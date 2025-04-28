KeyBank Provides $35 Million of Financing for New Affordable Housing in Arizona

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided a $13.9 million construction loan and $21.4 million in low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) financing for the construction and rehabilitation of Miami Inspiration Housing in Miami, Arizona. The project also received $500,000 of soft debt financing from the Arizona Department of Housing. This development marks a significant milestone in the community as it is the first affordable housing project to be built in the market since 2009.

Miami Inspiration Housing will consist of the renovation of a non-occupied historical building with 16 units and the new construction of a second building with 24 units, creating a 40-unit total affordable housing complex. The property will provide quality housing for families, with income levels between 40%, 50%, and 60% of the AMI. Miami Inspiration Housing will provide families a safe and vibrant place to call home positively impacting the community at large.

The development is located in Miami, a rural town approximately 80 miles east of Phoenix. The community is located within the Copper Corridor where mining and ranching still represents 20% of the county's primary sources of employment as several smaller copper mines and processing facilities remain active.

Miami Inspiration Housing is located near major local employers including Freeport McMoRan Mining, Capstone Mining, Globe and Miami Unified School Districts, Gila Community College, Cecil Trucking, and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center. The property also sits just two blocks north of Highway 60, Miami's main thoroughfare, and benefits from proximity to retail, healthcare, recreation, and other amenities.

The real estate developer, Chicanos Por La Causa ("CPLC") is a community developer with a 56-year history of empowering lives through more than 30 different programs and services in Arizona and most recently in California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Miami Inspiration is part of a larger strategy to bring diverse housing opportunities in rural and urban communities to meet local needs including wraparound education, social and workforce development services. Gorman Property Management, an affiliate of Gorman & Company ("Gorman"), will serve as the management company. Today, Gorman manages more than 60 apartment communities, totaling over 6,000 units.

Zammy Arcos and Matthew Haas of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing.

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 11 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024.?Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout?the United States?under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.?

