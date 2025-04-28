Dalia Pearson Joins Sterling Organization as Chief Financial Officer

Dalia holds a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, earned with magna cum laude honors, from Florida Atlantic University, completed the High Potentials Leadership Program at Harvard Business School and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Florida.

Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, is pleased to welcome Dalia Pearson to its senior management team. Mrs. Pearson will serve as Chief Financial Officer and will be responsible for the financial aspects of the company including Property, Fund and Corporate accounting, tax planning, fund administration, compliance and treasury operations. Mrs. Pearson will also serve as the Chief Compliance Officer for the firm and will be a member of each of the Firm's Investment Committees.

Dalia Pearson

Sterling Organization CFO

"We are delighted to welcome someone of Dalia's caliber to Sterling's Senior Management Team," said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal and CEO of Sterling Organization. "Her technical experience in leading a best-in-class real estate private equity firm's accounting and compliance department makes Dalia the ideal hire for Sterling. In addition, Dalia brings high-level strategic and technology-focused expertise, which we expect to leverage for the benefit of our investor partners. We could not be happier that Dalia has chosen to join our team as we believe she is a perfect cultural fit and are certain she will be an invaluable leader who will make a material impact across the entire organization."

Prior to joining Sterling Organization, Mrs. Pearson most recently spent almost a decade at Elion Partners, the last two as a Partner, where she oversaw the firm's corporate, real estate and fund financial reporting, treasury operations, fund administration, and tax compliance. Dalia played an integral role in Elion's strategic growth initiatives, contributing significantly to the firm's development into an institutional investment platform managing funds and separately managed accounts on behalf of institutional partners.

Prior to joining Elion, Mrs. Pearson served as Financial Controller at Swire Properties, Inc. where she was responsible for the accounting operations and financial reporting and spent nine years working at RSM US LLP, most recently as an Audit Director.

