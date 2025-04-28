New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - KPMG LLP, the US audit, tax and advisory firm, announced today that Melissa Rocha has joined the firm's national office.

"Melissa's understanding of today's regulatory and reporting environment will help us to bring critical insights to our clients as they operate within and access the capital markets," said Christian Peo, KPMG US National Managing Partner - Audit Quality & Professional Practice. "She joins a team of dedicated professionals who engage regulators and financial reporting stakeholders on behalf of the firm and help us to deliver quality audits to our clients."

Melissa joins KPMG from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where she spent 24 years, most recently serving as Acting Chief Accountant in the Office of Chief Accountant within the Division of Corporation Finance. As Acting Chief Accountant, she directed financial reporting policies and practices and provided guidance to SEC filers, investors and advisors.

As Deputy Chief Accountant since 2021, she also oversaw the consultation processes across a wide range of topics, including crypto assets, banking and insurance, as well as meeting regularly with registrants, investors, analysts and trade groups to discuss recommendations for rulemaking.

Melissa holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland at College Park and is the recipient of several SEC Awards, including the Law and Policy Award and the Excellence in Leadership Award.

"Melissa will enhance our team in providing accounting, financial reporting and SEC practice support across KPMG," said Bob Malhotra, KPMG US Audit Partner and Chief Accountant. "Her proven track record in financial reporting and regulatory issues and extensive experience at the SEC will be instrumental to supporting our ability to both engage the regulatory ecosystem and sustainably enhance audit quality."

