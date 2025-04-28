Portal Innovations, a leading life science venture development engine, today announced its international expansion through a strategic partnership with Dublin City University (DCU). This collaboration was established under a Memorandum of Understanding which expands Portal's footprint at DCU Alpha Dublin City University's Innovation Campus where Portal opened space earlier this year. Portal's expansion at DCU Alpha will help create new opportunities for biotech, medtech, quantum, and AI startups across Ireland, the UK, and Europe. Portal plans to introduce additional lab space to help address the region's growing demand for physical infrastructure and specialized wet lab facilities to support emerging founders and early-stage companies.

Headquartered in Chicago, Portal Innovations provides capital, specialized wet dry lab space, and expert advisory support to early-stage biotech, medtech, and AI/quantum companies. By partnering with DCU and establishing a presence in DCU Alpha alongside its existing cluster of life science and deeptech startups, Portal will extend its proven model to the European market, enabling high-potential ventures to launch and scale effectively.

"Our mission at Portal is to empower world-class scientific entrepreneurs with the physical infrastructure, capital investment, and venture building resources they need to translate breakthroughs into impactful solutions," said Patrick Flavin, President of Portal Innovations. "Our expansion to Ireland in partnership with Dublin City University places us at the source of groundbreaking university-led technologies, enabling Portal to tap into Ireland and Europe's emerging science ecosystem to support the next generation of innovators."

DCU has a strong track record of fostering entrepreneurship and research commercialization, making it an ideal partner for Portal's international growth. Through this partnership, Portal will expand its presence in Dublin and provide scientific innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs with access to educational programming, networking events, and connections to Portal's growing network of innovators, investors and strategic partners across the U.S., thereby enabling more efficient translation and commercialization. As a key player in Ireland's biomedical research ecosystem, the DCU Life Sciences Institute will also play an integral role as an engaged partner in this collaboration, further enhancing opportunities for innovation and industry engagement.

"This partnership with Portal Innovations represents an important milestone for Dublin City University and the broader Irish life sciences and deeptech community," said DCU President, Prof. Daire Keogh "By combining DCU's academic excellence and innovation ecosystem with Portal's investment and commercialization expertise, we are creating a launchpad for Irish and European startups to compete on a global stage and attract and retain the best local talent."

The expansion aligns with Ireland's growing prominence as a hub for biotechnology and medical innovation, supported by a robust research infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and strong government backing. The collaboration between Portal and DCU will strengthen transatlantic ties in life sciences and attract investment and talent to the region. "As the home of life science research and development at DCU, our Institute welcomes this collaboration," said DCU Life Sciences Institute (LSI) Director, Prof Anne Parle-McDermott. LSI's Commercialisation and Industry specialist, Prof Paul Leonard added, "We see mutual benefits through the provision of frontier research, scientific expertise, and advanced infrastructure to Life Science start-ups and in turn, our proximity to innovative industry partners provides LSI researchers with valuable opportunities for commercialisation."

Portal's presence in Ireland will expand with an innovation space at DCU Alpha, the University's dedicated research and enterprise campus, where the company will work closely with startup founders, researchers, and industry partners to accelerate scientific discoveries and bring breakthrough healthcare solutions to market.

About Portal Innovations

Portal Innovations is a venture development firm that provides seed capital, specialized wet lab space, and strategic resources to early-stage life sciences companies. With headquarters in Chicago and an expanding international footprint, Portal's Crafted Capital model bridges the gap between scientific discovery and commercialization, helping entrepreneurs transform cutting-edge research into successful businesses.

About Dublin City University

Dublin City University (DCU) is a globally recognized research university with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, and industry collaboration. Through its research centers, enterprise partnerships, and startup initiatives, DCU plays a critical role in advancing scientific discovery and driving economic growth in Ireland and beyond.

About Dublin City University Life Sciences Institute

DCU's Life sciences Institute (LSI), is the home of Life Science research and development at DCU, bringing together leading experts to explore the complexities of living systems and develop solutions. By leveraging DCU's recognized expertise in life sciences, the Institute is committed to transforming scientific discovery into meaningful impact, driving advancements in healthcare biotechnology, and industry.

