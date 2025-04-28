Simpro's 2025 Trades Outlook Report Reveals How Data Centralization AI-Driven Workflow Drive Revenue Growth for Electrical, HVAC and Plumbing Business Owners

Trade business owners are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities, according to Simpro's 2025 Trades Outlook Report. For plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and other field service business owners, the landscape has shifted dramatically, but so have the tools for success.

The report, gathering insights from over 600 diverse trade and field service businesses worldwide, reveals that companies thriving amid today's economic pressures are those that invest in operational efficiency while building more resilient organizations.

"As someone who's witnessed the success of trade business owners, I can tell you this is a pivotal moment," says Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro. "The most successful businesses are facing these challenges head-on: rising customer expectations, evolving workforce dynamics, and the need to embrace technology as a competitive advantage. Those building resilient operations will see substantial growth in the coming years."

Four Key Findings that Directly Impact the Bottom Line:

1. Focus on Operational Fundamentals

The report shows successful business owners prioritize systems that perfect the fundamentals: job management, accurate quoting, efficient scheduling, and streamlined invoicing. Nearly 80% of owners surveyed consider robust invoicing capabilities essential, recognizing that cash flow remains king.

2. Software Sprawl is Killing Efficiency

The average trade business now manages at least five software systems, with more extensive operations juggling eight or more. Yet nearly a third have no strategy for integrating the information generated by these resources. This fragmentation creates blind spots that prevent owners from making informed decisions about profitability, resource allocation, and growth opportunities.

3. AI Delivers Real ROI

For practical business owners, AI isn't about futuristic concepts but tangible returns today. The report found that 69% of owners see AI's most significant impact in optimizing workflows reducing technician downtime, improving routing efficiency, and increasing job completion rates. Over 30% report that predictive maintenance capabilities help prevent costly equipment failures and emergency service calls

4. Winning the Talent War Requires New Strategies

While blue-collar job growth continues to outpace white-collar positions, business owners still struggle to attract qualified workers. The perception problem is stark: only 23% of young people believe trades involve cutting-edge technology, while 89% of actual trades professionals report working with advanced tech daily. This disconnect has created a situation where just 16% of young people would even consider a career in the trades.

Strategic Priorities for Business Owners

For business owners looking to build more resilient operations, the report suggests three key focus areas:

Optimize Your Revenue Engine: The most successful owners invest in systems that streamline quoting, scheduling, invoicing, and payment processing reducing overhead costs while accelerating cash flow. Build a Data-Driven Business: Leading companies are consolidating information across their operations. Consider either hiring dedicated data expertise or partnering with software providers who can help transform your business data into actionable intelligence. Modernize Your Recruiting and Retention: Forward-thinking owners are reshaping company culture to attract younger workers by highlighting the tech-driven nature of today's trades from automation tools that reduce manual tasks to clear pathways for career growth. Companies that lag in tech adoption risk being seen as outdated and less appealing to top talent.

"I've owned my security business for over fifteen years, and the pace of change has never been faster," says Jennifer Lambert of Team Wired, a Houston-based company specializing in commercial security and fire alarm systems. "The businesses that will thrive aren't necessarily the ones with the most trucks or the longest history they're the ones willing to modernize their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality service."

Survey Methodology

Simpro partnered with Quietly Research to conduct comprehensive research for this report, drawing on insights from a series of first-party surveys across our global customer base. With over 600 responses from trade and field service businesses worldwide, the findings reflect a robust and diverse snapshot of industry trends and challenges.

About Simpro

Simpro is field service software for trade and field service businesses, offering best-in-class solutions that provide trade business leaders with a powerful workforce and business management platform that drives efficiency and growth. Simpro supports over 250,000 users worldwide, with offices in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. For more information, visit: www.simprogroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250428021119/en/

Contacts:

Wise Collective, Inc. for Simpro

simpro@wisecollective.co

press@simprogroup.com