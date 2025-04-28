ADAMA Ltd.: ADAMA Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Positive net profit reported for Q1 2025

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31 st, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Sales down 5% (-4% in RMB; -3% in CER) to $1,000 million, mainly reflecting stable volume and 4% decrease in prices

down 5% (-4% in RMB; -3% in CER) to $1,000 million, mainly reflecting stable volume and 4% decrease in prices Adjusted gross profit up 5 % to $303 million, representing an improvement of gross margin from 27.2% in Q1 2024 to 30.3% in Q1 2025, mainly reflecting the benefits of lower costs

to $303 million, representing an improvement of gross margin from 27.2% in Q1 2024 to 30.3% in Q1 2025, mainly reflecting the benefits of lower costs Adjusted EBITDA up 21% to $160 million representing an improvement of EBITDA margin from 12.5% in Q1 2024 to 16.0% in Q1 2025

to $160 million representing an improvement of EBITDA margin from 12.5% in Q1 2024 to 16.0% in Q1 2025 Adjusted net income of $44 million compared to a loss of $10 million in Q1 2024; Reported net income up to $21 million from a loss of $32 million in Q1 2024

compared to a loss of $10 million in Q1 2024; Reported net income up to $21 million from a loss of $32 million in Q1 2024 Operating cash flow improved by $75 million; - $29 million in Q1 2025 vs. - $103 million in Q1 2024

improved by $75 million; - $29 million in Q1 2025 vs. - $103 million in Q1 2024 Free cash flow improved by $108 million, - $86 million in Q1 2025 vs. - $194 million in Q1 2024

Gaël Hili, President and CEO of ADAMA, said, "I'm encouraged to see additional positive data, which can be attributed to the ongoing implementation of ADAMA's Fight Forward strategic transformation plan. In addition to improved operational and free cash flow and continued growth of adjusted gross profit and EBITDA and their margins, in Q1 2025 we saw a positive quarterly net profit. I congratulate ADAMA's team for their efforts to improve operational efficiencies. Despite challenging market conditions, I'm optimistic our recent achievements provide momentum towards further success as we focus on providing long-term value both to our investors and to farmers throughout the world."

Table 1. Financial Performance Summary

As Reported Adjustments Adjusted USD (m)

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 %

Change Revenues 1,000 1,057 (5 %) - - 1,000 1,057 (5 %) Gross profit 272 256 6 % 31 32 303 288 5 % % of sales 27.2 % 24.2 %





30.3 % 27.2 %

Operating income (EBIT) 70 51 38 % 26 21 96 72 34 % % of sales 7.0 % 4.8 %





9.6 % 6.8 %

Income (loss) before taxes 18 (21)

23 23 42 2 2189 % % of sales 1.8 % (2.0 %)





4.2 % 0.2 %

Net Income (loss) 21 (32)

23 22 44 (10)

% of sales 2.1 % (3.0 %)





4.4 % (0.9 %)

EPS















- USD 0.0090 (0.0138)





0. 0188 (0.0042)

- RMB 0.0649 (0.0977)





0.1350 (0.0297)

EBITDA 144 120 19 % 16 12 160 132 21 % % of sales 14.4 % 11.4 %





16.0 % 12.5 %



Notes:

"As Reported" denotes the Company's financial statements according to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the Chinese Ministry of Finance (the "MoF) (collectively referred to as "ASBE"). Note that in the reported financial statements, according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs and certain idleness charges) are classified under COGS. Please see the appendix to this release for further information.

Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of a transitory or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers. A detailed summary of these adjustments appears in the appendix below.

The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q 1 202 5 and 202 4 is 2,329.8 million shares.

In this table and all tables in this release numbers may not sum due to rounding.

The General Crop Protection (CP) Market Environment

Continuing the trend from 2024, key commodity crop prices remained subdued in Q1 2025, pressuring farmer income, despite some ease in the prices of inputs.

