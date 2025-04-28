The Chilean Ministry of Energy reports that 954 MW of energy storage capacity was operational in March, with four additional sites undergoing testing. Twelve more are under construction, and 37 have submitted requests for environmental permits. From ESS News The energy storage boom in Chile is highlighted in the latest "Report on Projects Under Construction and Investment in the Energy Sector," published by the Chilean Ministry of Energy. The study tracked 954 MW of operational energy storage capacity by the end of March, 48% of the national goal of hitting 2 GW by 2030. The ministry report included ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...