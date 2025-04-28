Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858266 | ISIN: GB0006776081 | Ticker-Symbol: PES
Xetra
28.04.25
16:13 Uhr
13,780 Euro
+0,075
+0,55 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PEARSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEARSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,73013,78516:59
13,73013,79016:56
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2025 16:14 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalia Pearson Joins Sterling Organization as Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Dalia holds a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, earned with magna cum laude honors, from Florida Atlantic University, completed the High Potentials Leadership Program at Harvard Business School and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2025 / Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, is pleased to welcome Dalia Pearson to its senior management team. Mrs. Pearson will serve as Chief Financial Officer and will be responsible for the financial aspects of the company including Property, Fund and Corporate accounting, tax planning, fund administration, compliance and treasury operations. Mrs. Pearson will also serve as the Chief Compliance Officer for the firm and will be a member of each of the Firm's Investment Committees.

Dalia Pearson

Dalia Pearson
Sterling Organization CFO

"We are delighted to welcome someone of Dalia's caliber to Sterling's Senior Management Team," said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal and CEO of Sterling Organization. "Her technical experience in leading a best-in-class real estate private equity firm's accounting and compliance department makes Dalia the ideal hire for Sterling. In addition, Dalia brings high-level strategic and technology-focused expertise, which we expect to leverage for the benefit of our investor partners. We could not be happier that Dalia has chosen to join our team as we believe she is a perfect cultural fit and are certain she will be an invaluable leader who will make a material impact across the entire organization."

Prior to joining Sterling Organization, Mrs. Pearson most recently spent almost a decade at Elion Partners, the last two as a Partner, where she oversaw the firm's corporate, real estate and fund financial reporting, treasury operations, fund administration, and tax compliance. Dalia played an integral role in Elion's strategic growth initiatives, contributing significantly to the firm's development into an institutional investment platform managing funds and separately managed accounts on behalf of institutional partners.

Prior to joining Elion, Mrs. Pearson served as Financial Controller at Swire Properties, Inc. where she was responsible for the accounting operations and financial reporting and spent nine years working at RSM US LLP, most recently as an Audit Director.

Dalia holds a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, earned with magna cum laude honors, from Florida Atlantic University, completed the High Potentials Leadership Program at Harvard Business School and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Florida.

Contact Information

Dana Verhelst
SVP, Marketing
dverhelst@sterlingorganization.com
+15618127476

.

SOURCE: Sterling Organization



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.