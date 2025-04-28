Top-level cybersecurity now accessible to any company without expensive hardware

During the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Dutch tech company LiveDrop introduced an innovative 'software-based data diode'. This solution behaves exactly like a real data diode and offers the same high level of security as traditional hardware data diodes, but without the associated cost and complexity. This 'software-based data diode' provides companies with a scalable and efficient way to protect their systems against data leaks and attacks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250427249105/en/

LiveDrop Software-based Data Diode Launch April 2025

What is a data diode?

A data diode is a physical device that ensures data can only flow one way: either in or out, but never both, i.e., unidirectional. This prevents hackers from accessing systems through the connection. This technology is used worldwide in places and systems where maximum security is crucial, such as governments, defense, power plants, and aviation. However, for many, this level of security remained out of reach.

Same protection, now as software

LiveDrop is making this technology available as a software solution for the first time, without compromising on security. That means: no expensive equipment, no complicated integrations, just a smart software solution that can be easily applied, whether for a large enterprise, a smaller organization, or even an individual with sensitive data.

"Hardware data diodes have been the golden standard in data security in the highest circles for years," says Patrick Moreu, CEO of LiveDrop. "We are now making that same protection accessible to everyone, as simple software you can install on your own systems or integrate within existing applications."

For end users and IT partners

LiveDrop's software is designed to be easily added to existing security and anti-malware systems. This makes it attractive both to companies wanting to protect their own systems and to cybersecurity firms and integration partners seeking to offer their customers additional protection.

The LiveDrop software-based data diode will be available from Q2 2025 as:

Software suite for Windows

Mobile app for iOS and Android

SDK for companies wanting to integrate LiveDrop into their own solutions

The technology has already been tested and validated in healthcare, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors.

At RSA, LiveDrop will be present at the Dutch pavilion, booth 954.

Note for editors.

About LiveDrop

LiveDrop is a Dutch deep-tech company based in Eindhoven (NL) and founded on the TU/e campus. The company develops technology for secure data transfer in environments where traditional, radio frequency-based communication protocols are unavailable or undesirable. Unique to LiveDrop's approach is that data is transferred via screen and camera, without physical cables or wireless connections.

Want to learn more or schedule a demo at the RSA Conference?

Email: info@livedrop.eu

Website: www.livedrop.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250427249105/en/

Contacts:

hello@joannavanderwerf.com