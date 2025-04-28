LG Electronics USA: LG's Innovative Solutions Support 'Better Life for All' Earth Week and Beyond

LG Electronics USA:

Collaborative Solutions and Community Engagement Take Center Stage in LG Electronics' 2025 Earth Day initiatives

Community initiatives commemorating Earth Day 2025 across North America supported LG Electronics' "Better Life for All" vision with activations bringing together employees, partners and local communities. Led by e-waste recycling drives in five states and a New York Times Square digital experience, Earth Day initiatives included LG employees building nesting boxes for local wildlife and planting trees on LG campuses, reinforcing the company's vision of driving positive change.

"Technology has the power to shape a better future, and at LG, we know it is our responsibility to help create a 'Better Life for All'," said LG Electronics North America President & CEO Chris Jung. "Earth Day gives us an opportunity to show how technology, when paired with collaboration, can help tackle some of today's biggest challenges, from resource efficiency to wildlife rehabilitation. LG is always looking for new ways to use our people and technology to create positive change, not just on Earth Day, but year 'round."

To combat electronic waste and raise awareness about responsible technology disposal, LG hosted community-wide e-waste drives at its campuses in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; Huntsville, Ala.; Clarksville, Tenn.; Lincolnshire, Ill.; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Toronto, Ontario, Canada; collecting and routing more than 3,500 pounds of outdated electronics for responsible recycling in partnership with LG's e-waste provider, ERI, the nation's largest recycler of e-waste.

Part of LG's broader global circularity initiative, these electronics recycling events underscore LG's commitment to driving progress toward smarter waste solutions. During the month of April, over 3.7 million pounds of e-waste is being recycled through ERI. Through its nationwide, year-round electronics recycling program, LG aims to collect and responsibly recycle more than 50 million pounds of e-waste in 2025.

Linked to its ongoing partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), LG employees across the country built nesting boxes designed to provide safe spaces for wildlife to raise their young, promote biodiversity and contribute to healthier ecosystems.

At LG's LEED Platinum-certified headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., local team members enhanced the local biodiversity by planting 100 native plants across the campus, showing how innovation can improve natural integration in corporate spaces.

In Canada, the LG team hosted its e-waste drive in partnership with Centennial College and Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP at the Centennial Downsview Campus; more than 150 students participated.

Beyond community events, LG leveraged its tech platforms to inspire action on a broader scale. In May, LG will continue its Endangered Species Awareness Series on its iconic Times Square billboard, featuring a high-definition, 3D animated campaign spotlighting the West Indian Manatee. The visually stunning display, developed in partnership with the NWF, combines digital storytelling and immersive visuals to connect millions of people with critical conservation messages in an engaging format. LG has pledged $165,000 to-date to the NWF to support initiatives that protect wildlife and wild places.

"LG's commitment to conservation is inspiring, and its efforts to support biodiversity and raise awareness about vulnerable and endangered species demonstrate the power of collaboration in protecting our planet," said Carey Stanton, Head of Innovation and Partnerships for National Wildlife Federation. "By combining direct action with large-scale initiatives, LG is setting an example for how companies can make a meaningful impact."

These efforts also complement LG's partnership with NBC's The Americas, a 10-part nature documentary airing Sundays on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The series showcases the breathtaking landscapes and extraordinary wildlife of North and South America, emphasizing the importance of preserving these ecosystems for future generations. The partnership directly aligns with LG's goal to foster curiosity and appreciation through innovation in content and delivery.

Also commemorating Earth Day, LG participated in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's "Make Your Energy Choices Count" campaign. Now through May 17, LG is offering promotions on ENERGY STAR® certified appliances through retailers nationwide and LG.com, making high-efficiency, tech-enhanced solutions more accessible to households nationwide.

To learn more about LG's impact, visit https://www.lg.com/us/sustainability.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics North America

John I. Taylor

+1 202 719 3490

john.taylor@lge.com

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

+1 908 548 4515

christopher.demaria@lge.com