While channel inventory levels continue to ease following pandemic-era stockpiling, the high-interest rate environment coupled with ample product supply driven by significant over-capacity production of active ingredients in China, continue to contribute to low active ingredient ("AI") prices and a just-in-time purchasing approach by the channel.[1]

Portfolio Development Update

In Q1 2025, ADAMA continued to register and launch multiple new products in markets across the globe, adding on to its differentiated product portfolio. As part of the Fight Forward plan, the Company is focused on improving its overall portfolio mix, particularly by targeting the Value Innovation segment, with the intent of improving value delivered to all stakeholders.

In Q1 2025, launches of differentiated products included:

Cazado in Canada: A novel OD herbicide formulation combining Pinoxaden and Thiencarbazone-methyl, offering wheat growers the first in-crop solution to effectively control wild oats and proactively combat grassy weed resistance.

in Canada: A novel OD herbicide formulation combining Pinoxaden and Thiencarbazone-methyl, offering wheat growers the first in-crop solution to effectively control wild oats and proactively combat grassy weed resistance. Prothioconazole-based Products Expansion : ADAMA continued to extend its Prothioconazole-based portfolio, launching several combination and solo formulations across EU and other key markets. Products such as Forapro ® , Maganic, PYRADRA ® , AVASTEL ® , and Soratel ® leverage ADAMA's proprietary Asorbital ® Formulation Technology for enhanced uptake and systemic performance. Additionally, Maxentis ® -a unique combination of Prothioconazole and Azoxystrobin-was introduced to provide broad-spectrum disease protection across multiple crops.

: ADAMA continued to extend its Prothioconazole-based portfolio, launching several combination and solo formulations across EU and other key markets. Products such as Forapro , Maganic, PYRADRA , AVASTEL , and Soratel leverage ADAMA's proprietary Asorbital Formulation Technology for enhanced uptake and systemic performance. Additionally, Maxentis -a unique combination of Prothioconazole and Azoxystrobin-was introduced to provide broad-spectrum disease protection across multiple crops. Gengfule in China: A powerful pre-emergent herbicide combining S-metolachlor and Flumioxazin, utilizing TOV oil dispersion formulation technology to offer broad-spectrum weed control with significant residual effect.

in China: A powerful pre-emergent herbicide combining S-metolachlor and Flumioxazin, utilizing TOV oil dispersion formulation technology to offer broad-spectrum weed control with significant residual effect. Stemper in the United Kingdom and Denmark: A Trinexapac-ethyl formulation that enhances crop resilience and lodging resistance, supporting improved harvest outcomes for cereal growers.

in the United Kingdom and Denmark: A Trinexapac-ethyl formulation that enhances crop resilience and lodging resistance, supporting improved harvest outcomes for cereal growers. Timeline FX in Romania and Poland, a post-emergence triple-active herbicide combining Pinoxaden, Florasulam, and Fluroxypyr. This combination offers broad-spectrum control of both broadleaf and grassy weeds in cereal crops, providing farmers with an effective tool to manage weed resistance and enhance crop yields.

Registrations of differentiated products during Q1 2025 included:

Temper More: Registered in the US. This new highly effective EW herbicide formulation was developed using ADAMA's proprietary SESGAMA platform. It combines Glufosinate-ammonium and S-metolachlor for a dual mode of action, providing broad-spectrum burndown weed control and robust residual control of grass and small-seeded broadleaf weeds.

Registered in the US. This new highly effective EW herbicide formulation was developed using ADAMA's proprietary SESGAMA platform. It combines Glufosinate-ammonium and S-metolachlor for a dual mode of action, providing broad-spectrum burndown weed control and robust residual control of grass and small-seeded broadleaf weeds. Metamitron: Newly registered active ingredient in the US with both fruit thinning and herbicide activities, depending of the formulation.

Newly registered active ingredient in the US with both fruit thinning and herbicide activities, depending of the formulation. Brevis: Registered in the US, this highly effective fruit thinner based on Metamitron offers a powerful solution for managing flowering and fruiting on pome fruits.

Registered in the US, this highly effective fruit thinner based on Metamitron offers a powerful solution for managing flowering and fruiting on pome fruits. Klinner : Registered in Brazil, this three-way mixture of Picoxystrobin, Prothioconazole and Mancozeb is formulated using a unique technology that enables broad-spectrum control of foliar diseases in soybeans.

