Landon Hail Press: New Bestseller Breaks the Silence on Abuse, Offers a Path to Healing

Just as spring ushers in feelings of renewal, so does Lil' Red , the new bestselling memoir by author Jill Safari . In its pages, readers are invited into a deeply personal story of pain, survival, and ultimately, forgiveness. This book is an account of lived experience - offering insight into what often goes unseen behind closed doors and the resilience it takes to move forward. In a brave search to heal from past pain and trauma, Jill's memoir details how to face our pain, move through it, and allow room for forgiveness and renewal of spirit.

In the 40 years since Jill's story took place, not much has changed. An estimated 30% of people still experience some form of abuse at home. Many of those stories are never heard, and fewer are reported. With vivid, heart-wrenching detail, the author recounts her journey through bullying, childhood abuse, and intimate partner violence - and the powerful choices she made to break that cycle for the next generation.

"I got to witness my mom's tenacity and resilience first hand as her second born, but after reading Lil' Red, I now have a deeper understanding of those more intimate moments that define who she is today," says Hannah Safari, Jill's daughter. "My childhood was everything hers wasn't and I'm so grateful to be loved by her unconditionally each and every day!"



Lil' Red , published April 24th, became an Amazon bestseller in Personal Transformation, Family & Personal Growth, and Dysfunctional Relationships. It also hit #2 in Spiritual Healing. Cover design by Jill Safari and Jake Gardiner of Klonism Art and Design .

The memoir moves through the pivotal moments that shaped the author's path - from childhood abuse and bullying to the darker corners of domestic violence - while also tracing the healing process that followed. Jill shares the therapy, self-work, and resilience-building that helped her not only survive, but create a loving, safe home for her three daughters.

"Understanding the intimate truths of [my mom's] past has only deepened my gratitude for the way she raised me and my sisters. She gave us, her daughters, every ounce of love, understanding and support Lil' Red didn't have, ending a legacy of abuse. Lil' Red is a light for anyone who's ever wanted to break free," adds Leyla Safari.

Author Jill Safari. Photo by CULTURE7 STUDIOS

Jill Safari is a mother, wife, artist, and survivor. Over the years, she has also been a teacher, business owner, volunteer, and mentor. But her most important role remains that of mother to her three daughters who inspired her to break the cycle of violence and build a new legacy.

"I feel that by sharing such intimate thoughts and experiences, I am offering an insight into what's happening every day behind closed doors" explains Jill.

"Writing my story was incredibly therapeutic and cathartic for me, allowing me to further clean my emotional closets. Facing the demons of my past and even embracing forgiveness to the 'wolves' I encountered, allowed me to leave behind the hope of a different past and move towards a life of joy, contentment, unconditional love, comfort and safety."

Jill, the rambunctious redhead, at age three.

The author's reflections speak to something universal: that everyone deserves safety, freedom from control, and the ability to shape their own future. Lil' Red is a reminder that healing is not a privilege, but a right. Her story opens the door to healing and forgiveness, reminding readers that our chosen family, and our chosen path, is a greater reflection of our true essence than the abuse or hurt we may be born into.

"It's been said that the flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all. My mom, after battling every obstacle that came her way, chose to not seek revenge, but to simply be better," explains Emma Safari.

"To bloom, and to prove that the cycle can be broken. And for that, I am grateful, every day, because I got to experience the rare and the beautiful. I am loved by her. All the time. No matter what."

Published by Landon Hail Press , Lil' Red is available on Amazon and other major retailers. LHP authors have been featured in People, TODAY.com, and more.

"With great courage, author Jill Safari bares her soul from the bullying she experienced as a child to the various abusers she encountered throughout her life," says Samantha Joy , Editor in Chief of Landon Hail Press. "Her real-life testimony proves that when you're brave enough to battle the wolves of your past, you can create a life of love and bliss."

