Other comprehensive (loss)/income























Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable

to parent company



(758,083)





(460,025)





(618,728)

Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable

to non-controlling interests



(190)





19





332

Total comprehensive income



6,520,558





7,229,833





3,044,433

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling

interests



(4,202)





(1,227)





(19,562)

Comprehensive income attributable to ZJK Industrial

Co., Ltd.'s shareholders



6,524,760





7,231,060





3,063,995



























Earnings per share























Basic and Diluted*



0.12





0.13





0.06



























Weighted average shares used in calculating

earnings per share























Basic and Diluted*



60,000,000





60,000,000





60,336,800



* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed

on March 28, 2023 and the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)































For the years ended December 31,



2022

2023

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income



7,278,831





7,689,839





3,662,829

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:























Provision for credit loss



37





17,071





15,394

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



387,005





504,370





560,846

Amortization of intangible assets



-





-





10,431

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



236,053





286,220





347,177

Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets



32,306





281,849





293,169

Interest expense of finance lease liabilities



-





13,794





4,346

Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment



(95,250)





(78)





(34,878)

Provision for inventories



507,293





373,264





997,587

Share of profits from equity method investment



(1,956,797)





(2,335,281)





(2,622,348)

Provisions for deferred income tax



30,999





213,773





232,801

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(4,088,315)





(631,085)





(314,305)

Accounts receivable-due from a related party



(307,236)





(2,025,426)





(598,412)

Inventories



(3,648,954)





(427,290)





(3,717,561)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(55,527)





(378,164)





(388,242)

Other receivables-due from related parties



269,546





69,344





30,393

Loan receivables



222,163





-





-

Accounts payable



2,370,468





(124,132)





3,877,173

Notes payable



(12,534)





75,567





1,461,872

Income tax payable



750,305





96,368





602,170

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(1,126,723)





225,204





1,225,041

Other payables-due to related parties



264,225





548,398





44,578

Operating lease liabilities



(243,265)





(357,231)





(347,522)

Net cash provided by operating activities



814,630





4,116,374





5,342,539



























Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(685,079)





(366,740)





(2,472,552)

Purchase of intangible assets



-





-





(43,926)

Payment of short-term investments



-





-





(2,597,076)

Purchase of construction in progress



(489,533)





-





-

Dividends received from long-term equity investment



884,867





1,863,561





2,319,218

Loans to related parties



-





(253,473)





(555,089)

Collection of loans to related parties



-





51,125





545,969

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities



(289,745)





1,294,473





(2,803,456)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



1,039,723





183,367





1,390,183

Repayments of short-term bank borrowings



(1,169,318)





(851,388)





(185,450)

Proceeds from long-term debts



49,320





-





-

Repayments of long-term debts



(57,018)





(1,750,598)





(29,314)

Repayments of financing lease liabilities



(60,056)





(377,467)





(231,814)

Proceeds from loans from related parties



-





282,104





-

Repayments of loans from related parties



-





(65,828)





(83,411)

Deferred IPO costs



(160,298)





(369,443)





(1,072,314)

Proceeds from IPO



-





-





6,906,245

Capital injection from a non-controlling shareholder

of a subsidiary



-





-





52,500

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities



(357,647)





(2,949,253)





6,746,625



























Effect of exchange rate changes



(114,868)





(76,136)





(135,026)



























Net change in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash



52,370





2,385,458





9,150,682



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of period



1,463,944





1,516,314





3,901,772

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

end of period



1,516,314





3,901,772





13,052,454



























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:























Income tax paid



924,915





986,257





607,120

Interest expenses paid



96,775





71,606





8,164



























Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:























Obtaining finance lease right-of-use assets in

exchange for finance lease liabilities



201,219





457,731





-

Obtaining operating right-of-use assets in exchange

for operating lease liabilities



-





455,499





1,100,660

Offset additional paid in capital with deferred IPO

costs



-





-





566,417

Acquiring property, plant and equipment transferred

from construction in progress



3,371,592





50,132





66,965

Acquiring property, plant and equipment in exchange

for accounts payable



498,577





427,015





392,199

Obtaining long-term equity investment by property,

plant and equipment investment



366,495





-





-



