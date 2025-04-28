Axpo has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with EDF Renewables Hellas for two solar plants totaling 102 MW in Greece's Viotia region. Swiss energy company Axpo has entered into a PPA covering two solar power plants belonging to EDF Renewables Hellas, the Greek arm of EDF Renewables. The agreement covers the combined outputs of the Skala Korinis and Loutsa power plants, both located in central Greece, totalling 102 MW. Further details on how the energy will be used were not disclosed. Axpo's latest agreement follows the signing of its first PPA in Hungary and a corporate PPA in Croatia, ...