: Registered in Brazil, this three-way mixture of Picoxystrobin, Prothioconazole and Mancozeb is formulated using a unique technology that enables broad-spectrum control of foliar diseases in soybeans. Lince: Registered in Brazil. A WG formulation combining Atrazine and Mesotrione, delivering effective control of a broad spectrum of weeds in corn and sugarcane.

In addition, notable patents granted during Q1 2025 included:

New Zealand: A patent was granted for SESGAMA's proprietary formulation technology.

A patent was granted for SESGAMA's proprietary formulation technology. China: A patent was granted for the proprietary formulation of Sierra ®

A patent was granted for the proprietary formulation of Sierra Australia: A patent was granted for the proprietary formulation of Zulu® XT

Geopolitical Situation

ADAMA is headquartered and has three manufacturing sites in Israel. The regional tensions which escalated on October 7, 2023, have had no material impact to-date on the Company's ability to support its markets or its consolidated financial results.

Regarding US tariff policies, the Company continues to closely monitor the situation and the potential impact on its global network.

'Fight Forward' Transformation Plan

In early 2024, ADAMA launched 'Fight Forward', a strategic transformation plan aimed at gradually delivering improved profit and cash targets over a three-year period. This plan has three main pillars: Optimize financial management, streamline ADAMA's operating model and focus on the Value Innovation segment. As part of the Fight Forward transformation plan, the Company has initiated organizational changes to improve efficiencies.

ESG update

ADAMA has published the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) report for the year ended 31 December 2024 (Link).

Financial Highlights

Revenues in the first quarter declined by approximately 5% (-4% in RMB; -3% in CER) to $1,000 million, reflecting stable volumes, a decrease of 4% in prices and negative foreign exchange impacts. The Company maintained stable volumes, with declines in Turkey (for which Q1 is generally the most significant quarter of a year) and the continued shifting away from selected low profit products, amid improvement of channel inventories in most regions. The lower prices were due to just-in-time purchasing patterns of the channel and the pressure of low AI prices in light of overcapacity and a higher interest rate ?environment.

Table 2. Regional Sales Performance



Q1 2025 $m Q1 2024 $m Change USD Change CER Europe, Africa & Middle East

356 377 (6 %) (4 %) North America

219 191 15 % 15 % Latin America

147 191 (23 %) (15 %) Asia Pacific

278 298 (7 %) (5 %) Of which China

166 154 8 % 8 % Total

1,000 1,057 (5 %) (3 %)

Notes:

?CER: Constant Exchange Rates

?As part of ADAMA's business optimization program, on January 1, 2025, ADAMA's South Africa business was reclassified from APAC operations to EAME operations. To enable meaningful comparisons, the 2024 data presented here includes South Africa under EAME.

?Numbers may not sum due to rounding

Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME): Revenues in Q1 2025 were down compared to Q1 2024, with slight decrease in pricing and stable volume. Volume improvements in Europe were more than offset by declines in Turkey. Channel levels have returned to normal, but competition remains strong.

North America: Consumer & Professional Solutions: Q1 sales grew significantly compared to Q1 2024, and margins remained strong. ADAMA's US Ag market grew, with slight improvements in volumes and pricing. Pricing in Canada continues to experience increased competition and downward price pressure, though sales are currently up on significantly stronger volume, partially due to normalized channel stocking behavior.

Latin America: In Brazil , Q1 revenues declined YoY due to lower prices, lower volumes and weak currency. Similarly, in the rest of LATAM, sales were weaker in Q1 as compared to Q1 2024, mostly due to increased competition and just-in-time purchasing patterns.

Asia-Pacific (APAC): Sales continued to experience pricing pressure, with sales declining compared to Q1 2024. The declines reflected both the ample over supply of Chinese generics and the Company's decision to optimize regional layouts.

In China , first quarter sales were up. AI sales increased, driven by significant business growth which more than offset weak prices, amid gradual recovery of global demand. Non-ag sales also increased supported mainly by higher prices of caustic soda. Declines in the branded formulations business mainly reflected the impacts of market competition on prices and volumes.

Reported gross profit in the first quarter increased 6% to $272 million (gross margin of 27.2%) from $256 million (gross margin of 24.2%) in the same quarter last year.

Adjustments to reported results : The adjusted gross profit includes reclassification of inventory impairment, taxes and surcharge and excludes certain transportation costs (classified under operating expenses).

Adjusted gross profit in the first quarter increased 5% to $303 million (gross margin of 30.3%) from $288 million (gross margin of 27.2%) in the same quarter last year.

The higher gross profit and margin in the first quarter mainly reflected the positive impact of lower costs of new inventory sold, more than compensating for lower prices and negative exchange rate impacts.

Operating expenses reported in the first quarter were $202 million (20.2% of sales), compared to $206 million (19.4% of sales) in the corresponding period last year.

Adjustments to reported results : Please refer to the explanation regarding adjustments to the gross profit in respect to certain transportation costs, taxes and surcharges and inventory impairment. Non-operating income and expenses are also reclassified into adjusted operating expenses.

The Company recorded certain non-operational items within its reported operating expenses amounting to $25 million in Q1 2025 in comparison to $19 million in Q1 2024. These include mainly: i. non-cash amortization charges in respect of transfer assets received from Syngenta related to the 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta acquisition; ii. non-cash amortization net charges related to intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on the ongoing performance of the companies acquired; and iii. restructuring and advisory costs incurred as part of the implementation of the Fight Forward transformation plan. For further details on these non-operational items, please see the appendix to this release.

Adjusted operating expenses in the first quarter were $207 million (20.7% of sales), compared to $216 million (20.5% of sales) in the corresponding period last year.

The lower operating expenses mainly reflected benefits from continued tight OPEX management measures as part of the Company's transformation plan, and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates.

Operating income reported in the first quarter increased 38% to $70 million (7.0% of sales) compared to $51 million (4.8% of sales) in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted operating income in the first quarter increased 34% to $96 million (9.6% of sales) from $72 million (6.8% of sales) in the same quarter last year. The increase in operating income was a combined result of higher gross profit and lower operating expenses.

EBITDA reported in the first quarter increased 19% to $144 million (14.4% of sales) from $120 million (11.4% of sales) in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter increased 21% to $160 million (16.0% of sales) from $132 million (12.5% of sales) in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted financial expenses amounted to $54 million in the first quarter, compared to $70 million in the corresponding period last year.

In the first quarter of 2025, financial expenses were lower mainly due to lower hedging costs and lower interest paid on debt following improved efficiency of cash management in light of the positive cash flow achieved in the previous twelve months.

Adjusted taxes on income in the first quarter amounted to an income of $2 million, compared to expenses of $12 million in the corresponding period last year. The tax income in the first quarter of 2025 was mainly due to the non-cash impact of the stronger BRL and the method of calculation of tax assets related to unrealized profits.

Net income reported in the first quarter increased to $21 million, compared to a net loss of $32 million in the corresponding period last year.

After reflecting the impact of the aforementioned extraordinary and non-operational charges, adjusted net income in the first quarter increased to $44 million, compared to a loss of $10 million in the corresponding period last year.

Trade working capital as of March 31, 2025, was $2,256 million compared to $2,583 million as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in working capital was mainly because of the decline in the level of inventory, including that of finished goods, from $1,807 million as of March 31, 2024 to $1,604 million as of March 31, 2025. The decline of inventories resulted from continued implementation of selective procurement and enhanced inventory management. As the Company improved its payable terms following implementation of initiatives as part of the Company's transformation plan, trade payables slightly increased while procurement was strictly managed. The decrease in receivables reflected the intensive collections and the lower sales.

Cash Flow: Operating cash flow of $29 million was consumed in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $103 million in the same quarter last year. The negative operating cash flow, which is seasonally typical for ADAMA in the first quarter, was significantly improved due to intensive collection and improved business earnings.

