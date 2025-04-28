International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc Announces New Engagement of T Bone Capital

International Star Inc. Re-Engages T Bone Capital and Todd Masse to Drive Strategic Growth and Deal Flow

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) is pleased to announce the formal re-engagement of T Bone Capital and Todd Masse, the company's former CEO, as strategic partners in deal origination and execution. Masse, who has remained closely connected to the ILST team since his tenure, has continued to surface unique, high-value opportunities, prompting the company to secure a formal partnership agreement.

"We've had a long-standing relationship with Todd, and his continued involvement with our team has made a real impact," said Robert Klein, CEO of International Star Inc. "He understands the DNA of this company and brings a consistent pipeline of compelling, aligned deals. It only made sense to formalize an agreement with his company as we move into our next phase of growth."

Todd Masse and T Bone Capital will work closely with ILST's leadership to source, evaluate, and structure opportunities across cannabis and emerging consumer sectors. The first new transaction under this renewed relationship is already nearing completion and is expected to be announced shortly.

"I've always believed in the vision at ILST and the team behind it," said Todd Masse, CEO of T Bone Capital. "This is a natural extension of the work we've been doing together behind the scenes. I'm excited to help accelerate the next wave of deal flow and bring in marquee opportunities that fit the company's strategic direction."

The re-engagement reflects ILST's broader strategy of aligning with proven partners who bring not only relationships, but deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

About Todd Masse.

Mr. Masse's achievements include serving as President of Cannabis Compliance Inc., leading the company to become a frontrunner in compliance solutions. Under his leadership, the company was acquired by Deloitte.

Additionally, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Thrive Cannabis, Mr. Masse successfully introduced the Greybeard cannabis brand, pioneering Canada's first BHO and Live Resin products. His efforts significantly contributed to the company's acquisition by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)(TSX:ACB) for thirty-eight million dollars ($38,000,000).

About International Star Inc.

International Star Inc. (OTC: ILST) is a diversified investment company focused on cannabis, celebrity-driven brands, entertainment ventures, and strategic joint ventures. The company seeks to unlock value through partnerships that deliver both creative innovation and commercial scalability.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investors@ilstinc.com

International Star, Inc.

8 The Green

Suite 16020

Dover, DE 19901

Website: www.ilstinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: International Star, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire