Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Thursday, May 1, 2025

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication, and quantum computing, announced today that it will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and ring the Closing Bell in celebration of the recent listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, 2025, and can be viewed live stream at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

"Aeluma is shaping the future of semiconductors in the age of AI, and we are honored to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell," said Dr. Jonathan Klamkin, Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "In recognition of this milestone, we express our deepest gratitude to our team, our customers, our partners, and our shareholders, all of whom have been integral to Aeluma's growth and success. We look forward to continuing our journey together to bring high-performance semiconductors to mass markets."

With advanced semiconductor technology and scalable silicon integration, Aeluma is revolutionizing industries across AI, quantum computing, defense and aerospace, mobile, and communication. Bolstered by strategic government partnerships and a dedication to U.S.-based manufacturing, the company marks its Nasdaq listing as it drives semiconductor innovation for a smarter and more connected world.

For photos, videos, and other content of the event, please visit: http://linkedin.com/nasdaq and: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeluma.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops photonics and optoelectronics for sensing, computing, and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including mobile, defense and aerospace, AI, automotive, AR/VR, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

ir@aeluma.com

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire