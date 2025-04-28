Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
28.04.2025
Understanding the EU CSRD: Building a Robust and Value-Creating CSRD Sustainability Report

Finanznachrichten News

Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)

SCS Global Services

Complimentary Webinar:

Understanding the EU CSRD: Building a Robust and Value-creating CSRD Sustainability Report

Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)

Register Here

Many companies familiar with creating voluntary sustainability reporting may be operating under assumptions that CSRD is simply integrating a new standard. But creating a CSRD-compliant sustainability report can be challenging for even the most ESG-savvy companies. Doing so requires a solid understanding of both the CSRD regulation and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which outline all disclosure requirements, and well-organized data management, report preparation, and approval process. Keep in mind that the CSRD report might need to meet increasing levels of reporting assurance requirements over time.

Join SCS Consulting Services' CSRD Program Manager, Marie Blazy, and Managing Director, ESG Consulting, Bonnie Holman Strategy on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT) for a 45-minute discussion on creating a robust and comprehensive EU CSRD-compliant sustainability report that will be assurance-ready. We will discuss how to best leverage the data produced during the process to enhance your sustainability roadmap towards long-term growth and value creation. And we'll focus on:

  • Transition planning from voluntary to compliance-based reporting

  • Understanding the scope and extent of CSRD sustainability reporting

  • Planning for reporting over a phase-in timeline

  • Integrated reporting processes

  • Early lessons learned from 2025 reporters

15 minutes will be allotted at the end of the presentation for Q&A.

Register Here

