View Heidelberg Engineering's latest innovations in ophthalmic imaging for research, clinical practice, and ophthalmic surgery at the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting May 4-8 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heidelberg Engineering, a global leader in ophthalmic imaging and healthcare data solutions, welcomes delegates at ARVO 2025 to experience the latest research and technological developments behind Heidelberg image quality across a wide range of applications.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest advancements at ARVO," said Dr. Sebastian Rausch, Clinical Development Manager, Investigational Technologies. "These groundbreaking technologies highlight our commitment to empowering eye care professionals and research partners with tools that push the boundaries of possibility. We are proud to continue driving meaningful progress toward shaping the future of vision science."

VERSATILITY IN THE LAB

The Heidelberg CHAMELEON Imaging Research Platform unlocks imaging of a wider range of fluorophores critical for groundbreaking basic vision research, thanks to its unique interface to tunable laser light sources. The Heidelberg CHAMELEON Flex Module adds yet another dimension of versatility for animal research using a movable stand with an articulated adjustable arm.

FOCUS ON THE FUTURE CLINIC

The innovative SPECTRALIS Flex Module is a diagnostic imaging platform designed for pediatric and adult patients in a supine position. This advancement is particularly beneficial for patients who cannot be imaged with traditional tabletop OCT devices.

The recently FDA-cleared Flex Module offers imaging-only modalities of the indispensable SPECTRALIS, including high-resolution OCT, OCTA, FA, ICGA, blue laser autofluorescence, multicolor, and both widefield and ultra-widefield imaging.

The SPECTRALIS will continue to adapt to the demands of clinical research with future workflow improvements, additional modalities and enhanced precision.

SPECTRALIS with SHIFT technology offers workflow efficiency when performing OCTA, offering the speed you need for individualized patient care.

offers workflow efficiency when performing OCTA, offering the speed you need for individualized patient care. TruTrack for OCTA is a faster tracking technology for OCTA at 125 kHz and 250kHz.

is a faster tracking technology for OCTA at 125 kHz and 250kHz. Green Autofluorescence specifically measures the emission of light from lipofuscin, non-invasively

specifically measures the emission of light from lipofuscin, non-invasively DART B-scan combines OCTA with Dense Automatic Real Time to achieve precise imaging of retinal vasculature with minimal motion artifacts.

combines OCTA with to achieve precise imaging of retinal vasculature with minimal motion artifacts. Macular Pigment Optical Density uses blue and green AF images to create a quantitative analysis and provide numerical measurements or maps indicating the relative density of macular pigment across the macula.

The ANTERION swept-source OCT platform for the anterior segment now supports epithelial and stromal thickness evaluation and provides Key Measurement Reports for interoperability in the operating room, reducing manual data entry.

WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY IN CLINICAL TRIALS

Heidelberg Engineering technology helps researchers to streamline many complex processes with its dedicated resources to support global clinical trials. The company offers customized imaging modality selection, imaging protocol refinements, management of global device rollouts, documentation, and ongoing trial support. In addition to SPECTRALIS for posterior segment imaging, Heidelberg Engineering offers ANTERION for anterior segment analytics featuring a key measurement interface for interoperability in the OR. The HEYEX 2 imaging and data management platform allows streamlined workflows through its multi-modality viewer and the capability to import and export images using DICOM standards. Heidelberg AppWay allows for the easy integration of AI applications while Medisoft's Clinical Trials Tool enables HEYEX EMR to capture structured data, providing valuable insights to help improve patient outcomes.

CARE IN THE COMMUNITY

Visotec's full-field OCT technology acquires 2D en face views which can then be assembled into B-scans of the retinal layers and will be co-localizable with reference images acquired with SPECTRALIS to allow for accurate following of disease progression. This technology will be integrated into the secure data sharing environment of the Heidelberg Eye Explorer platform and will offer tremendous potential for distributed care.

DYNAMIC VISUALIZATION IN THE OPERATING ROOM

The groundbreaking, fully digital, SEELUMA surgical-visualization platform will feature next-generation image technology with state-of-the-art intraoperative OCT that is set to transform the modern OR. Ergonomic and easy-to-use, it will become a new standard in precision and comfort during procedures with its heads-up 3D monitor, multiple digital display options, and intuitive interface.

XTREME RESEARCH AWARD A NEW STANDARD IN IMAGE QUALITY

On May 5th, Heidelberg Engineering will present the Xtreme Research Award to Lukas Goerdt, MD, for his pioneering work on refining OCT nomenclature and evaluating a novel review software for the investigational HighRes-OCT with <3 µm axial resolution. Thisdetailed knowledge of anatomic structures will enhance precision in research, including AI training and structure-function analyses.

Heidelberg Engineering's innovations at ARVO 2025 reinforce its role in shaping the future of ophthalmic imaging, from research and clinical diagnostics to surgery and community care.

ARVO delegates can explore Heidelberg Engineering's latest innovations first-hand at booth #1201. A complete overview of the latest scientific developments and technological highlights can be found at: www.heidelbergengineering.com/int/HEscience.

NOTE: Many of the technologies presented at ARVO are for research only and are not available for clinical use.

About Heidelberg Engineering

Heidelberg Engineering pioneers imaging and data technologies to optimize ophthalmic solutions that empower eye care professionals who want to improve the holistic health of patients. Since 1990, uncompromising quality and education play a large part in fostering the diagnostic confidence that has become synonymous with the global brand. The SPECTRALIS multi-modal imaging platform for the posterior segment offers unparalleled retinal image quality and reproducibility, supporting the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, AMD, diabetic retinopathy and many other retinal diseases. The ANTERION multi-disciplinary imaging platform is an easy-to-use, all-in-one anterior segment solution, with all measurements based solely on high-quality OCT technology. The HEYEX 2 image management and device integration platform manages all diagnostic images and supports workflow efficiency with standardized data and interfaces.

