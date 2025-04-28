Finnovant Inc: BioFi's Phenix X Family Expands: Revolutionary Phenix XT, , Enters CE Testing Phase, Paving the Way for Global Launch

Finnovant Inc., a leading innovator in biometric authentication and blockchain solutions, is proud to announce a new and innovative Tablet. the Phenix XT, the latest addition to the groundbreaking Phenix Family of devices, has completed countrywide evaluations, and has officially entered the CE testing phase. This critical step is anticipated to be completed by June 15, 2025, moving the Phenix XT closer to global availability.

The introduction of the Phenix XT marks an amazing new development for the Phenix X platform, opening up a huge opportunity globally, particularly for numerous educational and business applications. Designed to complement the Phenix X phone and platform, the tablet brings a larger form factor and enhanced capabilities to the secure, decentralized ecosystem.

Following successful CE Certification, the Phenix XT Tablet will be submitted for Type Approval testing in all countries where the Phenix X phone has already received certification. The devices will then continue the global Type Approval process together, accelerating their joint availability in key emerging markets worldwide.

The Phenix XT Tablet boasts impressive specifications tailored for performance and user experience:

Powered by the same 2.2GHz Octa Core processor as the Phenix X Blockchain phone.

Features a large 10.95" FHD Incell display with a crisp 1980x1200P resolution.

Ample memory, including 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Beauty Mode with Awesome quality cameras, Front 5M and Rear facing 13M

Runs on the latest Android 15 operating system.

Includes a substantial 8000mAh battery for extended use.

Offers versatile connectivity with Dual Nano SIM support and essential sensors.

"Bringing the Phenix XT Tablet to the global emerging market is a natural and exciting progression for the BioFi ecosystem," said Brian Maw, CEO of Finnovant. "We see immense potential for this innovative device in education, business, government, and personal use, leveraging the same core principles of security, Virtual Education, privacy, Preloaded content, and decentralization that define the Phenix X phone. Entering CE testing is a crucial step, and we are confident the Phenix XT will meet the rigorous consumer standards required to bring this powerful tool to users around the globe."

As the Phenix X platform gains prominence globally, its impact is expected to extend beyond individual users. The Tablet, much like the Blockchain phone has a focus on self-sovereign identity and aligns with broader initiatives across the African continent and the global emerging markets, aimed at empowering communities, fostering trust, and driving economic development. The convergence of decentralized education and self-sovereign identity within the Phenix XT represents a significant leap forward for Africa and the rest of the world. The Phenix XT is not merely a communication tool; It is a catalyst for financial inclusion, digital literacy, and individual empowerment. As the Phenix XT rolls out Pan Africa, in South East Asia, and in South America, the potential to reshape the narrative of innovation and progress becomes ever more apparent. The future is not just digital-it's decentralized and in the palm of your hand.

This expansion of the Phenix X Family underscores Finnovant and BitMobile's commitment to providing secure, accessible, and innovative decentralized technology solutions to emerging markets and beyond.

About Finnovant:

Finnovant is a technology company specializing in innovative mobile solutions, biometric authentication and secure digital capabilities designed for global accessibility.

Follow Finnovant at Finnovant.com, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Discord

About BitMobileTech:

BitMobileTech empowers individuals through blockchain solutions, fostering learning, growth, and prosperity. Our commitment to the global blockchain revolution and emerging technologies in Africa is unwavering. The Phenix X devices will transform communication into catalysts for financial inclusion, digital literacy, and individual empowerment, helping reshape the narrative of African innovation. The future is decentralized.

Follow BitMobile at BitMobileTech.com, X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

About Biometric Financial - BoiFi:

The BioFi Ecosystem leverages advanced security services and innovative blockchain technology to provide global solutions that protect your privacy.

$BioFi is a utility token that acts as the foundation for a secure suite of financial solutions within the BioFi ecosystem.

Follow BioFi at: biometricfinancial.org, X, Telegram, Discord, YouTube

Media Contact:

Chris Benedict

Finnovant, Inc.

1-888-426-1892

cbenedict@finnovant.com

SOURCE: Finnovant Inc.

