Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2025 16:14 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Acquires Provider of Mental Health Resources and Clinical Guidelines

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2025 / Leading health technology company MentalHealth.com is pleased to announce its acquisition of online mental health resource and clinical guidelines provider, PsychGuides.com.

Founded in 1996, PsychGuides.com has been a longstanding provider of research-based mental health information, serving clinicians, policymakers, and patient advocates. Committed to advancing evidence-based care, it has collaborated with leading organizations, including Abbott Laboratories, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, and Bristol Myers Squibb, to develop and distribute practical clinical guidelines that enhance mental health treatment and decision making.

"As mental health faces a pivotal moment driven by unprecedented demand, investing in high-quality resources that support informed decisions is essential to helping people regain well-being," said Daniel Rivette, CEO and Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com. "By integrating its guidelines and research-backed content into our platform, PsychGuides.com further enhances our reach and deepens our connection with those seeking support."

This acquisition builds on a series of milestones for MentalHealth.com, including the acquisition of MentalHelp.net, the introduction of the MentalHealth.com Wellness Portal, and the launch of the Mental Health Network.

In the coming months, MentalHealth.com will announce key partnerships and acquisitions, along with new additions to its Venture Advisory, Clinical Affairs, and Public Oversight Teams, further reinforcing its mission to develop the world's most intelligent mental health technology.

To learn more about MentalHealth.com and its vision to support the mental health of one billion people, please visit: https://www.mentalhealth.com/vision

About MentalHealth.com

MentalHealth.com is a health technology company guiding people towards self-understanding and connection. The platform provides reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities. Its purpose is to educate, support, and empower people in their pursuit of well-being.

Contact Information

Helena Georgiou
pr@mentalhealth.com
1-800-834-8587

.

SOURCE: MentalHealth.com, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.