Montag, 28.04.2025
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
28.04.25
17:27 Uhr
101,88 Euro
-0,24
-0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 17:06 Uhr
Morgan Stanley B.V. - annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 as expressed in article 5.25c of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website:

4061 Morgan Stanley B.V. - Year 2024 - Doc

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morgan-stanley-bv---annual-report-and-financial-statements-for-the-year-ended-31-december-2024-302439854.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
