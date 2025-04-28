New York, New York, Dallas, Texas, and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone"), a leading cross-border financial services firm, today announced the publication of an industry report on the rapidly emerging oral stimulant pouch market - a multi-billion dollar, high-growth vertical within the health and wellness consumer sector.

In the report, ArcStone highlights Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ("Mangoceuticals") following two transformative transactions:

Acquisition of the North American rights to Diabetinol , expanding its health and wellness product pipeline; and

, expanding its health and wellness product pipeline; and Acquisition of selective executives, IP, and assets of Smokeless Technology Corp., establishing a leadership position in the oral stimulant pouch market

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is strategically positioned to capitalize on this expansion by leveraging its proprietary science, IP portfolio, and product rights to target large addressable markets including energy, mood enhancement, weight loss, diabetes management, and more. The company's portfolio now includes the exclusive North American rights to Diabetinol, a clinically validated supplement for prediabetes and Type II diabetes, supporting future proprietary oral pouch product development.

To lead this expansion, Mangoceuticals appointed Tim Corkum, a 20-year veteran of Philip Morris International and co-founder of Smokeless Technology Corp., as President of the Pouch Division. Corkum brings extensive commercialization, operational, and scaling experience to Mangoceuticals' platform.

"Mangoceuticals represents one of the few publicly listed, high-growth platforms entering the oral stimulant category at scale, leveraging its NASDAQ listing and strong IP portfolio," said Raj Ravindran, President, ArcStone Ventures Inc. "With a tight float, an experienced leadership team, and a significant market opportunity ahead, Mangoceuticals is well-positioned to execute an aggressive, asset-light roll-up strategy in a rapidly expanding sector."

ArcStone is proud to distribute this report to provide market insights and spotlight transformative companies driving innovation across consumer health categories.

The ArcStone Oral Stimulant Pouch Industry Preview Report is available at the link here.

Disclaimer

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. acts as a Financial Advisor to Mangoceuticals Inc. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No investment decision should be based on the information contained herein. Any investment in securities involves significant risks, and potential investors should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult with their financial, legal, and tax advisors before making any investment decision. This document is not intended to provide legal, financial, or investment advice.

[1] Tobacco Insider. (2025, February). USA: ZYN Pouches. Tobacco Insider. https://tobaccoinsider.com/zyn-pouches/

