Pacific Clean Fuels Launches, Expands Access to Clean Hydrogen Fuel Across Central California

Pacific Clean Fuels officially launches today with a mission to accelerate California's clean energy transition through expanded hydrogen fuel availability across the Central Valley and beyond. Leveraging innovative technologies like OneH2's high-capacity trailers and mobile fuelers, Pacific Clean Fuels offers a revolutionary approach to hydrogen fuel delivery-simplifying access, reducing upfront infrastructure costs, and supporting scalable decarbonization for businesses in industries ranging from transportation and agriculture to logistics and municipal services.

Pacific Clean Fuels Logo



As a OneH2 network partner, Pacific Clean Fuels will have access to a central hydrogen production hub in Central California by Q4 2025. From this hub, Pacific Clean Fuels will distribute clean hydrogen via OneH2's advanced 930-bar transport trailers to fleets and municipalities along the I-5 and Highway 99 corridors. Each trailer is designed and manufactured with an emphasis on maximum efficiency, safety, and flexibility.

Pacific Clean Fuels will deploy terminals for bulk storage, vehicle refueling facilities, and support Pop-Up Hydrogen Fueling Centers. Pop-up centers are temporary facilities that enable rapid market expansion in high-growth and underserved regions. Pop-Up centers can operate without extensive permitting for limited durations, making these mobile stations ideal for remote operations, logistics hubs, and fleet transitions.

By providing reliable scheduled or on-demand hydrogen deliveries, Pacific Clean Fuels eliminates the need for costly on-site infrastructure investments. This service ensures seamless integration with existing 350- and 700-bar dispensers, minimizing fleet downtime and optimizing capital expenditures by delivering clean energy directly to the point of use.

Initial terminals are planned in Stockton, Fresno, Fontana, and Bakersfield, with future expansion in San Diego, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Redding, Portland, and Seattle.

According to Gabriel Olson, Director of Alternative Energy and Infrastructure, "Pacific Clean Fuels is taking a leadership position in the energy transition because our customers trust us to provide end to end solutions, and ensure that they can focus on what they do best-transporting goods, building things, and moving forward."

About OneH2

OneH2, Inc., headquartered in Longview, North Carolina, is a privately held, vertically integrated hydrogen fuel company. OneH2 is emerging as a leader in providing scalable hydrogen fuel systems coupled with cost-effective delivered hydrogen fuel for use in transportation markets.

About Pacific Clean Fuels

Pacific Clean Fuels is leading the clean energy transition in California's Central Valley and beyond through clean and scalable hydrogen fuel production and distribution. With innovative mobile fuelers and pop-up fueling centers, Pacific Clean Fuels empowers fleets and industries by providing reliable, accessible, and cost-effective energy where it's needed most.

Pacific Clean Fuels. When & Where You Need It in the West.

Contact Information

Gabriel Olson

Director, Alternative Energy & Infrastructure

info@pacificcleanfuels.com

(541)852-8590





SOURCE: Pacific Clean Fuels

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire