Zafran Launches RemOps to Close the Remediation Gap in Vulnerability Management

Using generative AI, Zafran de-duplicates vulnerability findings and automates the delivery of simplified, focused remediation action plans

Zafran Security today announced the launch of RemOps, the latest addition to its Threat Exposure Management Platform, which integrates AI-powered remediation operations directly into vulnerability workflows. By connecting the most pressing risks with orchestrated remediation at scale, Zafran is closing the gap between Security and IT-turning insights into action and transforming vulnerability management from overwhelmed to operationalized.

For years, security teams have been flooded with vulnerability detections. According to the newly released 2025 Zafran State of Exposure Management Report, 91% of leaders say so-called "critical" vulnerabilities often aren't. The report further reveals that only 1 in 50,000 vulnerabilities is a critical exposure. Zafran cuts through this noise by applying risk context to reveal and mitigate what are actually the most critical vulnerabilities within your environment. And now, with the addition of RemOps, Zafran has doubled down on focused actionability.

RemOps uses generative AI to combine overlapping vulnerability findings into a single remediation item and create a vastly simplified, get-well plan. Seamlessly integrated with existing IT workflows, RemOps facilitates collaboration between Security and IT, automatically assigning tickets and overseeing their completion. Its AI-driven approach reduces ticket noise, identifies the most efficient resolution path, and helps teams focus their efforts where they deliver maximum impact.

"RemOps is a real game-changer for cybersecurity operations," said Sanaz Yashar, CEO and co-founder of Zafran Security. "Zafran is bridging the gap between Security and IT. RemOps introduces a new operational scale for remediation-enabling security and IT teams to collaborate and resolve issues faster than ever. By unifying exposure assessment, mitigation, and now remediation, Zafran establishes a new standard for contextual, operationalized exposure management that empowers enterprises to reduce their attack surface while enhancing cross-functional collaboration."

"Efficient remediation is the essential last mile for identifying and reducing real risk," said Greg Garneau, VP/CISO, Hospital Sisters Health System. "With RemOps, we are able to shift away from reactive, compliance-driven processes and achieve unified tracking across platforms like Jira, giving us full visibility into progress without slowing anyone down. Zafran provides us with clarity, control, and confidence to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape-by revealing our critical risks, mitigating them to quickly compress the window of exposure, and operationalizing remediation at scale."

About Zafran Security

Patching everything is impossible - but Zafran Security is creating an entirely new operating model for threat and vulnerability management. By leveraging existing security tools and IT context, Zafran proves that 90% of critical vulnerabilities are not exploitable-then quickly mitigates and remediates the 10% that are. Backed by AI and built for action, Zafran transforms how modern enterprises secure what matters most.