Net cash used in investing activities was $37 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $67 million in the same quarter last year. The lower cash used in investing activities in Q1 2025 reflected prioritization of investments in ADAMA's manufacturing facilities and portfolio optimization.

Free cash flow of $86 million was consumed in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $194 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting the aforementioned operating and investing cash flow dynamics.

Table 3. Revenues by operating segment Sales by segment

Q1 2025 USD (m) % Q1 2024 USD (m) % Crop Protection 906 91 % 961 91 % Intermediates and Ingredients 94 9 % 96 9 % Total 1,000 100 % 1,057 100 %

Sales by product category

Q1 2025 USD (m) % Q1 2024 USD (m) % Herbicides 445 45 % 454 43 % Insecticides 243 24 % 290 27 % Fungicides 217 22 % 217 21 % Intermediates and Ingredients 94 9 % 96 9 % Total 1,000 100 % 1,057 100 %

Notes:

The sales split by product category is provided for convenience purposes only and is not representative of the way the Company is managed or in which it makes its operational decisions.

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Further Information

All filings of the Company, together with a presentation of the key financial highlights of the period, can be accessed through the Company website at www.adama.com.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on X at @ADAMAAgri.

Abridged Adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements

The following abridged consolidated financial statements and notes have been prepared as described in Note 1 in this appendix. While prepared based on the principles of Chinese Accounting Standards (ASBE), they do not contain all of the information which either ASBE or IFRS would require for a complete set of financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of both ADAMA Ltd. and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. as filed with the Shenzhen and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, respectively.

Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of a one-time or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers.

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the First Quarter Adjusted [2] Q1 2025 USD (m) Q1 2024 USD (m) Q1 2025 RMB (m) Q1 2024 RMB (m) Revenues 1,000 1,057 7,173 7,509 Cost of Sales 694 767 4,981 5,450 Other costs 3 2 20 13 Gross profit 303 288 2,172 2,046 % of revenue 30.3 % 27.2 % 30.3 % 27.2 % Selling & Distribution expenses 155 169 1,116 1,198 General & Administrative expenses 37 36 267 254 Research & Development expenses 14 16 103 112 Other operating expenses 0 (4) 2 (26) Total operating expenses 207 216 1,487 1,538 % of revenue 20.7 % 20.5 % 20.7 % 20.5 % Operating income (EBIT) 96 72 686 508 % of revenue 9.6 % 6.8 % 9.6 % 6.8 % Financial expenses 54 70 387 495 Income before taxes 42 2 298 13 Taxes on Income (2) 12 (16) 82 Net income (loss) 44 (10) 315 (69) % of revenue 4.4 % (0.9 %) 4.4 % (0.9 %) Adjustments 23 22 164 158 Reported net income (loss) 21 (32) 151 (228) % of revenue 2.1 % (3.0 %) 2.1 % (3.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA 160 132 1,149 938 % of revenue 16.0 % 12.5 % 16.0 % 12.5 % Adjusted EPS[3] - Basic 0.0188 (0.0042) 0.1350 (0.0297) - Diluted 0.0188 (0.0042) 0.1350 (0.0297) Reported EPS 5 - Basic 0.0090 (0.0138) 0.0649 (0.0977) - Diluted 0.0090 (0.0138) 0.0649 (0.0977)

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31 2025 USD (m) March 31 2024 USD (m) March 31 2025 RMB (m) March 31 2024 RMB (m) Assets







Current assets:







Cash at bank and on hand 518 523 3,720 3,710 Bills and accounts receivable 1,400 1,521 10,049 10,789 Inventories 1,604 1,807 11,510 12,824 Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses 238 230 1,708 1,663 Total current assets 3,760 4,081 26,988 28,955 Non-current assets:







Fixed assets, net 1,623 1,767 11,649 12,533 Rights of use assets 77 86 551 607 Intangible assets, net 1,360 1,447 9,760 10,267 Deferred tax assets 197 223 1,413 1,585 Other non-current assets 94 106 673 755 Total non-current assets 3,350 3,629 24,046 25,747 Total assets 7,110 7,710 51,034 54,703









Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Loans and credit from banks and other lenders 1,056 1,039 7,583 7,369 Bills and accounts payable 771 754 5,537 5,350 Other current liabilities 834 749 5,983 5,312 Total current liabilities 2,661 2,541 19,103 18,031 Long-term liabilities:







Loans and credit from banks and other lenders 285 476 2,044 3,374 Debentures 865 965 6,207 6,848 Deferred tax liabilities 37 41 266 294 Employee benefits 77 97 554 687 Other long-term liabilities 519 536 3,725 3,806 Total long-term liabilities 1,783 2,115 12,796 15,009 Total liabilities 4,444 4,657 31,899 33,040









Equity







Total equity 2,666 3,053 19,135 21,663 Total liabilities and equity 7,110 7,710 51,034 54,703

Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the First Quarter

Q1 2025 USD (m) Q1 2024 USD (m) Q1 2025 RMB (m) Q1 2024 RMB (m) Cash flow from operating activities:







Cash flow from operating activities (29) (103) (207) (735) Cash flow from operating activities (29) (103) (207) (735)









Investing activities:







Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets (44) (66) (317) (468) Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,

intangible assets and others 2 1 14 4 Other investing activities 6 (1) 41 (8) Cash flow used for investing activities (37) (67) (262) (473)









Financing activities:







Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders 137 172 980 1,218 Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders (66) (195) (472) (1,383) Interest payment and other (20) (24) (146) (168) Other financing activities 23 49 162 349 Cash flow from financing activities 73 2 523 17 Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash

equivalents 1 0 (1) 13 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 8 (167) 53 (1,178) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 499 686 3,584 4,857 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 507 519 3,637 3,679









Free Cash Flow (86) (194) (615) (1,376)

Notes to Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1: Basis of preparation

Basis of presentation and accounting policies: The abridged consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 incorporate the financial statements of ADAMA Ltd. and of all of its subsidiaries (the "Company"), including Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. ("Solutions") and its subsidiaries.

The Company has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises (ASBE) issued by the Ministry of Finance (the "MoF") and the implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the MoF (collectively referred to as "ASBE").

The abridged consolidated financial statements contained in this release are presented in both Chinese Renminbi (RMB), as the Company's shares are traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as well as in United States dollars ($) as this is the major currency in which the Company's business is conducted. For the purposes of this release, a customary convenience translation has been used for the translation from RMB to US dollars, with Income Statement and Cash Flow items being translated using the quarterly average exchange rate, and Balance Sheet items being translated using the exchange rate at the end of the period.

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimated.

Note 2: Abridged Financial Statements

For ease of use, the financial statements shown in this release have been abridged as follows:

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement:

"Gross profit" in this release is revenue less costs of goods sold, taxes and surcharges, inventory impairment and other idleness charges (in addition to those already included in costs of goods sold); part of the idleness charges is removed in the Adjusted financial statements

"Other operating expenses" includes impairment losses (not including inventory impairment); gain (loss) from disposal of assets and non-operating income and expenses

"Operating expenses" in this release differ from those in the formally reported financial statements in that certain transportation costs have been reclassified from COGS to Operating Expenses.

"Financial expenses" includes net financing expenses and gains/losses from changes in fair value.

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet:

"Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses" includes financial assets held for trading; financial assets in respect of derivatives; prepayments; other receivables; and other current assets

"Fixed assets, net" includes fixed assets and construction in progress

"Intangible assets, net" includes intangible assets and goodwill

"Other non-current assets" includes other equity investments; long-term equity investments; long-term receivables; investment property; and other non-current assets

"Loans and credit from banks and other lenders" includes short-term loans and non-current liabilities due within one year

"Other current liabilities" includes financial liabilities in respect of derivatives; payables for employee benefits, taxes, interest, dividends and others; advances from customers and other current liabilities

"Other long-term liabilities" includes long-term payables, provisions, deferred income and other non-current liabilities

