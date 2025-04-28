Data Integrity Leader Precisely Promotes Allan Christian to SVP & General Manager of Engage Business Unit

Supports accelerating demand for enterprise customer communications with new levels of automation, personalization, and built-in compliance

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the promotion of Allan Christian to Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Engage business unit. In this role, Christian will lead global strategy, product innovation, and go-to-market efforts for Precisely's customer communications solutions. He will report to Precisely CMO & EVP, Engage Kevin Ruane.

The move supports growing demand for highly personalized, compliant, and automated customer experiences-powered by trusted data. Engage enables enterprises to connect with customers in real-time, across channels, through advanced cloud, on-premises, and managed service solutions complementing Precisely's industry-leading data integrity capabilities.

Christian brings more than 20 years of experience in data and customer communications. He most recently served as SVP of Technology and Experience at Precisely, and has held leadership roles at HSBC, Pitney Bowes Software & Data, and MapInfo.

"Allan's deep technical expertise and relentless customer focus make him the ideal leader to drive our Engage business forward," said Ruane. "He's uniquely positioned to unite innovation with real-world impact. I look forward to working with Allan and the rest of the Engage team to accelerate our growth and leverage the value AI can add to customer communications."

Precisely's EngageOne solutions help eliminate siloed tools by providing a unified platform for creating hyper-personalized, compliant communications. Organizations leveraging EngageOne report 40x faster communication creation and archival, 3x higher engagement, and streamlined governance-critical for industries like financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom, and more.

"This is an exciting opportunity to transform the way we think about customer engagement. Emerging initiatives like intelligent interactivity and agentic AI have the potential to identify new insights and generate greater benefits and efficiencies for organizations," said Christian. "We are committed to innovating and empowering businesses to deliver authentic, data-driven communications across any channel."

Precisely was recently named a Leader in the Aspire Leaderboard for Interaction Experience Management (IXM), recognized for its EngageOne Communicate and RapidCX solutions. When combined with the company's robust portfolio of data integrity solutions, led by the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, organizations can ensure the delivery of hyper-personalized, trustworthy communications across a wide variety of messaging channels.

