QKS Group Sets Its Sights on a Global Top 5 Position in the Analyst Industry

As traditional advisory firms struggle to keep pace with a rapidly evolving market and major consolidations reshape the landscape, QKS Group is positioning itself as a serious contender poised to enter the global top five.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advisory Industry is Undergoing a Major Shift; hence the technology research and advisory sector is no longer business as usual. Longstanding firms that once dominated the market are losing relevance, and sweeping mergers are transforming the competitive environment. Amid this disruption, QKS Group is swiftly climbing the ranks, on course to join the top tiers.

Forrester, one of the 'Big Three', is battling declining client loyalty and eroding investor confidence. Meanwhile, industry giants like Omdia, Informatech, and TechTarget are consolidating under mergers, signalling that traditional advisory models are becoming obsolete.

IDC, a strong player in market intelligence but hasn't yet captured the enterprise buying space as effectively as some competitors. Newer frameworks like QKS Group's SPARK Matrix are rapidly gaining favour thanks to their flexibility, marketing value, and focus on actionable insights tailored for technology buyers.

In this changing environment, more agile and impact-driven firms are rising to meet the moment and QKS Group is leading this charge by redefining modern advisory.

New Powerhouse in Advisory Services

Within just a few years, QKS Group has firmly established itself as a major force in IT research and advisory. With an anticipated 87% growth in client base by 2030 and steady double-digit growth across North America, Europe, and APAC, QKS is consistently outperforming older, more established competitors.

The firm's modern, nimble approach that is responsive to today's enterprise needs and has fuelled the rapid adoption of its flagship SPARK Matrix platform. Unlike traditional models, SPARK Matrix highlights both emerging disruptors and established players based on future potential rather than legacy status, enabling enterprises to make smarter, forward-looking decisions. As a result, vendors featured on the platform have reported ROI growth exceeding 200%, underscoring its success in driving value for both technology providers and buyers alike.

"As we challenge convention and redefine advisory, QKS Group is accelerating toward the top. We're not just aiming for the top 5, we're building the future of advisory, one bold move at a time." - Ritika Agarwal, Director of QKS Group

An Advisory Industry at a Turning Point:

The broader analyst ecosystem is facing unprecedented change:

Forrester's client retention has plummeted 27% since 2020, accompanied by revenue losses and a dip in investor trust.

IDC, while strong in market reporting, has yet to establish dominant influence among enterprise tech buyers.

Everest Group and ISG, respected brands, primarily serve service providers and are now eyeing expansion into software and enterprise buyers.

Gartner, despite its commanding presence, is now squeezed between nimble, high-performing firms and major industry mergers.

Consolidations like the merger between Omdia, TechTarget, and Informatech reveal a broader industry recalibration.

QKS Group, meanwhile, has already built strong relationships with leading global software vendors and is rapidly expanding its presence among major service providers. Its dual-focus model serving both technology vendors and enterprise customers has proven to be a distinct advantage in today's dynamic market. Through VOC research and growing advisory engagements, QKS is consistently increasing its influence amongst technology buyers (end users) to deepen its role in their digital transformation journeys, filling the significant gaps left by more traditional firms.

The New Top 5 of Tomorrow's ICT Advisory Industry

The landscape of the analyst industry is undergoing a major transformation, where legacy dominance is no longer enough. The leaders of tomorrow will be defined by their adaptability, forward-thinking strategies, and measurable impact. Amidst this evolving environment, QKS Group is emerging as a powerful contender, well on its way to securing a place among the global Top 5 firms.

What makes QKS Group stand out is its proven track record of helping technology vendors accelerate their growth, while also equipping enterprises with clear, practical insights to make smarter partner selections. As its research capabilities continue to scale rapidly, QKS is fast becoming the trusted advisory partner for leading enterprises across the globe.

A New Chapter in Future of Tech Advisory

In the evolving advisory landscape, legacy size will no longer be enough to secure leadership. The firms that rise to the top will be those that demonstrate adaptability, drive innovation, and earn lasting trust. As the industry shifts its focus toward the future, QKS Group is already redefining the model for modern analyst leadership grounded in agility, relevance, and tangible impact.

About QKS Group?

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