Income Statement Adjustments

Q1 2025 USD (m) Q1 2024 USD (m) Q1 2025 RMB (m) Q1 2024 RMB (m) Reported Net Income (Loss) 21 (32) 151 (228) Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:







1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related

costs 4 4 26 26 2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017

ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash) 5 5 39 36 3. ASBEs classifications COGS impact (30) (30) (215) (214) 4. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact 30 30 215 214 5. Restructuring and advisory costs 16 11 115 80 6. Other 1 1 5 6 Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT) 26 21 185 148 Total Adjustments to EBITDA 16 12 118 82 Adjustments to Financing Expenses:







7. Non-cash adjustment related to put options revaluation 3 1 24 5 8. Arbitration decision related to a controlled subsidiary (4) - (32) - 9. Other financing expenses (1) 1 (10) 11 Adjustments to Taxes:







Taxes impact - (1) (3) (6) Total adjustments to Net Income (Loss) 23 22 164 158 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 44 (10) 315 (69)

Notes:

Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs: Related mainly to the non-cash amortization of intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on the ongoing performance of the companies acquired, as well as other M&A-related costs. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash): The proceeds from the Divestment of crop protection products in connection with the approval by the EU Commission of the acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina, net of taxes and transaction expenses, were paid to Syngenta in return for the transfer of a portfolio of products in Europe of similar nature and economic value. Since the products acquired from Syngenta are of the same nature and with the same net economic value as those divested, and since in 2018 the Company adjusted for the one-time gain that it made on the divested products, the additional amortization charge incurred due to the written-up value of the acquired assets is also adjusted to present a consistent view of Divestment and Transfer transactions, which had no net impact on the underlying economic performance of the Company. These additional amortization charges will continue until 2032 but at a reducing rate, yet will still be at a meaningful level until 2028. & 4. ASBEs classifications COGS impact: according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs) are classified under COGS. Restructuring and advisory costs: The Company initiated its Fight Forward transformation plan in early 2024. Part of the plan includes restructuring its organizational structure, workforce and managerial processes, and as a result thereof, the Company recorded restructuring and advisory costs. Other: Mainly attributable to accelerated depreciation associated with facilities upgrade. Non-cash adjustment related to put options revaluation: expenses due to revaluation of put options attributed to minority stake in subsidiaries Arbitration decision related to a controlled subsidiary: An arbitration case related to a controlled subsidiary incurred a one-time income.

Exchange Rate Data for the Company's Principal Functional Currencies

March 31

Q1 Average

2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change

EUR/USD 1.082 1.081 0.1 %

1.051 1.086 -3.2 %

USD/BRL 5.742 4.996 -14.9 %

5.845 4.953 -18.0 %

USD/PLN 3.864 3.989 3.1 %

3.996 3.992 -0.1 %

USD/ZAR 18.21 18.87 3.5 %

18.492 18.896 2.1 %

AUD/USD 0.625 0.651 -4.0 %

0.627 0.658 -4.6 %

GBP/USD 1.294 1.264 2.4 %

1.259 1.268 -0.8 %

USD/ILS 3.718 3.681 -1.0 %

3.613 3.660 1.3 %

USD L 3M 4.30 % 5.30 %



4.30 % 5.32 %







March 31

Q1 Average

2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change

USD/RMB 7.765 7.095 9.4 %

7.763 7.103 9.3 %

EUR/RMB 7.178 7.670 -6.4 %

7.176 7.678 -6.5 %

RMB/BRL 0.800 0.704 -13.6 %

0.815 0.697 -16.8 %

RMB/PLN 0.538 0.704 23.6 %

0.557 0.562 0.9 %

RMB/ZAR 2.538 2.659 4.6 %

2.577 2.660 3.1 %

AUD/RMB 4.487 4.619 -2.9 %

4.502 4.672 -3.6 %

GBP/RMB 9.016 0.562 -0.1 %

9.288 8.969 3.6 %

RMB/ILS 0.518 0.519 0.2 %

0.503 0.515 2.3 %

RMB L 3M 1.912 2.157 % -11.4 %

1.811 % 2.284 % -20.7 %



