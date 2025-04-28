Anzeige
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
28.04.2025
Total Telcom Inc.: Signs Strategic Licensing Agreement

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2025 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX Venture:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc has entered into a strategic agreement to sell the intellectual property of two proprietary heater controllers to a private company for a lump sum of $100,000.00 plus a royalty of $35 for each controller manufactured over the next 15 years.

The buyer has an established presence in heater markets, including significant customer relationships and distribution channels. Target market segments for these controllers are to include trucking, forestry, construction, service vehicles, school buses, and commercial and pleasure vessels. ROM will continue to provide technical expertise and support for new applications, ensuring the products' adaptability and performance across multiple market segments.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath stated, "the agreement allows ROM to focus on innovation and technical support, while generating royalty-based revenue without the operational expenses of manufacturing, inventories & marketing. This initiative aligns with ROM's growth strategy of forming strategic partnerships to expand the reach of its products and services. Based on the success of this model, the company also intends to explore similar partnership opportunities in the future."

Trading symbol: TTZ: TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at (250) 860-3762 (Ext 202)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Total Telcom Inc.



