Generix, a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration, today announces the launch of Generix Resource Management Systems (RMS), a new AI-powered application that optimizes all warehouse resources through intelligent forecasting, planning, and analytics all in a single environment.

As many warehouse management teams struggle to keep pace with supply chain disruptions with error-prone, disparate manual tools, Generix RMS provides the precise forecasting and planning capabilities needed to control labor costs, maximize resource utilization, and improve visibility into capacity.

"In a world dominated by unpredictability, we know that the stakes are too high, and supply chains are too complex to simply rely on spreadsheets for planning and managing all warehouse resources," stated Si-Mohamed Saïd, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Generix. "The new Generix RMS has the unique ability to bring together intelligent forecasting and planning to any warehouse. With RMS powered by AI, warehouse managers can now go from 'what if' to 'let's go' faster than ever."

The new SaaS application can easily integrate into existing warehouse management systems (WMS), turning warehouse and HR data into more accurate and actionable plans.

Generix RMS helps companies get the most value from all warehouse resources:

Delivering intelligent forecasting and planning by applying embedded AI to all WMS and HR data allowing companies to deliver intelligent forecasts, plans that assess potential constraints, and help predict workloads all in a single experience.

Optimally manage every job, task, and resource. Generix RMS works across locations and integrates with any WMS allowing for more efficient management of all resources. This includes everything from people to equipment and machinery, to maximizing productivity, utilization, and employee engagement.

Turn instant insight to action by shifting quickly from planning to performance with built-in analytics allowing for continuous resource utilization adjustments and on-the-fly reallocations.

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 900 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world. More info: www.generixgroup.com

