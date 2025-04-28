Office located near Hamburg, Germany to be led by industry veteran Stephan Kleemeyer

Today, Pacific Seafood announced the opening of its first European Business Office located near Hamburg, Germany, one of Europe's leading logistics and cold chain hubs. The office will serve as a gateway for expanding the company's presence in key EU markets.

Pacific Seafood is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable protein across Europe. The company offers a vertically integrated supply chain, providing customers with reliable, direct-from-the-source access to wild species such as whitefish, coldwater shrimp, and salmon, as well as aquaculture products like steelhead and oysters. Pacific also offers a variety of value-added products and custom sourcing solutions.

The new office will be led by Stephan Kleemeyer, a seafood industry veteran with decades of experience in the European market. Kleemeyer most recently served as Managing Director of European Business Operations for Trident Seafoods, where he oversaw operations of Pickenpack in Riepe, Germany.

As the head of Pacific Seafood's European Business Office, Kleemeyer will lead business development efforts across the EU, strengthen partnerships with existing customers, and identify growth opportunities for Pacific Seafood's diverse and integrated product offerings.

"Establishing a permanent presence in Europe is a bold, but natural next step in our expanding global footprint," said Ashton Meier, Vice President of Processing at Pacific Seafood. "Stephan brings deep experience and strong relationships in the region, and we're confident he will help us deliver even greater value to our European partners."

The expansion supports Mission 31, Pacific Seafood's strategic initiative to double in size by 2031. Since launching the initiative in 2024, the company has made key investments in Alaska, Florida, and now Europe.

The entire Pacific Seafood European sales team will be available at Booth 5B301 during Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona. Current and prospective partners are encouraged to stop by to explore upcoming opportunities and discuss how Pacific can support their sourcing needs.

About Pacific Seafood: Founded in 1941 by Frank Dulcich, Pacific Seafood remains a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing the healthiest protein on the planet. Pacific Seafood manages all parts of the supply chain from harvesting/fishing, processing, and distribution to provide customers with fresh, sustainable, and high-quality products. Pacific Seafood Group is headquartered in Clackamas, Ore. Learn more at PacificSeafood.com.

