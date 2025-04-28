Finnovant Inc. and Storage Chain Announce Industry-First PhenixLoc Data Manager Launch, Bringing Unprecedented Security and Innovative Features with Affordable Decentralized Storage to Emerging Markets

Finnovant, a leader in mobile technology and biometric authentication solutions, and Storage Chain, a pioneer in decentralized storage technology, today announced the upcoming launch of the PhenixLoc Data Manager, set for June 1, 2025. This groundbreaking product utilizing Web 3 technology is poised to revolutionize data security and accessibility, particularly for underbanked and unbanked individuals in emerging markets, offering an industry-first combination of advanced security, user control, and affordability on Android, iOS, and through Browsers on any device.

The PhenixLoc Data Manager provides encrypted, decentralized storage for all types of private or sensitive information. Built with the specific needs of emerging markets in mind, it delivers incredible security and pricing designed to be accessible and affordable for anyone.

Access to PhenixLoc is through Web 3 decentralized technology and secured by Say-Tec, Finnovant's cutting-edge biometric authentication solution, ensuring that only the rightful owner can access their data. Furthermore, PhenixLoc leverages robust Decentralized Finance (DeFi) security techniques to further enhance data protection.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Storage Chain to bring the PhenixLoc Data Manager to market," said Brian Maw, CEO of Finnovant. "For too long, secure and private data storage has been out of reach for many in emerging economies. PhenixLoc changes that. By integrating our secure biometric authentication with Storage Chain's decentralized network, we are providing a level of security and control that is truly unprecedented and tailored to the needs of the next billion users."

The PhenixLoc Data Manager stands apart by ensuring your data remains solely in your control, never shared with or accessible by large centralized entities. It employs AES-256 end-to-end encryption, the same primary encryption algorithm trusted by the world's most secure institutions, guaranteeing that no large corporation, nor any other organization can view your files.

Adding another layer of critical functionality and peace of mind for users, PhenixLoc will also feature an innovative Endowment function. This special feature addresses the important need for digital life planning, allowing users to securely designate a trusted family member, attorney, or any other chosen individual to receive access to their digital assets in the unfortunate event of their passing. This ensures that valuable personal information, documents, or other digital property can be safely and reliably transferred according to the user's wishes.

Utilizing popular decentralization technologies, PhenixLoc splits each uploaded file and distributes it across a global network of servers. This decentralized approach means no single provider can access your content, and only you hold the key to reassemble your data. This commitment to privacy is absolute, with a zero-compromise policy meaning no data is collected or stored about the user, and the user is in complete control.

"Our collaboration with Finnovant on the PhenixLoc Data Manager represents a significant leap forward in making decentralized storage practical and accessible globally," commented Chris Dominguez, CEO of Storage Chain. "We believe privacy is a fundamental human right, and by combining our decentralized network with Finnovant's secure biometric access, we are empowering users with true ownership and control over their digital lives, regardless of their location or financial status. This is decentralized storage built for the real world."

Beyond its robust security features, PhenixLoc is designed for usability, offering fast file downloads anywhere in the world. Pricing will be structured to be highly competitive and affordable, reflecting the commitment to serving emerging markets.

