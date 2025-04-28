NOTICE 28 APRIL 2025 SHARES

Nasdaq Helsinki has given the shares of Sunborn International Plc (former Rush Factory Plc) observation status on 20 February 2024 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (g)). As of December 5, 2024 the shares were given observation status on the grounds of Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)).

The grounds for giving the share observation status no longer exist.

