Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Protect AI, a Game-Changing Security for AI Company

The acquisition will enable secure pursuit of AI innovation with confidence by helping customers discover, manage, and protect against AI-specific security risks-securing AI end to end from development to runtime.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Protect AI, an innovative leader in securing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications and models. This strategic acquisition reflects Palo Alto Networks' commitment to remaining at the forefront of next-generation cybersecurity innovation, and expanding its capabilities to protect the dynamic new attack surface created by the explosion of AI.

Large enterprises and government organizations are building a complex ecosystem of AI models, agents, infrastructure, tools, APIs and third party components. This creates new and often overlooked risks, with threat actors exploiting vulnerabilities in different layers through techniques like model manipulation, data poisoning and prompt injection attacks. This threat landscape requires purpose-built solutions to reduce risk and provide best-in-class security. Palo Alto Networks was an early mover in building out solutions for securing AI, and Protect AI has already established itself as an important player in this increasingly critical new area of security.

After the close of the transaction, Protect AI's solutions and team of experts will enable Palo Alto Networks to more quickly and comprehensively accelerate its vision for Prisma AIRS , the industry's most complete AI security platform, also announced today. Prisma AIRS will offer customers unparalleled protection for one of the most transformative technologies of our time. As organizations explore embedding AI in their processes, Prisma AIRS will enable them to deploy AI bravely by protecting the entire AI development lifecycle to meet enterprise requirements for model scanning, risk assessment, GenAI runtime security, posture management, and AI agent security.

Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Palo Alto Networks

"As AI-powered applications become core to businesses, they bring risks traditional security tools can't adequately handle. By extending our AI security capabilities to include Protect AI's innovative solutions for Securing for AI, businesses will be able to build AI applications with comprehensive security. With the addition of Protect AI's existing portfolio of solutions and team of experts, Palo Alto Networks will be well-positioned to offer a wide range of solutions for customers' current needs, and also be able to continue innovating on delivering new solutions that are needed for this dynamic threat landscape."

Ian Swanson, Co-Founder & CEO, Protect AI

"Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks will enable us to scale our mission of making the AI landscape more secure for users and organizations of all sizes. We are excited for the opportunity to unite with a company that shares our vision and brings the operational scale and cybersecurity prowess to amplify our impact globally."

Protect AI CEO, founders, and employees are expected to join Palo Alto Networks once the deal closes. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by Palo Alto Networks' first quarter of fiscal 2026.

To learn more about Protect AI and Prisma AIRS , and what's next in AI security from Palo Alto Networks, register to attend the "Hello Tomorrow" livestream event on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 2:30PM PT.

As the global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Discover more at www.paloaltonetworks.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impact of the proposed acquisition on Palo Alto Networks and its customers. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including, but not limited to: the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on the parties' commercial relationships and workforce; the ability to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the acquisition; the ability to consummate the proposed acquisition on a timely basis or at all; the ability of Palo Alto Networks to integrate Protect AI's technology, operations and business; developments and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; failure of our product offerings; failure to achieve the expected benefits of our acquisitions; risks associated with managing our growth; risks associated with new product, subscription and support offerings, including our efforts to leverage AI; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new offerings, or the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products, subscriptions and support offerings; failure of our business strategies; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products, subscriptions and support offerings; defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in our products, subscriptions or support offerings; our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; our competition; our ability to attract and retain new customers; our ability to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies in a successful manner; our debt repayment obligations; and our share repurchase program, which may not be fully consummated or enhance shareholder value, and any share repurchases which could affect the price of our common stock.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, which is available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

