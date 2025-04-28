Industrial Data Management Market worth $213.20 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial data management market is expected to be valued at USD 105.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 213.20 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The industrial data management market is growing significantly. It is fueled by several factors such as industrial automation, Industry 5.0, real-time data management, rising need for data analytics, and increasing focus of industries to improve efficiency, facilitate predictive maintenance, and simplify manufacturing processes. The widespread development of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in industries such as manufacturing & processing, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences also play a critical role. IoT devices require a reliable system to store, gather, and process data. In the energy sector, data management plays a crucial role in monitoring renewable energy systems, smart grids, etc.

Industrial Data Management Market

200 - Tables

55 - Figures

300 - Pages

Industrial Data Management Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 105.10 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 213.20 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% Market Size Available for 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Data Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Ensuring high quality and accurate data Key Market Opportunities Convergence of IT and OT Key Market Drivers Increasing cyber threats in industrial environments

The report includes various end-use industries, such as manufacturing & processing, BFSI, logistics, telecom & networking, healthcare, and others.

Data integration & storage segment expected to contribute a significant share during the forecast period.

Data integration & storage type are expected to contribute significantly throughout the forecast period. Data integration & storage are set to dominate in the industrial data management market due to the growing need for real-time data accessibility, interoperability, and scalable storage solutions across industries. With the increasing adoption of IoT, AI, and cloud computing, industrial enterprises require seamless data flow between legacy systems, edge devices, and modern cloud-based platforms. Efficient data integration ensures smooth communication between ERP, MES, SCADA, and other industrial systems, which requires interoperability with data management solutions and tools, while advanced storage solutions (cloud, hybrid, and edge storage) enable secure, high-speed data processing for real-time analytics and predictive maintenance. As manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and logistics industries generate massive volumes of structured and unstructured data, the demand for scalable, AI-driven data management solutions continues to surge, making data integration & storage the most critical market segment.

Modern data stack segment to exhibit highest growth rate in the industrial data management market during forecast period.

Modern data stacks are expected to grow fastest in the industrial data management market owing to their robust ability to operate on cloud-based data platforms. Various small, medium, and large organizations are transforming data stacks from legacy on-premises systems to modern, flexible, cloud-based solutions that align with the need for speed and support AI initiatives facilitated by decentralization and scalability. Modern data stacks enable faster insights through real-time data access from cloud data warehouses, which drives greater agility and quicker access to valuable data from growing data stores. By democratizing access to data, enhancing data governance, and improving data quality, modern data stacks enable organizations of all sizes to make more informed decisions, power emerging AI innovations for trusted results, and build a stronger data culture for a snowball effect on growth. A modern data stack is typically more scalable, flexible, and efficient than a legacy one. It relies on cloud computing, whereas a legacy data stack stores data on servers instead of in the cloud. A modern data stack provides access for more data professionals than a legacy data stack. As a result, the modern data stack is anticipated to grow the fastest in the coming years.

Asia Pacific industrial data management market expected to register highest CAGR forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is growing fastest in the industrial data management industry with increasing industrialization, expanding automation, and heavy demand for real-time monitoring across different industries. China, India, Japan, and South Korea, with robust automobile, electronics, semiconductor, and energy manufacturing bases, are propelling growth. The drive towards Industry 4.0 and smart factory projects in these countries has dramatically raised the demand for sophisticated industrial data management systems that enable automation, predictive maintenance, and process optimization. Moreover, governments in the region are aggressively investing in infrastructure, alternative energy, and electric vehicles, all of which require high-performance data analytics, storage, and integration systems for testing, monitoring, and verification. The growth of R&D activities in educational institutions and the opening up of test laboratories are also driving demand. Asia Pacific is also experiencing a rise in partnerships between international data software providers and regional industries, thus bringing advanced technology closer to more people at an affordable cost. Additionally, the increasing need for cost-effective and advanced industrial data management solutions in a price-sensitive but quality-oriented market provides the region with growth opportunities. All these factors make Asia Pacific the fastest-growing industrial data management market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The industrial data management companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Microsoft (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), and AWS (US), among others.

