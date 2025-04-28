WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the "Company" or "Easterly"), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, today announced that it completed its previously announced reverse stock split of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock") at a ratio of 1-for-2.5 (the "Reverse Stock Split").At market open on April 28, 2025, the Common Stock will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "DEA" but will trade under a new CUSIP number of 27616P 301.As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock was reduced from approximately 112.3 million shares to approximately 44.9 million shares. The Reverse Stock Split did not affect the number of the Company's authorized shares of Common Stock.The previously announced quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of Common Stock for stockholders of record as of May 5, 2025 will now be $0.45 per share after accounting for the Reverse Stock Split.Easterly's stockholders should contact their broker or Easterly's transfer agent, Computershare, at 1-800-736-3001, for any necessary assistance relating to the Reverse Stock Split.On April 28, 2025, the Company also completed a corresponding 1-for-2.5 reverse split of the partnership units of Easterly Government Properties LP, the Company's operating partnership. As a result of such reverse unit split, the number of outstanding partnership units of Easterly Government Properties LP was reduced from approximately 4.9 million units to approximately 2.0 million units.Fractional shares of Common Stock and partnership units resulting from the Reverse Stock Split and corresponding reverse unit split will be paid in cash based on the trailing average closing price of the Common Stock on the NYSE for a period of three trading days prior to the effective date of the Reverse Stock Split.About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government and its adjacent partners. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.ContactsEasterly Government Properties, Inc.Lindsay S. WinterhalterSenior Vice President, Investor Relations & Operations202-596-3947IR@easterlyreit.com

