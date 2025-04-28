Fasig | Brooks Law Offices: FSU Shooting Survivor Reese Gourley Shares Statement of Gratitude and Strength

Reese Gourley, a Florida State University student who survived the tragic shooting on April 17th, 2025, is speaking out for the first time as she continues to recover from her injuries. Reese suffered a gunshot wound to the back and now faces a long, difficult journey of physical and emotional healing. Ms. Gourley and her family are represented by attorney Carrie Mendrick Roane at Fasig | Brooks Law Offices.

Her parents, Dan and Danielle Gourley, have released the following statement:

"We speak today with deep gratitude in our hearts and spirits that have been tested but remain unbroken. As many of you know, our daughter Reese recently survived a traumatic and life-altering event on the Florida State University campus. She now faces a long and challenging road to recovery.

Our hearts go out to the Morales and Chabba families, along with the other victims who continue to grapple with this senseless and horrific tragedy. We continue to lift you each up in prayers for peace, comfort, and healing.

The events that unfolded on April 17th turned our world upside down. Danielle and I felt the full weight of unimaginable fear, anxiety, and uncertainty. Yet even in the midst of such darkness, Reese's strength, resilience, and steely resolve sparked hope in our hearts. We stand in awe of the depth of our child's courage and determination in the face of such trauma.

As we navigate this new reality, we're holding onto the knowledge that Reese's strength will allow her to heal. She will emerge from this experience even more resilient and determined than ever before. We're also holding onto the lessons we're learning as we navigate this - to cherish every moment, to never take anything for granted, and to always seek out the beauty and joy in life, even in the darkest of times.

We've been deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from our community. Your prayers, messages, and visits have sustained us and helped restore our faith during this time. To our FSU family and beyond: thank you for reminding us that we are not alone. Together, we can face even the toughest challenges. One thing is certain: God has other plans for Reese. Forever Unconquered. Rise Up.

For those seeking more information about this situation, we trust the Tallahassee Police Department and the FBI will release details at the appropriate time. At this time, we are not accepting media inquiries and respectfully ask for privacy as we concentrate on supporting Reese's physical and emotional healing."

Reese Gourley has also shared the following personal message:

"To the FSU community and beyond, we are connected, strong, and above all, we are unconquered. Our stories are unique and remain a testament to our resiliency.

I'll be forever grateful for the police, doctors, nurses, and fellow FSU community members who saved my life after I was shot. They made it possible for me to be here sharing what's in my heart.

I'm blessed to be supported by my family and friends as I navigate recovering both physically and emotionally. And to all who have lifted me up with your thoughts and prayers, thank you. I promise your love has been felt.

And finally, to the families of those who didn't come home that horrible day-Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba-we carry you and your loved ones in our hearts always."

Fasig | Brooks Law Offices remains committed to standing beside the Gourley family throughout their pursuit of justice and healing. The firm will share additional updates when appropriate and asks that the media respect the family's privacy during this sensitive time.

