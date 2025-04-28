Owe Back Taxes and Not Sure What to Do? Clear Start Tax Highlights Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Clear Start Tax Shares What Not to Do When You're Behind With the IRS-and the Smartest Ways to Start Resolving Your Debt

For many Americans who owe back taxes, the hardest part is knowing where to start. The fear of enforcement, penalties, or making the wrong move can lead to inaction or costly mistakes. According to Clear Start Tax, a trusted tax resolution firm, many of the most common IRS issues are avoidable when the right steps are taken early.

From ignoring IRS notices to choosing the wrong type of payment plan, even small errors can lead to bigger problems-including wage garnishment, account levies, or the loss of important resolution options.

The Mistakes That Can Make Tax Debt Worse

When people owe the IRS, it's common to feel frozen or unsure of what to do next. Unfortunately, that confusion often leads to decisions that make the situation worse. Clear Start Tax regularly works with clients who made simple but costly errors while trying to manage their tax debt alone, only to find themselves in deeper trouble. Some of the most common mistakes include:

Ignoring IRS letters - Waiting too long can trigger enforcement

Filing late or not at all - Even if you can't pay, not filing makes things worse

Trying to negotiate without help - One wrong answer on a financial form can lead to denial

Falling for "pennies on the dollar" ads - Many companies overpromise and underdeliver

Failing to address state tax issues - State collections can move faster than the IRS

"It's easy to feel stuck or overwhelmed, but doing nothing is usually the most expensive mistake," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "Many people don't realize how much damage can be prevented with just a little expert help up front."

What to Do Instead: Steps That Can Actually Help

While IRS debt can feel overwhelming, there are proven steps taxpayers can take to protect themselves and qualify for resolution programs. Acting early-and following the right process-can help avoid enforcement and improve the chances of securing relief.

Clear Start Tax recommends the following:

Open all IRS mail - It may contain important deadlines or levy warnings

File any missing returns - Staying current is key to qualifying for relief

Gather income and expense records - Accurate info supports any resolution

Don't wait for enforcement - Once garnishment or levies start, options narrow

Speak with a licensed tax professional - Especially before applying for an Offer in Compromise or Installment Agreement

"You don't need to have all the answers on your own," added the Head of Client Solutions. "You just need to take the first step-and do it with the right team behind you."

Clear Start Tax: Helping Taxpayers Avoid Mistakes and Find Relief

Clear Start Tax provides expert resolution support to help taxpayers understand their options and move forward with confidence. The firm focuses on:

Reviewing IRS notices and determining next steps

Identifying eligibility for programs like Offer in Compromise or CNC status

Creating customized strategies based on financial reality

Communicating directly with the IRS to handle negotiations and paperwork

