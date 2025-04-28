Veteran execs from AWS, Zscaler, and Palo Alto Networks join Cyera to shape the future of data security in the age of AI

Cyera, the world's fastest-growing AI-native data security company, today announced a major expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Sol Rashidi as Chief Strategy Officer for Data and AI. Rashidi is joined by Dave Rogers, former SVP of Global Alliances at Palo Alto Networks, and Amit Raikar, who led Global Technology Alliances at Zscaler, as strategic members of Cyera's executive team.

Their decision to leave legacy leaders for Cyera signals a broader shift underway in cybersecurity, where securing data for AI, not just from AI, is becoming the new frontier.

A defining voice in enterprise data and AI, Rashidi brings two decades of leadership at Amazon, Estee Lauder, Merck, Sony Music, and IBM, where she helped launch IBM Watson and became the first Chief Data AI Officer in the Fortune 500. She holds 10 patents and has earned a reputation as one of the most influential women in data and technology.

"I'm stepping into a new mission-driven era: to ensure AI happens with us, not to us," said Sol Rashidi, Chief Strategy Officer for Data and AI at Cyera. "Cyera is the right place to pursue that purpose. We're securing what matters most: our data and our people, so that AI can scale our empathy, intelligence, and creativity, not diminish it. This isn't just a career move. It's a calling."

In her role, Rashidi will guide Cyera's strategic direction at the intersection of data, AI, and trust, helping customers adopt AI responsibly by grounding it in secure, well-governed, high-integrity data.

To support this next phase of growth, Cyera also announced the appointments of two seasoned cybersecurity executives:

Dave Rogers joins as Head of Global Channels and Alliances, after more than two decades of leadership at Palo Alto Networks, Optiv, EMC, and IBM. Previously served as SVP of Global Alliances at Palo Alto networks and Netskope, where he led the partner ecosystem to grow from $17M to over $500M in ARR.

"Cyera is the most exciting company I've seen in my career," said Dave Rogers. "It's rare to see this kind of vision, execution, and momentum all in one place. The chance to help build the partner ecosystem for a company defining the future of data protection is an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Amit Raikar joins as VP of Strategic Alliances, bringing over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and ecosystem development. At Zscaler, he led Global Technology Alliances and helped shape the company's Zero Trust strategy.

"The industry is facing a shift, and Cyera is leading it. What excites me most is the chance to build an ecosystem that empowers innovation, not just protection," said Amit Raikar. "I'm here because Cyera isn't just solving today's challenges, but it's building for what's next."

"Sol, Dave, and Amit are three of the most respected leaders in data and security," said Yotam Segev, CEO and co-founder of Cyera. "Their decision to join Cyera is a powerful endorsement of the platform we've built and the mission we're on. Together, we're not just securing data, we're reshaping how security supports innovation in the AI era."

The appointments follow the recent launch of Omni DLP, Cyera's newest product and the industry's first adaptive, AI-native data loss prevention solutionBuiltto unify fragmented DLP tools and bring intelligence to every layer of the stack, OmniDLP helps security teams move from thousands of false positives to a clear view of real risk, delivering protection that keeps up with how data moves today.

Cyera's momentum continues to accelerate following its $300M Series D funding round and a $3B valuation. Over the past two years, the company has grown revenue 26x, rapidly expanding its global footprint as organizations embrace AI and cloud at scale, becoming the fastest-growing data security company in history.

