

Original-Research: urban-gro, Inc. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

28.04.2025 / 16:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to urban-gro, Inc.

Company Name: urban-gro, Inc.

ISIN: US91704K2024



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 28.04.2025

Target price: $2,30

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu urban-gro, Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von USD 4,70 auf USD 2,30.

Zusammenfassung:

urban-gro hat eine Handvoll Aufträge von Fogo de Chão bekannt gegeben. Der Gastronom setzt die Expansion seiner brasilianischen Restaurantkette fort und hat den Design-Build-Spezialisten erneut mit dem Bau von drei neuen Steakhäusern beauftragt. Nach einem äußerst schwierigen Jahr 2024 hat sich der Nachrichtenfluss in diesem Jahr deutlich verbessert, aber das Unternehmen hat immer noch Nachholbedarf bei seinen SEC-Filings (2024 10-K). Die kürzlich veröffentlichten Ergebnisse für Q3/24 waren besonders schwach und zeigten einen 50%igen Umsatzrückgang. Daher haben wir unsere Prognosen gesenkt, bis das Aufwärtspotenzial des umstrukturierten Geschäftsdeutlich sichtbar wird. Unser rekalibriertes DCF-Modell weist auf einen fairen Wert von $2,30 pro Aktie hin (zuvor: $4,70), was einem Aufwärtspotenzial von 400% entspricht, und wir glauben, dass die schmerzvolle Transition den Weg zum lang erwarteten Turnaround geebnet hat. Unsere Empfehlung bleibt Kaufen.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on urban-gro, Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from USD 4.70 to USD 2.30.

Abstract:

urban-gro has announced a handful of contract wins with Fogo de Chão. The restaurateur continues to expand its Brazilian dining chain and has once again hired urban-gro to construct three new steak houses. Newsflow has been markedly better so far this year after an ultra-challenging 2024, but the company is still in catch-up mode on its SEC filings (2024 10-K). Recently published Q3/24 results were particularly weak, showing a 50% topline contraction. Consequently, we have lowered FBe until the upside potential of revamped operations becomes clearly visible. Our recalibrated DCF points to fair value of $2.3 per share (old: $4.7) equal to 400% upside, and we believe a painful transition has paved the way for the long-awaited turnaround. Our rating remains Buy.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32360.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2125694 28.04.2025 CET/CEST



°

