Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Obtains Radioactive Materials License to Advance Comprehensive Radiotherapeutic Studies In-House

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leader in translational oncology research, has been granted a license to use radioactive materials in preclinical studies. This approval allows in-house work utilizing a variety of clinically relevant radionuclides, significantly expanding the organization's capabilities in the development and assessment of targeted radiotherapeutics.

Through this license, Champions Oncology is now uniquely positioned to integrate under one roof radionuclide-based therapeutic testing with the most clinically relevant bank of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models.

"This license marks a significant milestone in our capability to support biopharmaceutical partners in developing next-generation radiotherapeutics," stated Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology. "By integrating this expertise with our well-characterized PDX platform, we are uniquely positioned to drive the advancement of radiopharmaceutical development with unparalleled translational precision."

This comprehensive program will support drug developers across a range of modalities, including antibody-radionuclide conjugates and peptide receptor radionuclides.

For partnership inquiries or to learn more, please contact us at https://www.championsoncology.com/contact-us.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

