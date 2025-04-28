Enlyft Spring '25 Release Supercharges GTM Teams With Real-Time AI Insights

Enlyft's Spring 2025 update introduces AI Datapoints and real-time sales insights, following its Forrester B2B Summit showcase with Microsoft.

Enlyft, a leader in predictive selling, today announced its Spring 2025 product release-anchored by AI Datapoints, a new capability that delivers instant, account-level intelligence tailored to revenue teams.

Enlyft 2025 Spring Product Release

Enlyft logo

AI Datapoints: Custom, Real-Time, Tailored Intelligence for Every Account

With AI Datapoints, sales and marketing teams can instantly surface company-specific insights-such as AI disruption risk, top revenue streams, or number of customers-without relying on technical teams or waiting on manual research. Powered by Enlyft's proprietary data and advanced language models, the tool allows users to generate custom datapoints visible on each account record, enabling sharper targeting, faster personalization, and smarter prioritization.

"AI is rewriting the rules of sales and marketing, and Enlyft is leading that shift," said Lokesh Dave, Enlyft CEO and founder. "By fusing our proprietary data with cutting-edge models and embedding them directly into seller workflows, we turn buyer signals into action at scale. This release is just the beginning-expect an even faster cadence of AI-powered innovation."

Supporting Enhancements: More Buyer Signals, Less Guesswork

Alongside AI Datapoints, the Spring release includes a set of enhancements that deliver richer context and streamline seller workflows:

Slack Notifications for Website Visitors - Reps are alerted within Slack when target accounts engage with your website, helping teams strike while interest is high.

Contacts via API (Beta) - Enables advanced contact discovery and enrichment to scale personalized ABM campaigns and SDR outreach.

CoPilot for Sales (Beta) - Delivers Enlyft insights directly into sellers' inboxes, with CRM integration and real-time buyer fit recommendations.

Leading the Future of Predictive GTM

Unveiled shortly after Enlyft's showcase at the 2025 Forrester B2B Summit-where CEO Lokesh Dave presented a joint case study with Microsoft-this release reinforces Enlyft's position at the forefront of AI-driven go-to-market strategy.

To learn more or request access to beta features, visit https://enlyft.com .

About Enlyft

Enlyft is the pioneer in predictive selling, helping B2B teams identify, prioritize, and engage with the right buyers through real-time insights and AI-powered models. Trusted by Microsoft, Dell, PwC, and other global leaders, Enlyft enables GTM teams to scale efficiently and close more deals by turning data into action.

Contact Information

Phil Gray

Sr. Director of GTM

phil@enlyft.com

+1 206-337-3364





SOURCE: Enlyft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire