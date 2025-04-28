ShelfieTech: Shelfie-Tech Ltd. Announces Receipt of Conditional Listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange

Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (the "Company" or "Shelfie"), is pleased to announce that it has received a letter from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") confirming conditional approval to list its common shares for trading on the CSE (the "Listing"). The Conditional Approval follows the receipt by Shelfie of a receipt for its (Final) Long Form Prospectus dated April 22, 2025 relating to the securities of Shelfie (the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company has requested and reserved the symbol "SHLF" to be its ticker symbol for trading on the CSE. The Company does not anticipate any delays in obtaining final approval for Listing and will issue an additional press release once it has final confirmation of such date.

Listing is subject to the final approval of the CSE.

About Shelfie-Tech:

Shelfie is a technology company focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets.

Using patent-pending technology, Shelfie's technological solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system which uses its self developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

For more information on Shelfie-Tech Ltd., please visit https://shelfietech.com/

Contacts:

Bentsur Joseph

CEO and Co-founder

bentsur@shelfietech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

