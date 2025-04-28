MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Acquires Provider of Mental Health Resources and Clinical Guidelines

Leading health technology company MentalHealth.com is pleased to announce its acquisition of online mental health resource and clinical guidelines provider, PsychGuides.com.

Founded in 1996, PsychGuides.com has been a longstanding provider of research-based mental health information, serving clinicians, policymakers, and patient advocates. Committed to advancing evidence-based care, it has collaborated with leading organizations, including Abbott Laboratories, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, and Bristol Myers Squibb, to develop and distribute practical clinical guidelines that enhance mental health treatment and decision making.

"As mental health faces a pivotal moment driven by unprecedented demand, investing in high-quality resources that support informed decisions is essential to helping people regain well-being," said Daniel Rivette, CEO and Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com. "By integrating its guidelines and research-backed content into our platform, PsychGuides.com further enhances our reach and deepens our connection with those seeking support."

This acquisition builds on a series of milestones for MentalHealth.com, including the acquisition of MentalHelp.net, the introduction of the MentalHealth.com Wellness Portal, and the launch of the Mental Health Network.

In the coming months, MentalHealth.com will announce key partnerships and acquisitions, along with new additions to its Venture Advisory, Clinical Affairs, and Public Oversight Teams, further reinforcing its mission to develop the world's most intelligent mental health technology.

MentalHealth.com is a health technology company guiding people towards self-understanding and connection. The platform provides reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities. Its purpose is to educate, support, and empower people in their pursuit of well-being.

