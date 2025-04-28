Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I3
Frankfurt
28.04.25
09:59 Uhr
6,850 Euro
+0,350
+5,38 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8507,05016:55
6,8507,05016:55
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2025 16:14 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Obtains Radioactive Materials License to Advance Comprehensive Radiotherapeutic Studies In-House

Finanznachrichten News

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2025 / Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leader in translational oncology research, has been granted a license to use radioactive materials in preclinical studies. This approval allows in-house work utilizing a variety of clinically relevant radionuclides, significantly expanding the organization's capabilities in the development and assessment of targeted radiotherapeutics.

Through this license, Champions Oncology is now uniquely positioned to integrate under one roof radionuclide-based therapeutic testing with the most clinically relevant bank of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models.

"This license marks a significant milestone in our capability to support biopharmaceutical partners in developing next-generation radiotherapeutics," stated Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology. "By integrating this expertise with our well-characterized PDX platform, we are uniquely positioned to drive the advancement of radiopharmaceutical development with unparalleled translational precision."

This comprehensive program will support drug developers across a range of modalities, including antibody-radionuclide conjugates and peptide receptor radionuclides.

For partnership inquiries or to learn more, please contact us at https://www.championsoncology.com/contact-us.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA
VP, Global Marketing
Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com

Website: https://www.championsoncology.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/

Twitter: @ChampionsOncol1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.