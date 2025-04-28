Total Telcom Inc.: Signs Strategic Licensing Agreement

TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX Venture:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc has entered into a strategic agreement to sell the intellectual property of two proprietary heater controllers to a private company for a lump sum of $100,000.00 plus a royalty of $35 for each controller manufactured over the next 15 years.

The buyer has an established presence in heater markets, including significant customer relationships and distribution channels. Target market segments for these controllers are to include trucking, forestry, construction, service vehicles, school buses, and commercial and pleasure vessels. ROM will continue to provide technical expertise and support for new applications, ensuring the products' adaptability and performance across multiple market segments.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath stated, "the agreement allows ROM to focus on innovation and technical support, while generating royalty-based revenue without the operational expenses of manufacturing, inventories & marketing. This initiative aligns with ROM's growth strategy of forming strategic partnerships to expand the reach of its products and services. Based on the success of this model, the company also intends to explore similar partnership opportunities in the future."

